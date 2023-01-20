Read full article on original website
Tennessee lawmakers propose free school breakfast, lunch program for students
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would create free meals for students. SB0208/HB0255 is sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun-D1) and Representative Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland-D24) in their respective chambers. The bill calls on each Tennessee school board to create a breakfast and lunch program that provides the meals...
Childhood obesity on the rise in Tennessee, nation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The American Academy of Pediatrics says the era of “watchful waiting” is over. That's according to guidelines released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively. That means that doctors can prescribe...
Third influenza-related child death reported in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports there has been a third pediatric influenza-related death in the state. The child who passed lived in the eastern portion of the state according to TDH. Tennessee has been among states seeing higher rates of pediatric hospitalization according to the Centers for...
FOX 17 News Investigates: A look into a half-billion dollars owed to TSU
The state of Tennessee withheld money from Tennessee State University for decades, where an investigation by lawmakers shows TSU could be owed more than a half-billion dollars. TSU leaders point to the neglect on campus as proof of the missing money: damaged roofs, leaking walls, ventilation issues and old HVAC...
Metro Council members' concerns remain at large on new Titans stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Metro is moving forward with a new domed Titans stadium, some council members say they are worried because they still have a lot of unanswered questions. Metro Council approved the term sheet on Dec. 20, 2022, which means the city would move forward and...
Tennessee family farm saved after city votes on different route for bypass project
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A family-owned farm going back 230 years will be saved after city commissioners voted on an alternate route for a major bypass project. FOX 17 News first reported on the Cloydland Farm in Mt. Juliet last month. We spoke with owner Andy Ligon who was desperate to keep his farm left alone after the city considered building a bypass through it to alleviate traffic. The bypass would have run where hay is grown to feed livestock. Losing that property and the hay could mean the end of the farm.
'Wow!' Tennessee mayor among those criticizing big jumps in gas prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mayor is among those decrying big jumps in gas prices in the state. The City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole took to Twitter on Tuesday morning stating "Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow!" His tweet comes just a day after auto...
Jury selected in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A jury has been selected Tuesday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on Interstate 440. Opening arguments will begin Wednesday. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits. Police say she was traveling for her shift at St. Thomas West when someone fired at least six rounds at her car from the interstate. She died at the scene.
Tennessee mansion that went viral for Zillow listing now under contract
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After just four days on the market, a Franklin mansion that went up in flames is under contract. The story went viral after FOX 17 News posted the hilarious Zillow listing last week. The listing has since received 296,252 views and thousands of saves.
Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
Comedian mocks Damar Hamlin collapse during ReAwaken America Tour in Mt. Juliet
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Saturday Night Live cast member took the stage during a controversial tour in Middle Tennessee this past weekend. Unsavory comments he made are now making rounds on social media. The ReAwaken America Tour was held at Pastor Greg Locke's Global Vision Church....
Cosmetic dermatology clinic opens second location in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular cosmetic dermatology clinic has opened its second Tennessee location in Franklin. The new clinic, Skin Pharm, officially opened to the public on Jan. 17, and has had a location in downtown Nashville since 2017. Meagan Griffin, the CEO & Founder of Skin Pharm,...
Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
Belle Meade Plaza project sparks traffic concerns
BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A new project for the Belle Meade Plaza sparks concerns from residents. On Saturday, city leaders along with Nashville’s Department of Transportation gathered to address concerns. People that live in the area said traffic congestion is already an issue and they’re concerned this project will just make things worse.
What a catch: Fisherman sets new Alabama alligator gar record
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has certified a new state record alligator gar. The huge fish officially weighed 162 pounds. There are three species of gar that live in the Tennessee River - longnose, shortnose and spotted gar. Because of their resemblance to alligators, some people often refer to them as alligator gar. But true alligator gar are actually a different species not found in the Tennessee River.
Teens thought to be connected to several robbery, burglary cases in Nashville arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two armed robberies in one night lead to the arrest of three teenagers, that police say are responsible for a slew of others. Metro Nashville police responded to an armed robbery at about 7:30 p.m. Friday of an 18-year-old male, on Whispering Hills Drive in the South Nashville area, by four men in a stolen car. The MNPD aviation unit and Tennessee Highway Patrol helped locate the car that took off on Lane Drive in North Nashville where they took into custody the only occupant in the car, a 15-year old.
Broadway honky tonk says two employees were assaulted Saturday on the job
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Broadway classic, Robert’s Western World, says someone assaulted two of its employees Saturday night while on the job. The honky tonk posted a video on social media, asking for help in finding those responsible. “Just flat out clocked him out of the blue, for...
Police: Two teenage brothers arrested in North Nashville carjacking, shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two teenage brothers have been arrested after Metro Police say they carjacked someone in North Nashville and exchanged gunfire with the victim. According to police, the victim was following the pair of juveniles, aged 14 and 15, who reportedly stole a red SUV on Haynes Park Drive. The victim continued to follow the stolen vehicle when she reported that shots were fired at her in which she returned gunfire. The SUV then crashed head-on with a vehicle on King's Lane.
Woman hurt in East Nashville shooting
Metro Police confirm one woman is critically injured after a shooting in East Nashville early Monday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Luton Street. Police are still working to find any suspects in this case. Fox 17 News will keep you updated as we learn more.
Franklin woman seriously injured in house fire
FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- A homeowner received serious injuries in a Franklin house fire. The Franklin Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Chestnut lane just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke. Franklin Police Officer Kevin Spry, who arrived on scene first, found an unresponsive woman when...
