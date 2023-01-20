Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo
Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win. There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
Irritated NFL Ref Caught on Hot Mic During AFC Divisional Playoff Game
During the AFC Divisional Round game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs, a ref was caught on a hot mic. Sometimes being down on the field as a stripe can be hard. The NFL is a tough gig. This was early on in the game. Who knows...
atozsports.com
Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs
And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
49ers Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott
One of the 49ers' team leaders on defense had some damning comments about Dak Prescott after Sunday's win. Speaking to NinersNation.com, Jimmie Ward said straight up: "Dak isn't good against zone." Prescott finished 23-of-37 in the loss, throwing for 206 yards, a touchdown and a pair of ...
WATCH: Eli Manning Hilariously Reacts to Eagles Fans Boos and Double Birds
Eagles fans lived up to their rowdy reputation Saturday night. Eli Manning popped up on the giant video board and... The post WATCH: Eli Manning Hilariously Reacts to Eagles Fans Boos and Double Birds appeared first on Outsider.
1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years. Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky
The Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs following a shaky performance from the offense, led... The post WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky appeared first on Outsider.
Cameron Sparks, A Monster in the Making
Defensive back Cameron Sparks is quickly becoming one of the biggest names on the recruiting trail, and the Tennessee Volunteers are in hot pursuit.
Stefon Diggs Stormed Out of Bills Locker Room Befored Coaches Arrive Following Loss to Bengals
Stefon Diggs couldn’t wait to get out of Highmark Stadium on Sunday. After the Buffalo Bills lost a 27-10 decision to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team’s star wide receiver bolted for the doors. According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Diggs packed his stuff and left the locker...
Damar Hamlin Responds to Outcry that NFL Used Clone of Him at Bills Game vs. Bengals
Just a few weeks after he suffered a medical emergency on the field during Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills safety... The post Damar Hamlin Responds to Outcry that NFL Used Clone of Him at Bills Game vs. Bengals appeared first on Outsider.
Robert Griffin III Drops Hilarious Hot Take on Bengals Uniforms Today vs. Bills
You know, it’s a good thing that the Bengals aren’t wearing all-white today against the Bills. Robert Griffin III already cracked jokes about their unis, though. With all of the snow falling this NFL Playoff Sunday, it’s a little bit of a winter classic. Joe Burrow throwing...
Cowboys Signed 5 Players Following Sunday's Loss
For NFL playoff teams, the offseason starts immediately after they have been eliminated, or, if they're lucky, win the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end on Sunday with a 19-12 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. On Monday, the ...
’Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates Rage Tweets at Tony Romo During Bills-Bengals Game
Kim Coates is channeling his Sons of Anarchy character Tig Trager and letting a yappy commentator have it during the Bills-Bengals game. Coates is a dyed-in-the-wool Buffalo Bills fan. Last year, he lamented his beloved team’s January 23rd loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. “Heartbreak. Total 100 percent heartbreak....
Micah Parsons Snaps Back at Deebo Samuel Following Cowboys Loss to 49ers
Deebo Samuel was just enjoying himself at the expense of Micah Parsons. To the winners go the spoils, right? Except the Dallas Cowboys linebacker clapped back. So here’s the set up for the Deebo Samuel-Micah Parsons social media skirmish. Parsons, the always chatty Cowboy, said late last week that San Fran hadn’t “faced anyone like us yet.”
Major upheaval could be in store for Cowboys coaching staff
As the Cowboys limp away from their season-ending loss at Levi’s Stadium, some literally, an uncertain future awaits many. In the salary cap era, rosters are always going to see their fair share of churn, so that’s nothing new. But this winter could see major upheaval in Dallas’ coaching ranks as well.
NFL World Reacts to Brittany Mahomes Message for Chad Henne
As a backup quarterback in the NFL, you never know when your number will be called. The thought likely never... The post NFL World Reacts to Brittany Mahomes Message for Chad Henne appeared first on Outsider.
Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson Reportedly Want Sean Payton as Next Head Coach
The Denver Broncos are heavily courting Fox Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton to become the franchise’s next head coach. Payton... The post Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson Reportedly Want Sean Payton as Next Head Coach appeared first on Outsider.
Al Michaels Describes Calling Amazon Thursday Night Football Duds as Selling a ’20-Year-Old Mazda’
Al Michaels called a lot of duds on Thursday Night Football this season. But the veteran broadcaster alluded to the... The post Al Michaels Describes Calling Amazon Thursday Night Football Duds as Selling a ’20-Year-Old Mazda’ appeared first on Outsider.
Outsider.com
637K+
Followers
71K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0