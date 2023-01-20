Read full article on original website
CR&R holds first community clean up event of 2023
Last Saturday, CR&R held its first community clean-up event of the year. This event is designed for El Centro residents who are unable to have their trash picked up by the waste and cleaning company. The post CR&R holds first community clean up event of 2023 appeared first on KYMA.
nbcpalmsprings.com
300+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Mecca
(CNS) – Nearly 400 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Mecca area lost power Monday, but while electricity was restored for almost half of them, it could take eight to 12 hours to get all of the power turned back on. The utility first announced the outage affecting an...
Farmers in Imperial County Brace for Less Water as Colorado River Runs Dry
Across the sun-cooked flatlands of the Imperial Valley, water flows with uncanny abundance. The valley, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border, is naturally a desert. Yet canals here are filled with water, lush alfalfa grows from sodden soil and rows of vegetables stretch for miles. Within this grid of greenery, near...
holtvilletribune.com
Queers and Beers Event Looks to Expand
EL CENTRO – Beer, pizza and dancing successfully combined for the latest Queers and Beers event that took place in downtown El Centro the night of Saturday, Jan. 21. Organizers Joey Espinoza and Lesley Lee Martinez worked in conjunction with Mexca Brew Co. to host the event. The event...
holtvilletribune.com
Restaurant Owners Indicted for Fraud
EL CENTRO – The owners of Las Palmitas taco shops in the Valley have been charged in a state indictment for allegedly defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county District Attorney’s Office reported. Owners Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras and Juan Diego Tom...
Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors
Los Algodones has become a popular tourist destination for winter visitors in recent years. The post Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Brisket contest winners "Dig Deep" at 4th Annual Brisket Cook Off
BRAWLEY — Main Street was closed from both the North and South intersections of Plaza Street in observance of the Fourth Annual Brawley Brisket Cook-Off presented by the Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association Saturday, January 21. The event was sponsored by One World Beef and The Chamber of...
Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to two different attempted homicide calls during the early Saturday morning hours. The post Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run appeared first on KYMA.
Ultimate Elvis comes to Westwind RV Resort
Professional Elvis impersonator Justin Chandor, endorsed by Graceland, performed as Elvis at West Wind RV Resort on Saturday. The post Ultimate Elvis comes to Westwind RV Resort appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Woman from Yuma arrested on four charges, YCSO linked blood samples from crime scene
YUMA - About a week ago, YCSO was alerted about a burglary at a local business. When deputies got to the scene, a deputy discovered a blood trail. The department was able to take samples of the blood and submitted them into evidence for examination. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says...
yumadailynews.com
Two men in Yuma are shot from drive-by incident, shooters still out there
YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.
