Read full article on original website
Paul Ann Nix
4d ago
So far it's a never ending process of feeding Government hunger for revenue from the Gambling expansion to current discussion of legalizing marijuana, in Fishers they just hit us with a a 1% Food and beverage tax, Government never saw a dollar that they did not think they deserve more of it. Refreshing to see a discussion of looking at it from the ground up. We have 100 Million Americans on Medicaid, almost a third of the population, Government needs to do less!
Reply(1)
3
Related
Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements
Property owners and environmental advocates are clashing over an Indiana bill that would repeal a requirement for local administrators to use the latest statewide floodplain maps when deciding new construction projects. Authored by Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, the bill seeks to nix a provision in current state law that requires floodplain administrators to use the […] The post Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WRBI Radio
Senate Republicans propose elimination of the state’s income tax
— Indiana Senate Republicans want to see if the state can ditch its individual income tax, and one influential economic policy group thinks the change couldn’t come sooner. But the biggest challenge may be how the state replaces that revenue source. Individual income tax revenue was nearly 39% of...
city-countyobserver.com
Paving the Way for Transformational Tax Reform
Indiana’s tax climate consistently ranks among the best in the nationthanks to more than a decade of fiscally conservative leadership. In 2022, I supported $2 billion in fiscally responsible assistance, inflation relief and tax cuts for Hoosiers. In order to stay competitive in attracting people and businesses to our state, Senate Republicans are advocating for a top-down review of our tax structure.
Did you receive a one-time tax rebate from the state?
Many families and individuals in Indiana have already received two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment was a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
New Secretary of State seeks to change absentee voting
Weeks after taking his oath of office with his wife at his side, Morales is now focused on how Hoosiers will vote.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Indiana Lawmakers, Energy Advocates Unite Behind Bill
Republican lawmakers — along with Democrats and clean energy advocates — want Indiana to figure out solar and wind energy equipment decommissioning and disposal before the hazardous waste involved becomes a large-scale problem. Senate Bill 33, authored by Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, would task the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission with conducting a joint study of how to phase out old solar panels and wind turbines. “We often react after the fact — [after] we have concerns about the environment, we have concerns about industrial waste — and we don’t attempt to deal with those concerns until we already have a significant problem handling the volume of material,” Walker told the Senate Utilities Committee Thursday.
warricknews.com
Indiana House approves ballot question on maintaining township assessors
The House wants voters to decide whether the 13 remaining township assessors in nine Indiana counties — including Lake, Porter and LaPorte — should continue to exist as elected offices once their current terms expire. The Republican-controlled chamber voted 61-37 Monday to advance the township assessor referendum in...
wfft.com
Allen County Democrats react to bill aiming to restrict federal gun control
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Second Amendment preservation. That is Republican State Rep. Lorissa Sweet’s focus in her first act. "There have long been attacks on our Second Amendment right from the federal government, and they will continue to persist,” Sweet said. Her primary concerns: that President Biden...
WTHI
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb proposes increased teacher salary
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced his proposal for the 2023 budget. Included is raising teacher salaries to a place that people in education have been waiting to see for some time. The plan includes more than $1 billion of additional funding for K-12 education....
indypolitics.org
Lawmakers Should Look at Cannabis Commission
The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the regulation of cannabis.
WANE-TV
Why are flags at half-staff in Indiana this week?
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing Hoosiers to have flags be flown at half-staff this week. According to a release from the governor’s office, the move is in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Flags at the Indiana Statehouse will...
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
wfyi.org
There’s a new high school diploma for Indiana students with significant cognitive disabilities
Students with significant cognitive disabilities can earn a new type of diploma this year intended to provide them with more opportunities after graduation. The Indiana State Board of Education unanimously approved the alternative diploma earlier this month. Currently, high schoolers can earn a certificate of completion or a certificate of...
Indiana Bill Would Require CDL Drivers Be Trained to Recognize Human Trafficking
One Indiana lawmaker has proposed a bill that would ultimately result in anyone possessing a commercial driver's license being trained in how to recognize and report human trafficking. What Exactly Is Human Trafficking?. You've likely heard the phrase "human trafficking" but may not realize just how serious it is. According...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southern Indiana's fertile vineyards, historic hotels enhance its rural charm
Standing at the edge of Patoka Lake in the southern reaches of Indiana, I gaze through a scrim of oaks toward the sparkling blue-gray water, its hue affected in part by a cloud-speckled cerulean sky. The glassy surface of the lake, unruffled by wind or waves, is as reflective as a mirror and stretches toward the far shore where it rises to low hills framed by an unbroken, leafy canopy of hickory, maple and beech.
abc57.com
Jamie Reitenour announces candidacy for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS - Republican Jamie Reitenour officially announced her candidacy for governor of Indiana this week. The mom of five announced her Indiana Goodness Tour in conjunction with her candidacy. The tour invites Hoosiers to speak with Reitenour about how her platform will "tap into the goodness of the people of...
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Indianapolis DEA Agent Discusses Deadly, Narcan-resistant …. Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom …. Where is Sherman? 148 Wellness. They've got a custom program to fit your workout goals and budget, 24/7 access,...
marijuanamoment.net
It’s Time For Indiana Lawmakers To Create A Marijuana Commission To Study Legalization, Former State GOP Senator Says (Op-Ed)
“One of a legislator’s main responsibilities is to protect Hoosier citizens. The creation of a system to regulate cannabis is right in line with that important duty.”. The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the regulation of cannabis.
A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis
The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the […] The post A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Indiana: 12 stats
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,623 active general dentists in Indiana. Indiana has 109 dental professional shortage areas. Indiana received a score of 27 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Indiana was No. 27 on...
Comments / 19