Bucyrus, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus man charged with death of Sean Cassaro

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Captain Tom Walker released the following update on the specifics of the death of Sean Cassaro. Thomas R. Brown, 49, of Bucyrus, is charged with the murder of Sean Cassaro, 46. Brown appeared in Crawford County Municipal Court on Monday, January 23, 2023. Crawford County Municipal Court...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

911 call as investigation continues

Following a public records request, Crawford County Now has obtained the 911 recording regarding January 22nd’s ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information please contact the Bucyrus Police Department at 419-562-1006. Warning 911 call may not be suitable for all audiences.
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Licking County crash

McKEAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and a man injured after a crash Monday night in McKean Township, Licking County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on State Route 661. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Emma Bartlett, 20, of Newark, was driving north […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight

BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately...
BUCYRUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man choked to death by another man, police say

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Police arrest North Fairfield man after traffic stop

BUCYRUS—On Monday, January 23, at approximately 4:00 pm, Officers conducted a traffic stop on Plymouth Street near US 30. The driver, 51-year-old Mark Yates of North Fairfield, was found to have a suspended driver’s license and two active warrants for his arrest. K9 Capone was alerted to an...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Police release statement on death investigation

BUCYRUS—On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18 am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately secured...
BUCYRUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters

Do not fall for the Great Election Integrity Hoax. It goes like this: Politicians, courting MAGA love, keep the myth alive that massive voting fraud is real. Either explicitly or implicitly, they perpetuate the lie concocted by a sore loser who fraudulently tried to overturn his election defeat. The kicker? They cite (unfounded) mistrust in […] The post Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Bellefontaine Examiner

Defendants sentenced in Common Pleas Court

Four defendants were sentenced recently in Logan County Common Pleas Court:. • Terry Rhyan, 45, of London, was sentenced to four years in prison, ordered to pay a $1,350 fine and had her driver’s license suspended for life for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance;
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gun restrictions now in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago

Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus. Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the […]
BUCYRUS, OH
The Lima News

Jury begins deliberating in Burse trial

LIMA — The cases for a Lima man charged with shooting at a home and hitting a car containing three women, along with drug trafficking and possession, went to the jury on Friday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly discharging a firearm...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in critical condition after shot in neck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck early Monday morning on the southeast side of Columbus. Just after midnight on Monday morning Columbus police responded to reports of a man being shot on the 6000 block of Fallon Lane in the White Ash neighborhood, just north […]
COLUMBUS, OH

