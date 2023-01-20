Read full article on original website
Bill to reverse Mt. Bachelor liability ruling backed by broad coalition, including several C.O. recreation cos.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A group of nearly 100 small businesses, nonprofits and user groups called Protect Oregon Recreation recently announced its support of Senate Bill 754, new legislation in Salem of great interest to the recreation industry. Senate Bill 754, co-sponsored by Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, would allow operators...
Two state agencies partner to support Oregon youth experiencing homelessness
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) - Oregon Housing and Community Services said Tuesday it recently completed a $9 million interagency funds transfer to the Oregon Department of Human Services Self-Sufficiency Programs, Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program to support the housing needs of young people across Oregon. The ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program is...
Backers of proposed Central Oregon Center for the Arts release study as plans move to next phase
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Residents of Central Oregon strongly support the creation of the Central Oregon Center for the Arts, a multi-purpose facility proposed by a group of Central Oregon residents, according to the results of a recent study the group released Tuesday. The study, commissioned by the board...
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan island, quickly shift to eating sea otters, OSU researchers find
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plummet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
Connecticut governor’s gun proposals include open carry ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a series of proposed gun laws in a state already considered one of the strictest for firearms ownership. The legislation revealed Monday includes a statewide ban on open carrying that is expected to draw strong opposition from gun rights supporters. Lamont was joined by fellow Democratic officials and law enforcement leaders at the announcement in Waterbury. The proposals also include new registration requirements for ghost guns and a limit of one handgun purchase per month to prevent bulk buying. Lamont says the measures are needed to help curb rising gun violence and crack down on illegal firearms.
