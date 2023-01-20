ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

qcnews.com

Video: Heart-pulsing moment officers return gunfire

Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in a Charlotte woman last year was released Tuesday. Video: Heart-pulsing moment officers return gunfire. Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Baptized behind bars in Kershaw County

VP Harris visit to Triangle to focus on helping small …. VP Harris visit to Triangle to focus on helping small business. Raleigh man tased, claimed heart problems before …. Raleigh man tased, claimed heart problems before dying in custody: report says. Captain’s Academy: Joey Logano leads leadership conversation …...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale

CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
qcnews.com

More details revealed after weekend shooting

Two people were shot Saturday in University City, and CMPD said one was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police won't say they'll press charges, and the investigation is active. More details revealed after weekend shooting. Two people were shot Saturday in University City, and CMPD said one was experiencing a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
SPARTANBURG, SC
qcnews.com

Monday, January 23, Morning Weather Forecast

It’s a quiet start to the workweek around Charlotte, but it won’t last long. A storm system moves in Wednesday, delivering heavy rain for the morning commute. Charlotte flight attendant quells flyers’ nerves. The flight attendant literally sits down in the aisle next to the woman putting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina Powerball player wins big by adding Double Play

LAURENS, S.C. — In Monday night's Powerball drawing, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket in Laurens, won $50,000. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The ticket was sold at the Hot Spot #2019 at 4036 Hwy. 221 S. in Laurens...
LAURENS, SC

