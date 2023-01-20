Driver escapes injury after vehicle hit by commuter rail train in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Mass. — A driver escaped injury Thursday night after their vehicle was struck by a commuter rail train in Hamilton.

According to Transit Police, an elderly female operator mistook the right of way for a street and turned onto the tracks causing her vehicle to be stuck.

The woman exited her silver sedan just before an MBTA commuter rail struck the vehicle causing substantial damage and lengthy delays.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

