FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local ResidentsJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A court in Atlanta will determine whether to make the 2020 election investigation report public.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly ReopeningJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta's First Alcohol-Free Bar: The Sober SocialJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Eli McElwaney to play football, baseball for Tufts University
Buford senior Eli McElwaney committed Monday to Tufts University (Mass.), where he will play football and baseball. McElwaney, a tight end in football, was Buford’s Academic Athlete of the Year from the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett last season. He is a third baseman and right-handed pitcher in baseball.
dawgnation.com
What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team. The transfer portal is closed and...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Collins Hill's T.K. Lanier commits to North Greenville
Collins Hill senior T.K. Lanier committed Monday to the North Greenville University (S.C.) football program. Lanier is a 6-foot-2, 275-pound offensive and defensive lineman. He was first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAAA and second-team all-county last season.
Former Coach Beats Georgia in Women’s Hoops
College Station, Texas - Texas A&M topped Georgia 75-73 in a thriller Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena, as freshman Janiah Barker led the Aggies to their first Southeastern Conference win of the season. Georgia falls to 13-8 on the year and 2-5 in the SEC, while the Aggies are 6-12...
wgac.com
University of Georgia To Play Georgia Southern At SRP Park In March
College Baseball is coming back to SRP Park. Georgia will play Georgia Southern on Tuesday, March 7th for the first SRP Park College Showcase of the year. The University of Georgia will be the home team with first pitch is slated for 6:35PM. Gates will open at 5:00PM. “This event...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Ben Irwin, Wesleyan's Hattie Wasmuth lead way at Metro Invitational
ATLANTA — Buford and Wesleyan fared well at Saturday’s 52nd Metro Swimming and Diving Invitational. The Wesleyan boys were third with 97.5 points, trailing only Westminster (126) and Marist (207.5). Buford’s boys took fifth at 85.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview legend Karl Bostick slated for two Hall of Fame inductions in 2023
Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Karl Bostick, a longtime coach and administrator at Parkview, is bound for two more halls of fame this year. Bostick, who retired in 2008, is slated for induction into the Georgia Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame in March, followed by his induction into the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in June.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford falls to Camden County in Class AAAAAAA State Duals championship clash
BUFORD — It was the matchup everyone had been anticipating. Arguably the two best high school wrestling teams in Georgia, regardless of classification, squared off, and in the end, it was Camden County that stormed into Buford to take the Class AAAAAAA State Wrestling Duals title, 39-22, giving the Wildcats their ninth straight duals title.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Siblings Drew, Elena Duva play key roles for Norcross tennis teams
Siblings Drew Duva and Elena Duva have been playing tennis for more than a decade, and this is the last season they’ll both play for Norcross High School, as Drew will graduate in the spring. Both Duvas are tournament players and both are expected to lead their respective Blue...
Monroe Local News
Like Father Like Son – the Coach Kemp name to continue in local athletics
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (Jan. 23, 2023) If you talk about Coach Kemp in local sporting circles, it’s unlikely anybody will not know exactly who you’re talking about – Timothy Kemp, head track coach and Check & Connect Mentor at Social Circle High School. But now, when you speak about Coach Kemp in Walton County, you could be referring to a whole new generation. His son, Demek Kemp, has just been announced as assistant track coach at the Social Circle Athletic Department.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Collins Hill's Kam Munson commits to North Carolina State
Collins Hill junior Kam Munson committed Saturday to the North Carolina State University fastpitch softball program. Munson, a shortstop and utility player prospect, was a first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAAA selection and first-team all-county selection last season after hitting .426 with 13 home runs, 30 RBIs and 26 runs.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Archer tops Shiloh in Josh Okogie MLK Classic
SNELLVILLE — Archer’s boys basketball team topped Shiloh 68-53 Saturday in the Josh Okogie MLK Classic. Kahmare Holmes (19 points, five rebounds, two steals) and Courtland Walker (14 points, three rebounds, two assists) led the Tigers. Seth Means (seven points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals), Elijah Davis (seven points, two rebounds) and Dominick Wright (six points, five rebounds) and Josh Mathurin (nine assists, six steals) also played well.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood girls edge North Gwinnett again for ninth straight county swimming and diving crown
NORCROSS — An incredibly thin margin separated Brookwood and North Gwinnett again Saturday night at West Gwinnett Aquatic Center. And for the second straight year, Brookwood emerged as the Gwinnett County champion in girls swimming and diving. The Broncos scored 1,186 points, only 11 ahead of North, which is...
gwinnettprepsports.com
2023 Gwinnett County Swimming and Diving Championships, Boys Swimming Finals Results
Boys Swimming Finals (distances in yards) 1. Brookwood, 1:32.78* (Baylor Stanton, Max Inlow, Kyler Heffner, Nolan Patterson) 1. North Gwinnett, 1:25.31 (Tristan DenBrok, Phillip Lim, Blake Burnley, Nathan Han) 2. Brookwood, 1:27.36. 3. Parkview, 1:29.09. 4. Mill Creek, 1:31.14. 5. Norcross, 1:31.15. 6. Duluth, 1:31.66. 7. Peachtree Ridge, 1:33.01. 8....
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett boys hold off Brookwood for third county swimming and diving title in four seasons
NORCROSS — North Gwinnett withstood a challenge from Brookwood on Saturday to win the Gwinnett County boys swimming and diving championship for the third time in four years at West Gwinnett Aquatic Center. Only a close second-place finish behind Parkview in 2022 kept the Bulldog seniors from sweeping the...
Red and Black
Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident
Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
Gwinnett teacher turnover rate outpaces state, national average
Gwinnett County Public Schools is working on improving recruitment and retention of teachers.
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is joining media organizations from Georgia, and across the country, to request the public release of the final Fulton County Special Grand Jury report on possible election interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election. The report, which was finalized on...
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
