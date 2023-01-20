ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans to play in London next season

By Brittney Baird
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans will travel to England for a game next season.

The NFL announced Thursday morning the Titans were selected as one of the teams for an international game during the 2023 season.

The Titans will play in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the United States, according to the team.

The date, opponent and kickoff time will be determined later in the year when the full 2023 schedule is released. It is known the opponent will be from the Titans “home” schedule so there will be one less game played at Nissan Stadium. You can register for tickets here.

The Titans last played in London during the 2018 season at Wembley Stadium.

“We are excited to represent the NFL in London this season,” said Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel. “I really enjoyed our experience during our last visit. The energy in the stadium and the atmosphere surrounding the game was impressive, and I am looking forward to being part of that again.”

Five teams are set to play in the international games; the Bills and Jaguars are also set to play games in the UK while the Chiefs and Patriots and both play regular season games in Germany.

