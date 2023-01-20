Read full article on original website
Related
sonomamag.com
Santa Rosa’s Cheesiness Noted by National Survey
Santa Rosa is officially a cheese lover’s paradise. We knew this already, of course, but in case there was any doubt before, we now have a survey from a rather unlikely source to back it up. A questionably scientific but undoubtedly delicious curd-to-curd survey of 200 U.S. cities by...
sonomamag.com
Like Seafood? Forthcoming Santa Rosa Restaurant Has It in the Bag
Bag ‘o Crab seafood restaurant will soon open a new location in Santa Rosa at the former Steele and Hops location on Mendocino Boulevard. The Fremont-based restaurant chain specializes in seafood boils featuring lobster, crab (Dungeness, King, Snow), crawfish, shrimp, mussels and clams steamed up with a selection of Cajun and Asian seasonings.
sonomamag.com
This Modern Hillside Estate in Calistoga Comes with a Lap Pool and Hiking Trail
Fans of modern architecture have something to swoon over in a recently listed Calistoga estate overlooking Knights Valley. The property’s 3,100-square-foot main home is located at 2,200 feet above sea level and features three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, sleek design features and modern amenities throughout. An 800-square-foot guest house echoes...
sonomamag.com
A Sleek ADU in Sonoma Fulfills Multigenerational Living Dream
Landscape designer Danielle Dávila recently added a new cedar-clad accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, to the Sonoma home she shares with her husband Salvador Dávila and their two young daughters. The ADU is notable for its beauty and functionality. But to Dávilla, it offers more than just a stylish compact living space. It has allowed her Michigan-based father to move in with the family three to four months out of the year to “winter” in Sonoma.
Woman dies after crashing Tesla into California swimming pool
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — A woman died after crashing her Tesla into a swimming pool in Northern California on Saturday, authorities said. According to the California Highway Patrol in Marin, the vehicle crashed in San Rafael, located north of San Francisco, KRON-TV reported. In a news release, the CHP said that the accident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. PST.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael. Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on […]
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes near Cloverdale in Sonoma County
SONOMA COUNTY – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck far northern Sonoma County on Thursday evening.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck around 5:18 p.m. about 5 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale, not far from the Lake Sonoma Recreation Area. The earthquake's depth was 2.7 miles.The earthquake was largely felt in Sonoma County, based on visitor reports to the USGS website.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay
A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
98online.com
Police: 3 arrested after attempted cannabis dispensary burglary near Petaluma, 100 mph vehicle chase
(ThePressDemocrat) Three Bay Area men were arrested Tuesday after authorities responded to an attempted burglary at a cannabis dispensary near Petaluma, the second targeting a dispensary in Sonoma County in two days, according to police. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possessing burglary tools, resisting arrest and evading...
ksro.com
Vallejo Man Arrested for Drug Sales in Petaluma
A 63-year-old man from Vallejo has been arrested in Petaluma for selling drugs. Last night, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard. He contacted the person inside and saw a large amount of psylocibin next to him. The man, Michael Morand, was detained and the vehicle was searched. Inside, the officer found over a pound of additional illegal controlled substances, along with other evidence of drug sales. Morand was arrested for drug sales and transportation.
Florida woman arrested in American Canyon after social security fraud, using 50 alias names: police
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A Florida woman was arrested in American Canyon Thursday after authorities learned she had allegedly approximately 50 different alias names and multiple social security numbers, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) announced in a Facebook post. The woman, identified as 67-year-old Angela Juda, was also caught driving a government-owned vehicle […]
ksro.com
Windsor Attorney Charged with Embezzling Over $500,000
An attorney from Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and embezzling cash from family trusts. Santa Rosa police arrested Michael Voorhees on January 11th, but his arrest wasn’t made public until Thursday. Voorhees is accused of stealing at least half-a-million-dollars from trust funds he was managing with late real estate investor Richard Holm, who died last May. Voorhees is facing seven felony charges.
ksro.com
Young Man Shot in Drive-By Shooting in Santa Rosa; In Serious Condition
An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in southwest Santa Rosa at Hearn and Bellevue Avenue. Police believe Thursday afternoon’s shooting was gang-related. The man was shot in the lower body while walking along a sidewalk. Investigators say the victim is the only known witness, and he’s unconscious right now. Police also say the victim is a high school student, but it’s unclear which school he goes to.
Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized
SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
travelawaits.com
4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town
As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
mendofever.com
40-Year-Old Woman Killed in Clearlake Head-on Collision
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On 01/15/2023 at approximately 0631 hours, Lisa McCuan of Clearlake, was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander northbound on SR-29 north of Diener Drive. Dan Fallis of Clearlake was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 southbound on SR-29 just north of Diener Drive. Humphries and Cutrell were passengers in the Toyota Highlander. Fallis drove the Dodge over the solid double yellow lines into the northbound lane. The Dodge struck the Toyota head-on. McCuan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Humphries suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Cutrell suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital. Fallis suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is not believed to be a contributing factor in this collision.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash
NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
Comments / 0