On Thursday, January 26, 2023, Education for Tomorrow Alliance (EfTA) and the Conroe Independent School District (CISD) will host the largest science fair in Texas with the support of community volunteers. About 350 judges are needed to support the 1,300 student participants in the SCI://TECH Chevron Phillips Chemical Senior High and Energy Junior High Science Fairs. SCI://TECH is a collaboration between Education for Tomorrow Alliance, Conroe ISD, and area private schools that engages more than 4,500 K-12 students in 13 science, technology, engineering, and math activities over four weekends.

CONROE, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO