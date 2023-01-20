ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGNtv.com

Eagles’ Sirianni: Jalen Hurts’s Leadership Evokes Michael Jordan

Philadelphia’s coach offered up a lofty comparison between his starting quarterback and one of basketball’s all-time greats. Following the Eagles’ 38–7 rout of the Giants in Saturday night’s NFC divisional round playoff game, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni made a lofty comparison between Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and one of the NBA’s all-time greats: Michael Jordan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGNtv.com

NFL Network Experts Get Roasted for Bills Preseason Predictions

At the time, the picks seemed reasonable as Buffalo was the favorite to win the AFC championship. As the NFL season nears the Super Bowl, it’s always a fun time to look back at preseason predictions to see whom the experts thought would be in this season’s big game.
BUFFALO, NY
WGNtv.com

Mattress Mack Reacts to $2M Loss, Offers Advice for Dak Prescott

He thinks Prescott’s mattress might be the culprit for his tough loss. Texas furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale continued to place big money on Texas sports teams when he made a $2 million bet on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers in the divisional playoff round Sunday night. Unfortunately for Mack, this time there was no big payout.
DALLAS, TX

