HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a series of proposed gun laws in a state already considered one of the strictest for firearms ownership. The legislation revealed Monday includes a statewide ban on open carrying that is expected to draw strong opposition from gun rights supporters. Lamont was joined by fellow Democratic officials and law enforcement leaders at the announcement in Waterbury. The proposals also include new registration requirements for ghost guns and a limit of one handgun purchase per month to prevent bulk buying. Lamont says the measures are needed to help curb rising gun violence and crack down on illegal firearms.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO