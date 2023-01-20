ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Tennessee lawmakers propose free school breakfast, lunch program for students

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would create free meals for students. SB0208/HB0255 is sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun-D1) and Representative Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland-D24) in their respective chambers. The bill calls on each Tennessee school board to create a breakfast and lunch program that provides the meals...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Childhood obesity on the rise in Tennessee, nation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The American Academy of Pediatrics says the era of “watchful waiting” is over. That's according to guidelines released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively. That means that doctors can prescribe...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Third influenza-related child death reported in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports there has been a third pediatric influenza-related death in the state. The child who passed lived in the eastern portion of the state according to TDH. Tennessee has been among states seeing higher rates of pediatric hospitalization according to the Centers for...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

FOX 17 News Investigates: A look into a half-billion dollars owed to TSU

The state of Tennessee withheld money from Tennessee State University for decades, where an investigation by lawmakers shows TSU could be owed more than a half-billion dollars. TSU leaders point to the neglect on campus as proof of the missing money: damaged roofs, leaking walls, ventilation issues and old HVAC...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee family farm saved after city votes on different route for bypass project

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A family-owned farm going back 230 years will be saved after city commissioners voted on an alternate route for a major bypass project. FOX 17 News first reported on the Cloydland Farm in Mt. Juliet last month. We spoke with owner Andy Ligon who was desperate to keep his farm left alone after the city considered building a bypass through it to alleviate traffic. The bypass would have run where hay is grown to feed livestock. Losing that property and the hay could mean the end of the farm.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
fox17.com

Jury selected in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A jury has been selected Tuesday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on Interstate 440. Opening arguments will begin Wednesday. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits. Police say she was traveling for her shift at St. Thomas West when someone fired at least six rounds at her car from the interstate. She died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Cosmetic dermatology clinic opens second location in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular cosmetic dermatology clinic has opened its second Tennessee location in Franklin. The new clinic, Skin Pharm, officially opened to the public on Jan. 17, and has had a location in downtown Nashville since 2017. Meagan Griffin, the CEO & Founder of Skin Pharm,...
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Belle Meade Plaza project sparks traffic concerns

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A new project for the Belle Meade Plaza sparks concerns from residents. On Saturday, city leaders along with Nashville’s Department of Transportation gathered to address concerns. People that live in the area said traffic congestion is already an issue and they’re concerned this project will just make things worse.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

What a catch: Fisherman sets new Alabama alligator gar record

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has certified a new state record alligator gar. The huge fish officially weighed 162 pounds. There are three species of gar that live in the Tennessee River - longnose, shortnose and spotted gar. Because of their resemblance to alligators, some people often refer to them as alligator gar. But true alligator gar are actually a different species not found in the Tennessee River.
ALABAMA STATE
fox17.com

Teens thought to be connected to several robbery, burglary cases in Nashville arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two armed robberies in one night lead to the arrest of three teenagers, that police say are responsible for a slew of others. Metro Nashville police responded to an armed robbery at about 7:30 p.m. Friday of an 18-year-old male, on Whispering Hills Drive in the South Nashville area, by four men in a stolen car. The MNPD aviation unit and Tennessee Highway Patrol helped locate the car that took off on Lane Drive in North Nashville where they took into custody the only occupant in the car, a 15-year old.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Two teenage brothers arrested in North Nashville carjacking, shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two teenage brothers have been arrested after Metro Police say they carjacked someone in North Nashville and exchanged gunfire with the victim. According to police, the victim was following the pair of juveniles, aged 14 and 15, who reportedly stole a red SUV on Haynes Park Drive. The victim continued to follow the stolen vehicle when she reported that shots were fired at her in which she returned gunfire. The SUV then crashed head-on with a vehicle on King's Lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Woman hurt in East Nashville shooting

Metro Police confirm one woman is critically injured after a shooting in East Nashville early Monday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Luton Street. Police are still working to find any suspects in this case. Fox 17 News will keep you updated as we learn more.
fox17.com

Franklin woman seriously injured in house fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- A homeowner received serious injuries in a Franklin house fire. The Franklin Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Chestnut lane just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke. Franklin Police Officer Kevin Spry, who arrived on scene first, found an unresponsive woman when...
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy