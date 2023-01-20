Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Gov. Sanders activates National Guard ahead of winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow on parts of the Natural State, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on the Arkansas National Guard Tuesday to assist state police. According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will...
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Snow is coming to Arkansas, but exactly how much will the state get?. Get ready for a powerful winter storm to strike Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Tuesday, bringing a widespread cold rain, quickly changing over to a wintry mix and then to heavy snow to the west and north.
What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
kosu.org
'A great and historic day for Oklahoma': Federal judge rules Arkansas poultry corporations must remedy pollution in the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller
Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson brought the case against the poultry farms in 2005. On behalf of the people of Oklahoma, Edmondson alleged that water tainted with waste from those companies’ chickens and turkeys was running downstream into Oklahoma, polluting the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller with phosphorus and bacteria.
Drag performance bill causes Miss Gay America to look outside Arkansas for venue
The Arkansas Senate added more co-sponsors to a bill classifying drag performances as adult-oriented businesses.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
talkbusiness.net
Oklahoma solar power company enters Northwest Arkansas market
Oklahoma energy services company EightTwenty Solar has expanded to the Northwest Arkansas market with a Fayetteville office at 5 E. Mountain St. A spokeswoman said the market entry would create 20 jobs. “EightTwenty exists to empower people to begin living solar,” founder and CEO Tony Capucille said in a news...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter storm to bring rain and snow into Tuesday
TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with increasing clouds and perhaps a few rain drops early. By mid and late-morning, clouds become more widespread. Rain will also become more scattered. In our higher elevations over northwest Arkansas, the precipitation may start out as snow. Temperatures will reach the low 40s...
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings (Jan. 23)
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Braeden Botts The end of January is near and there were multiple movements this week with a few shifts in the Top 5, while a couple of other squads made their season debut. With about a month left to play in the regular season for the majority of the Top 25, ...
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
Kait 8
Jan. 23: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Our next storm system is set to come in Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain will overspread Region 8 in the second half of Tuesday with some of Region 8 switching to heavy snow Tuesday night.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas foreclosure filings more than doubled in 2022
Foreclosure activity in Arkansas more than doubled in 2022 from a year earlier, but remains well below pre-pandemic levels, a new report found. An analysis by California-based Attom Data Solutions, which tracks national housing and foreclosure data, showed 1,964 properties with foreclosures in 2022 in Arkansas. That’s up 125.75% from an all-time low of 870 properties in 2021 and ranked No. 30 among U.S. states.
Kait 8
Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (1/24/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball held their weekly press conferences Tuesday morning. Women’s hoops is back home for conference games on Thursday and Saturday. Meanwhile men’s hoops hits the road for a pair of Sun Belt matchups this week. Hear from Mike Balado and Destinee Rogers.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances
BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Lots of QB talk, Dan Enos getting straight to work
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims and Otis Kirk talk about a lot of recruits visiting the hill this weekend. They discuss 2024 WR’s Courtney Crutchfield and CJ Brown, 2024 QB Walker White, 2025 QB’s Garyt Odom, Quentin Murphy and Grayson...
