Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: folktales for adults and TJO donation
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Springfield. Town by town took us to the Holyoke Library, where a folktales for adults event took place Tuesday afternoon. These readings give adults a chance to revisit old folktales at a new stage in life...
westernmassnews.com
Thunderbirds sold-out ‘Hometown Heroes’ game to air on COZI TV
Efforts are underway in Springfield to request funding to battle the opioid epidemic in the city as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced new action on Tuesday. Yankee Candle parent company lays of 13% of employee base companywide. Updated: 6 hours ago. The parent company of Yankee Candle, Newell Brands, has...
westernmassnews.com
12th annual Ice Festival held in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday evening, artists were asked to create an ice sculpture as part of the 12th annual Ice Art Festival. The sculptures will act as a preview leading up to the public display of the final sculptures. The ice sculpture carvings took place throughout the day...
westernmassnews.com
Historic Northampton barn restoration underway
NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of volunteers used gentle strength and four ropes to pull the historic Northampton’s 1805 Shepherd barn back onto its new foundation on Saturday. The wooden pegs for the future timber frame additions and t-shirts were on sale to help fund the restoration effort. Copyright...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield florist already preparing for Valentine’s Day rush
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Valentine’s Day three weeks away, one local flower shop is already busy preparing orders. Langone’s Florist in Springfield is already busy with orders for Valentine’s Day. “We start so far in advance to give ourselves a good push, so we are not...
Westfield Air Show announces featured performers
The Westfield International Air Show announced a list of performers for the two-day event in May at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
westernmassnews.com
Local pickleball courts growing in popularity
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pickleball has been in the headlines over the past few months as leagues and teams have formed all across the nation and that trend has made its way to parts of western Massachusetts, including Holyoke Community College. If you’re looking to relieve stress and get some...
Ice sculptors chill at Northampton Ice Art Festival
NORTHAMPTON — Downtown Northampton has been hacked ... and chiseled, picked, drilled and chain-sawed. The artists at the 12th annual Northampton Ice Art Festival on Saturday used a variety of tools and techniques to create ice sculptures at 14 locations in downtown Northampton. You let the chips fall where...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: LEGO moving offices from Enfield to Boston
ENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular toy manufacturer, LEGO, announced Tuesday that they have a plan to move their main office from Enfield to Boston. In a statement, Skip Kodak, president of The LEGO Group in the Americas, said:. “Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world...
NECN
WATCH: ‘SNL' Takes Crack at Mass. School With Lights Stuck on for Over a Year
A Massachusetts high school that's been unable to turn off its roughly 7,000 lights found itself as the butt of a joke on "Saturday Night Live" this week. The lights at Minnechaug Regional High School haven't been turned off since Aug. 24, 2021 after lighting system software failed, NBC News reported last week. The issue has cost the public school in Wilbraham, near Springfield, thousands of dollars a month, with the necessary fix delayed because of the pandemic and issues with the supply chain, an administrator said.
westernmassnews.com
Yankee Candle parent company lays of 13% of employee base companywide
Efforts are underway in Springfield to request funding to battle the opioid epidemic in the city as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced new action on Tuesday. Cleanup, power restoration efforts continue in Franklin County following Monday’s storm. Updated: 6 hours ago. Power outages are still a problem in Franklin...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield native receives 2nd Oscars nomination for Black Panther costume design
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield native Ruth Carter has once again been nominated for her costume design in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She first won back in 2019 for her work on “Black Panther.”. Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed his excitement for her 2nd nomination, saying:. “My and our Springfield...
One Of MA’s BEST “Hole In The Wall” Eateries Is In The Berkshires
You are probably wondering to yourself: What is a "hole in the wall" restaurant? the official definition states it is either a restaurant, local shop or establishment that is inconspicuous in nature and easily overlooked. But that is NOT the case for a local eatery located in the heart of North Adams that has been a frequent stop for loyal and true customers from The Berkshires and beyond since 1917.
westernmassnews.com
LEGO announces move from Enfield to Boston
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - LEGO is moving its head office out of Connecticut. President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, Skip Kodak, announced on Tuesday the plan to move from Enfield to Boston. Kodak said the move would support the business’s long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO play to...
westernmassnews.com
Community gathers for Lunar New Year Gala celebration
Rally for Women's Rights held in Northampton commemorates Roe v. Wade anniversary. Rally for Women's Rights held in Northampton commemorates Roe v. Wade anniversary. This week, we're getting answers from 2nd District Congressman Jim McGovern. 12th Annual Ice Festival held in Northampton. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST.
iBerkshires.com
Dalton First Responders Recognized for Aiding Mother and Newborn
DALTON, Mass. — Brittany Maloney woke with contractions at 6 a.m., three days after Christmas. She tried to relieve her discomfort with a yoga ball — but that apparently hastened the process. Soon her water broke so the family set out from their Savoy home to Berkshire Medical Center.
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,320-square-foot home on Chalmers Street in Springfield that sold for $276,000.
Private line water main break at Colonial Gardens
On Sunday, a private line water main break occurred at Colonial Gardens located at Highview Drive, according to the City of Pittsfield.
westernmassnews.com
Officials working to combat opioid epidemic in Springfield
Yankee Candle parent company lays of 13% of employee base companywide. The parent company of Yankee Candle, Newell Brands, has laid off 13 percent of their employee base companywide and the closure of their South Deerfield corporate office. Updated: 6 hours ago. With Valentine’s Day three weeks away, one local...
Comments / 0