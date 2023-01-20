Read full article on original website
South Carolina land owner to honor 144 slave graves after discovery
A 200-year-old gravesite with nearly 150 buried slaves will soon become one of York County's newest historic locations.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
qcnews.com
Video: Heart-pulsing moment officers return gunfire
Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in a Charlotte woman last year was released Tuesday. Video: Heart-pulsing moment officers return gunfire. Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in...
qcnews.com
Baptized behind bars in Kershaw County
VP Harris visit to Triangle to focus on helping small …. VP Harris visit to Triangle to focus on helping small business. Raleigh man tased, claimed heart problems before …. Raleigh man tased, claimed heart problems before dying in custody: report says. Captain’s Academy: Joey Logano leads leadership conversation …...
qcnews.com
City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale
CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
qcnews.com
Viral Photo: Charlotte flight attendant helps quell flyers’ nerves
Molly Simonson Lee said she was on a flight earlier this month with family when she noticed what was happening a few rows in front of her. Molly Simonson Lee said she was on a flight earlier this month with family when she noticed what was happening a few rows in front of her.
‘I am redeemed’: 38 Lancaster County inmates baptized
Thirty-eight inmates at the Kershaw Correctional Institutional facility in Lancaster County changed their lives during a baptism service with Elevation Church.
qcnews.com
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
qcnews.com
More details revealed after weekend shooting
Two people were shot Saturday in University City, and CMPD said one was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police won't say they'll press charges, and the investigation is active. More details revealed after weekend shooting. Two people were shot Saturday in University City, and CMPD said one was experiencing a...
2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
cn2.com
Chester Schools on “Secure Hold” as Deputies Investigate Suspicious Phone Calls to Middle School
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County School District sent out the following message to parents this Monday morning after Chester Middle School received phone calls regarding violence against the school. “Chester Middle School received phone calls this morning regarding violence against the school. As a result, the...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
This Abandoned NC Christian-themed Park Was One of the Biggest Parks in USA
Heritage USA was a Christian-themed park that was opened in 1978 and closed in 1989. Heritage USA was located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and was founded by Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker.
CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail
CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail. Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.
1 dead in single-vehicle wreck on I-77 in Chester County, troopers say
The driver of a single-vehicle crash died Monday off Interstate 77 in Chester County, troopers in South Carolina said. A 2019 Nissan sedan was going south near mile marker 69 at about 3 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck an embankment and a tree before overturning. The...
qcnews.com
Monday, January 23, Morning Weather Forecast
It’s a quiet start to the workweek around Charlotte, but it won’t last long. A storm system moves in Wednesday, delivering heavy rain for the morning commute. Charlotte flight attendant quells flyers’ nerves. The flight attendant literally sits down in the aisle next to the woman putting...
qcnews.com
Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
One killed after vehicle strikes tree, flips in Chester County: SCHP
The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on I-77 southbound around the 69th-mile marker.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina Powerball player wins big by adding Double Play
LAURENS, S.C. — In Monday night's Powerball drawing, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket in Laurens, won $50,000. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The ticket was sold at the Hot Spot #2019 at 4036 Hwy. 221 S. in Laurens...
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
