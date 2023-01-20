ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FanSided

3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo

Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win.  There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.  Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs

And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years.  Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move

The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Signed 5 Players Following Sunday's Loss

For NFL playoff teams, the offseason starts immediately after they have been eliminated, or, if they're lucky, win the Super Bowl.  The Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end on Sunday with a 19-12 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.  On Monday, the ...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Micah Parsons Snaps Back at Deebo Samuel Following Cowboys Loss to 49ers

Deebo Samuel was just enjoying himself at the expense of Micah Parsons. To the winners go the spoils, right? Except the Dallas Cowboys linebacker clapped back. So here’s the set up for the Deebo Samuel-Micah Parsons social media skirmish. Parsons, the always chatty Cowboy, said late last week that San Fran hadn’t “faced anyone like us yet.”
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

