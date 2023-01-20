Recent events caused so much chaos in the city of Riggie's that our community has had to call on UPD's finest. Ever since the bail reform crime has seemed to be a norm, but Utica Police is not having it. Since the beginning of the year, we have seen crime skyrocket but reassure the mayor will not let these crimes go unsolved. As sworn protectors of our community, the men who put their lives on the line every day have no problem in doing so. Because of the spike in teenage mischief our good guys have opened up a place to let out frustration. The YMCA which once was an abandoned building is now home to a Newly renovated boxing gym. Ran by no other than the city's finest Utica police invites teens to participate in learning discipline as well as protecting themselves. This is a way for the youth to learn conflict resolution as a pose to pick up guns.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO