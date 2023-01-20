ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

smeharbinger.net

News briefs: Catch up on school, local and national news

The East chapter of FCCLA— Family, Career and Community Leaders of America —a national organization for different service project opportunities, is working on their fourth service project for the Ronald McDonald house this year, preparing snack bags in the foods room for the families staying in the houses in downtown Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO

