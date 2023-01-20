It is hard to believe that it has been almost ten years since Breaking Bad ended. The show was one of the last true water cooler shows. We could not wait to discuss each episode with our friends and coworkers each week. It was quite the thrill ride and we are still a little bit sad that it had to end. The acting and writing were top tier and Bryan Cranston’s portrayal of Walter White was a major piece of the puzzle.

