Arlington, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Update on Mom Who Snuck Into High School Before Her Kid’s Fight

Staff at Arlington High School sent out an update on a mother who accompanied her daughter to school before an altercation. Most parents would do anything to protect their kids but most can agree that showing up to school to confront other students is a bit extreme. Last week parents of students in the Arlington School District received an email from the superintendent that stated two female students got into an altercation before classes began on the morning of January 17. There was not a lot of specific details about the fight but it was also revealed that the mother of a student involved in the altercation was accompanied by her mother who slipped into the school undetected by security. She was allegedly disguised as a student.
ARLINGTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mother of girl who allegedly urged her to fight with another student is arrested

POUGHKEEPSIE – Arlington Central School District officials are clamping down on security following an incident at the high school last Tuesday, January 17 at 7:30 a.m. Two female students got into a fight when they arrived at school. Immediately thereafter, it was discovered that the mother of one of the students involved was in the building without proper authorization.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Tasing Incident in Catskill Leads to $20 Million Lawsuit

The man reportedly burst into flames after police tased him back in 2021 and today the family of the man is suing for millions. Back in November of 2021, we shared the news about 29-year-old Jason Jones, who tragically burst into flames after he doused himself with hand sanitizer and was then tased by a Catskill Police officer.
CATSKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Unbelievably Awesome HV Christmas Ornament Is Already For Sale

Extra points for creativity. It may only be January, but the perfect Christmas Ornament for the proud Hudson Valley resident is already for sale. There's different levels to Hudson Valley landmarks. Of course we all know the famous spots, like Mohonk in New Paltz, NY, George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY, and New York City tourists' favorite hike at Breakneck Ridge in Cold Spring, NY... but then there's the local lore.
NEW PALTZ, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

LaGrange woman charged in connection with student fight

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at approximately 7:30AM, two female Arlington High School students got into a fight upon their arrival at the school. Immediately following the altercation, it was discovered that the mother of one of the students involved in this altercation was in the building without prior authorization. She allegedly entered the building during arrival disguised as a student.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker

The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
