Two hundred twenty-five meters into the first lap of the Michigan women’s track and field 4×400 meter relay, graduate runner Sophie Ison lay sprawled out on the track. But before that, the wolverines’ first leg was off to a promising start. It held the second position in the field of four, until Ison tripped on the turn, falling off the track and dropping her baton – and with it, the hope of a Michigan victory appeared to dissipate. As the gap between Ison and the field grew, she staggered to her feet, desperate to salvage the Wolverines’ chances.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO