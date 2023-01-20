ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 19

Paul Ann Nix
4d ago

So far it's a never ending process of feeding Government hunger for revenue from the Gambling expansion to current discussion of legalizing marijuana, in Fishers they just hit us with a a 1% Food and beverage tax, Government never saw a dollar that they did not think they deserve more of it. Refreshing to see a discussion of looking at it from the ground up. We have 100 Million Americans on Medicaid, almost a third of the population, Government needs to do less!

Reply(1)
3
Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements

Property owners and environmental advocates are clashing over an Indiana bill that would repeal a requirement for local administrators to use the latest statewide floodplain maps when deciding new construction projects. Authored by Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, the bill seeks to nix a provision in current state law that requires floodplain administrators to use the […] The post Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Senate Republicans propose elimination of the state’s income tax

— Indiana Senate Republicans want to see if the state can ditch its individual income tax, and one influential economic policy group thinks the change couldn’t come sooner. But the biggest challenge may be how the state replaces that revenue source. Individual income tax revenue was nearly 39% of...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Paving the Way for Transformational Tax Reform

Indiana’s tax climate consistently ranks among the best in the nationthanks to more than a decade of fiscally conservative leadership. In 2022, I supported $2 billion in fiscally responsible assistance, inflation relief and tax cuts for Hoosiers. In order to stay competitive in attracting people and businesses to our state, Senate Republicans are advocating for a top-down review of our tax structure.
INDIANA STATE
R.A. Heim

Did you receive a one-time tax rebate from the state?

Many families and individuals in Indiana have already received two payments⁠ from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment was a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Indiana Lawmakers, Energy Advocates Unite Behind Bill

Republican lawmakers — along with Democrats and clean energy advocates — want Indiana to figure out solar and wind energy equipment decommissioning and disposal before the hazardous waste involved becomes a large-scale problem. Senate Bill 33, authored by Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, would task the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission with conducting a joint study of how to phase out old solar panels and wind turbines. “We often react after the fact — [after] we have concerns about the environment, we have concerns about industrial waste — and we don’t attempt to deal with those concerns until we already have a significant problem handling the volume of material,” Walker told the Senate Utilities Committee Thursday.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Indiana House approves ballot question on maintaining township assessors

The House wants voters to decide whether the 13 remaining township assessors in nine Indiana counties — including Lake, Porter and LaPorte — should continue to exist as elected offices once their current terms expire. The Republican-controlled chamber voted 61-37 Monday to advance the township assessor referendum in...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb proposes increased teacher salary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced his proposal for the 2023 budget. Included is raising teacher salaries to a place that people in education have been waiting to see for some time. The plan includes more than $1 billion of additional funding for K-12 education....
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Lawmakers Should Look at Cannabis Commission

The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the regulation of cannabis.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Why are flags at half-staff in Indiana this week?

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing Hoosiers to have flags be flown at half-staff this week. According to a release from the governor’s office, the move is in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Flags at the Indiana Statehouse will...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns

A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Southern Indiana's fertile vineyards, historic hotels enhance its rural charm

Standing at the edge of Patoka Lake in the southern reaches of Indiana, I gaze through a scrim of oaks toward the sparkling blue-gray water, its hue affected in part by a cloud-speckled cerulean sky. The glassy surface of the lake, unruffled by wind or waves, is as reflective as a mirror and stretches toward the far shore where it rises to low hills framed by an unbroken, leafy canopy of hickory, maple and beech.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Jamie Reitenour announces candidacy for Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS - Republican Jamie Reitenour officially announced her candidacy for governor of Indiana this week. The mom of five announced her Indiana Goodness Tour in conjunction with her candidacy. The tour invites Hoosiers to speak with Reitenour about how her platform will "tap into the goodness of the people of...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Indianapolis DEA Agent Discusses Deadly, Narcan-resistant …. Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom …. Where is Sherman? 148 Wellness. They've got a custom program to fit your workout goals and budget, 24/7 access,...
INDIANA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

It’s Time For Indiana Lawmakers To Create A Marijuana Commission To Study Legalization, Former State GOP Senator Says (Op-Ed)

“One of a legislator’s main responsibilities is to protect Hoosier citizens. The creation of a system to regulate cannabis is right in line with that important duty.”. The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the regulation of cannabis.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis

The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the […] The post A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Indiana: 12 stats

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 2,623 active general dentists in Indiana. Indiana has 109 dental professional shortage areas. Indiana received a score of 27 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Indiana was No. 27 on...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy