Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing Skills
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing Skills
Recent events caused so much chaos in the city of Riggie's that our community has had to call on UPD's finest. Ever since the bail reform crime has seemed to be a norm, but Utica Police is not having it. Since the beginning of the year, we have seen crime skyrocket but reassure the mayor will not let these crimes go unsolved. As sworn protectors of our community, the men who put their lives on the line every day have no problem in doing so. Because of the spike in teenage mischief our good guys have opened up a place to let out frustration. The YMCA which once was an abandoned building is now home to a Newly renovated boxing gym. Ran by no other than the city's finest Utica police invites teens to participate in learning discipline as well as protecting themselves. This is a way for the youth to learn conflict resolution as a pose to pick up guns.
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.
On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
