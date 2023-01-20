Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
PRC alum Hayden Dunhurst living the dream after being drafted by Royals out of Ole Miss
Two of the biggest moments in a college baseball player’s life that most can only dream of is winning the College World Series in Omaha and hearing their name called in the MLB First Year Player Draft. Today, Pearl River Central alum Hayden Dunhurst leaving for Kansas City after...
wxxv25.com
Birthday benefit held in honor of Chloe Taylor
The family of a Hurley teenager killed in a car accident last year celebrated her birthday with a benefit for something near and dear to her heart. Sixteen-year-old Chloe Taylor always loved animals. Her first job was at a pet grooming business where she spent every day loving on dogs and cats.
wxxv25.com
Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosts Walk of Life
Pro-life supporters took to the streets of Biloxi for their Walk for Life. The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi hosted its annual Walk for Life yesterday. In the past, they have made this walk in D.C. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, leaders of Walk for Life felt it was...
wxxv25.com
Tonya Powell becomes 1st female pastor at Greater Freewill Church of God in Christ
The Greater Freewill Church of God in Christ now has its first female pastor. Tonya Powell’s pastor installation ceremony was held Sunday in Gulfport. Originally from Iowa, Pastor Tonya Powell has dedicated her life to serving others. The newly installed pastor has a strong background in nursing and also is the head of the catering ministry ‘I Love Soul Food’
wxxv25.com
Jeep lovers celebrate in style at Jeep-A-Gras parade in Long Beach
The Carnival Association of Long Beach held its second annual Jeep-A-Gras Parade Saturday night. It’s the only parade of its kind, dedicated to the Jeep community. Spectators were able to view more than 200 Mardi Gras themed Jeeps while catching beads and partying with their friends and family. Carnival...
wxxv25.com
Trent Lott Academy in Pascagoula welcomes therapy dog
Trent Lott Academy in Jackson County has a new friend prancing in the halls and it has four legs. A local elementary school in Pascagoula just got a whole lot sweeter and fluffier! Jeana Delancey is the school counselor at Trent Lott Academy and her mission was to turn her personal dog into a therapy dog to bring joy to her fellow staffers and students.
wxxv25.com
Celebrating National School Choice Week
In Gulfport, Brilliant Childcare and Learning Center is celebrating their fourth year participating in National School Choice Week. School Choice is the process of allowing every family to choose K through 12 educational options that best fit their children. Every child is unique and all children learn differently. Some children...
wxxv25.com
Program travels Coast to educate on flooding dangers
One organization is making it their mission to educate the coastal states on the importance of understanding sea-level changes happening now. Place SLR is an organization whose purpose is to increase resilience to climate change along the northern Gulf of Mexico. The program’s latest project sees several members traveling along...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi citizen brings plans of gondola to city council
One Biloxi citizen wants to add a big attraction to the Gulf Coast. A gondola is a vehicle that is placed on a continuous cable system. Gondolas are used in other cities and former Long Beach Police Officer Craig Deroche believes they would be a perfect fit on the Gulf Coast as well as bring joy to tourists and locals.
wxxv25.com
Community gathers in Ocean Springs to donate blood
The City of Ocean Springs held a blood drive today at the city’s civic center to help replenish the blood supply. Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients across the country including several illnesses which can decrease the availability of healthy donors and winter weather, which often leads to canceling blood drives.
wxxv25.com
More bike lanes and crosswalks in the City of Biloxi
We have some good news for bicycle enthusiasts, the City of Biloxi has more bike lanes being built. Bart Luther, owner of Biloxi Bicycle Works, gets asked constantly where can people ride their bike safely. On Monday, Luther sat down with city developers to get a plan started to make more bike lanes and crosswalks in the city.
wxxv25.com
MGCCC selected for cyber skills initiative
MGCCC Cyber Security Technology Program was recently designated as a Center of Academic Excellence from the National Security Agency. The school has met a rigorous set of requirements that implements cyber security across disciplines and preparing the students for the cyber defense workforce. It’s a two-year program and students can...
wxxv25.com
Local farm in Saucier makes their own dairy products
Did you know that there’s a local farm on the Coast that makes their own dairy products?. Green Acres Creamery is a family business run by April Bond and her family. She is the third generation to operate the dairy farm, which has been in her family for 65 years.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man sentenced for part in Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021
A Biloxi man will serve more than six years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said 40-year-old James McGrew of Biloxi and Carlsbad, California, pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022 to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
wxxv25.com
Superintendent speaks on gun brought to Harrison Central High School
Harrison Central High School returned to school today following the gun incident last week that put a 17-year-old in handcuffs. Prior to this incident, the school has seen a student arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in August 2022 and another in 2015. News 25 spoke with Harrison...
wxxv25.com
City of Gulfport conducting smoke tests throughout Pine Hills subdivision
The City of Gulfport is conducting a smoke test on sewage pipes throughout Pine Hills subdivision. The smoke test will last from January 23rd through the 27th between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The Public Works Department told News 25 that these smoke tests are routine inspections. This technique is...
wxxv25.com
Pass Christian man accused of molesting child
A Pass Christian man has been charged with sexual battery, accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl. Sheriff Troy Peterson said 32-year-old Dylan Lee Necaise was arrested this morning. His bond was set at $500,000. Peterson said investigators were told by the victim’s parents that Necaise had been molesting the child...
wxxv25.com
Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
wxxv25.com
Woman charged in Hancock County robbery gave false ID
A woman arrested on an armed robbery charge in Hancock County is also wanted in Alabama and Georgia. The suspect is accused of robbing the Dollar General on Highway 43 in Hancock County at gunpoint on Sunday, then leading law enforcement on a three-county chase that ended in St. Martin. When she was stopped, the suspect exited the vehicle with a gun to her head, but offers were able to take her into custody without incident.
wxxv25.com
Jackson County searching for suspect in motor vehicle theft
Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a suspect in a vehicle theft that happened Monday. According to authorities, the suspect, described as a middle-aged white male with a black hair cut in a military-style fade and wearing a gray goatee, allegedly took a 2013 white Dodge Ram truck from a gas station in St. Martin.
Comments / 0