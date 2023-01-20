Read full article on original website
The East chapter of FCCLA— Family, Career and Community Leaders of America —a national organization for different service project opportunities, is working on their fourth service project for the Ronald McDonald house this year, preparing snack bags in the foods room for the families staying in the houses in downtown Kansas City.
The Year of the Rabbit: Celebrations and events being held for the Lunar New Year
Almost a month after the ball drops and the US has rung in a new calendar year comes Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, a holiday celebrated over multiple days in China. Jan. 22 marks the year of the rabbit. Each year is symbolized by an animal, which is...
