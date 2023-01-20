ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kait 8

Gov. Sanders activates National Guard ahead of winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow on parts of the Natural State, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on the Arkansas National Guard Tuesday to assist state police. According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall in Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Snow is coming to Arkansas, but exactly how much will the state get?. Get ready for a powerful winter storm to strike Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Tuesday, bringing a widespread cold rain, quickly changing over to a wintry mix and then to heavy snow to the west and north.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana

Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ARKANSAS STATE
kosu.org

'A great and historic day for Oklahoma': Federal judge rules Arkansas poultry corporations must remedy pollution in the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson brought the case against the poultry farms in 2005. On behalf of the people of Oklahoma, Edmondson alleged that water tainted with waste from those companies’ chickens and turkeys was running downstream into Oklahoma, polluting the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller with phosphorus and bacteria.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
ALTUS, OK
talkbusiness.net

Oklahoma solar power company enters Northwest Arkansas market

Oklahoma energy services company EightTwenty Solar has expanded to the Northwest Arkansas market with a Fayetteville office at 5 E. Mountain St. A spokeswoman said the market entry would create 20 jobs. “EightTwenty exists to empower people to begin living solar,” founder and CEO Tony Capucille said in a news...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas

Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?

ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Jan. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Our next storm system is set to come in Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain will overspread Region 8 in the second half of Tuesday with some of Region 8 switching to heavy snow Tuesday night.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas foreclosure filings more than doubled in 2022

Foreclosure activity in Arkansas more than doubled in 2022 from a year earlier, but remains well below pre-pandemic levels, a new report found. An analysis by California-based Attom Data Solutions, which tracks national housing and foreclosure data, showed 1,964 properties with foreclosures in 2022 in Arkansas. That’s up 125.75% from an all-time low of 870 properties in 2021 and ranked No. 30 among U.S. states.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (1/24/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball held their weekly press conferences Tuesday morning. Women’s hoops is back home for conference games on Thursday and Saturday. Meanwhile men’s hoops hits the road for a pair of Sun Belt matchups this week. Hear from Mike Balado and Destinee Rogers.
JONESBORO, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances

BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
ARKANSAS STATE

