Michigan Daily
Poor defensive performance proves costly in loss against Indiana
In Monday’s matchup against No. 6 Indiana, the No. 13 Michigan women’s basketball team was tasked with scoring on one of the nation’s best defenses. And they did just that, scoring 20 points above the Hoosiers’ average allowed — more than any team had this season.
Michigan Daily
Michigan facing tough three-game stretch against conference opponents
In the Big Ten, arguably college basketball’s toughest conference, every game is a big game. As conference play continues to ramp up, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team remains a contender for one of the Big Ten’s top spots. But as it looks down the barrel of three tough games over the next week, the Wolverines face their most challenging stretch of the season yet — games against No. 6 Indiana, No. 11 Maryland and Minnesota over just seven days.
Michigan Daily
4×400 comeback caps afternoon for Michigan
Two hundred twenty-five meters into the first lap of the Michigan women’s track and field 4×400 meter relay, graduate runner Sophie Ison lay sprawled out on the track. But before that, the wolverines’ first leg was off to a promising start. It held the second position in the field of four, until Ison tripped on the turn, falling off the track and dropping her baton – and with it, the hope of a Michigan victory appeared to dissipate. As the gap between Ison and the field grew, she staggered to her feet, desperate to salvage the Wolverines’ chances.
Michigan Daily
Michigan loses to Ohio State, 186.5-113.5
Following a strong two laps from junior butterfly swimmer Natalie Kan, the No. 16 Michigan women’s swim and dive team’s 200-yard medley A team sat in second place. In the opening event, the Wolverines wanted to get out to a solid start against No. 5 Ohio State. Instead,...
Michigan Daily
Michigan finishes first at Simmons-Harvey Invitational
Early in the Michigan men’s track and field team’s season, a competitive, hard-fought victory could help dictate the tone for the team’s success — especially for an upward-trending program like the Wolverines. In its first official scoring meet of the 2023 indoor season, Michigan found that...
Michigan Daily
The Daily women’s basketball beat predicts the Big Ten’s biggest week yet
The No 14. Michigan women’s basketball team is entering a week that includes three games and two top-15 opponents. The Wolverines host No. 6 Indiana on Monday before traveling to No. 11 Maryland on Thursday. In a week that also sees No. 10 Iowa visit No. 2 Ohio State and the Hoosiers hosting the Buckeyes, The Daily’s women’s basketball beat predicts what the conference might look like when the dust settles Sunday night:
Michigan Daily
Michigan continues early season success, blanking Brown
Coming off of an electric top-ten victory last Thursday, Michigan men’s tennis coach Adam Steinberg was tasked with a different challenge on Sunday — facing Brown for the first time in his coaching career. Despite minor disturbances early in doubles and late in singles, the fifth-ranked Wolverines (3-0...
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls to Indiana in top-15 conference matchup, 92-83
With three conference clashes on the week’s docket, including two top-10 opponents and two road games, the Michigan women’s basketball team entered Monday’s matchup in prime position to make a statement. For a team that opened the season with its sights set on capturing its first Big...
Michigan Daily
Momentum builds as Michigan steamrolls Cleveland State
Big wins, like Thursday’s against No. 6 , are dangerously fickle. If followed by a loss, all of the victory’s good work can be undone. This young Michigan men’s tennis team, however, seems far too mature for something like that. There was an air of inevitability as...
Michigan Daily
Michigan loses first dual meet of season at Penn State
All season long, dominance has defined the No. 3 Michigan wrestling team. But after an undefeated start to its season, the roles were reversed Friday night. The Wolverines (7-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) were soundly defeated by No. 1 Penn State (9-0, 2-0), 30-8, in a dual meet where the Nittany Lions brought all the firepower.
Michigan Daily
Distance goes the extra mile for Michigan at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational
In a close match, a team needs to lean on its best performers to pull out a victory. On Saturday, that is exactly what the Michigan men’s track and field team did. The Wolverines’ distance runners made the difference in the Simmons-Harvey Invitational, accounting for a bulk of Michigan’s victories against Ohio State, Purdue and Michigan State. The distance runners’ collective dominance was prominent throughout the meet, and the Wolverines needed each of their performances for their success.
Michigan Daily
Against Oklahoma, resiliency fuels Michigan’s 5-2 upset win
It’s a new season for the No. 20 Michigan women’s tennis team. On Friday, following a hard-fought loss for the doubles point, Michigan (1-0 overall) rallied back and dominated singles play to earn a resounding 5-2 win over No. 4 Oklahoma (3-2). Resilient performances across both doubles and singles line-ups allowed it to emerge victorious against the returning National Championship runners-up.
Michigan Daily
Mark Rosen signed five-year extension before firing
Seventy-one days before firing Mark Rosen, Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel signed the veteran volleyball coach to a five-year extension. A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by The Michigan Daily revealed a five-year, $1,093,000 total salary contract that Rosen signed in October 2022. Even though Rosen’s first contract year under the deal began Sept. 1, 2022, the deal wasn’t signed by both University of Michigan President Santa Ono and Manuel until October. The contract ensured Rosen’s employment through Aug. 31, 2027.
Michigan Daily
Michigan escapes pesky Minnesota, 60-56
Gophers are pesky. Always ruining the perfectly-kept lawns of homeowners, messing with underground sprinkling and doing, well, whatever else it is that gophers do. And while the Michigan men’s basketball team’s metaphorical lawn is far from perfect this season, the Golden Gophers proved true to their name, serving as a pest to the Wolverines all Sunday afternoon.
Michigan Daily
New-look top six propels Michigan to 5-4 overtime victory
MINNEAPOLIS — The two-minute intermission before overtime Saturday night had an eerie feeling. It was a grim feeling, a dooming feeling, an ‘it’s going to happen again’ feeling. A feeling, that for the No. 8 Michigan hockey team, was all too familiar. The Wolverines had been...
Michigan Daily
Music as the gatekeepers of truth: Songs for Democracy performed at UMich to promote social justice
The five finalist groups of the Songs for Democracy student competition performed for the University of Michigan campus community in the Hill Auditorium Saturday night. The groups had previously been selected by a panel of judges after they applied to the competition, and were chosen based on their concepts, lyrical impact and how the music amplified the message of the song in early December.
Michigan Daily
Ann Arbor community discusses expansion of Narcan vending machines
The Ann Arbor District Library first became home to a Narcan vending machine in April 2022. The vending machine, which dispenses overdose treatment kits free of charge, was installed by Home of New Vision, a local rehabilitation center aiming to provide more easily accessible lifesaving support for those with substance abuse issues.
