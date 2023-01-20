ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County-Owned Venue will Host Kyle Rittenhouse

The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility. Rittenhouse has emerged as…
Free Recycle Day Returns to Precinct 3 on Saturday, Feb. 11

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Free Recycle Day returns to Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack’s facility in February. Precinct 3 crews will be accepting various items free of charge between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Recycling Center, located at 1122 Pruitt Road in Spring, as well as other stations set up at adjacent parking lots by the sports fields. Drive-through/Drop-off only – Residents must remain in vehicle.
Conroe ISD gathers bond committee to plan for expected growth

In 10 years, Conroe ISD may see upward of 100,000 students enrolled in its schools, according to a 2022 demographic study presented to the district in December. To accommodate the projected growth, the district is forming a bond planning committee early this year in anticipation of a bond appearing on the ballot in November.
Children’s Safe Harbor Announces New Board President and Board Leadership Team for 2022-2024

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Children’s Safe Harbor has announced a new board president and board leadership team for the 2022-2024 term. Matt Rodrigue has been appointed as the incoming board president, spearheading a leadership team that includes Rey Saludares as board vice president, Ryan Hutson as board treasurer, and Paul Purcell as board secretary.
Free Tax Service to Begin January 27-28 from IRS Certified Volunteers

CONROE, TX – Children’s Books on Wheels (CBOW) is launching their Super Tax Day Kick-Off Event from 10:00am until 3:00pm at the Montgomery County Memorial Library Conroe Central Location, 104 I-45, in Conroe on January 27 and January 28 from 10:00am-3:00pm at the Sleepy Hollow Multipurpose Building, 9847 Sleepy Hollow Road in Tamina.
Volunteers needed for Thursday’s SCI://TECH Science Fair

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, Education for Tomorrow Alliance (EfTA) and the Conroe Independent School District (CISD) will host the largest science fair in Texas with the support of community volunteers. About 350 judges are needed to support the 1,300 student participants in the SCI://TECH Chevron Phillips Chemical Senior High and Energy Junior High Science Fairs. SCI://TECH is a collaboration between Education for Tomorrow Alliance, Conroe ISD, and area private schools that engages more than 4,500 K-12 students in 13 science, technology, engineering, and math activities over four weekends.
Montgomery girls fall in tournament final

The Bears are 3-7. Ashlee Stoltje scored for Montgomery. Kayla Zimny, Rori Prelli, Cameron Nash and Mills Rodrigue were other standouts. The Bears beat Azle 1-0 in the semifinal to advance to the final. Montgomery starts District 21-5A play hosting Bryan Rudder on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lake Creek drops…
