ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KYMA News 11

CR&R holds first community clean up event of 2023

Last Saturday, CR&R held its first community clean-up event of the year. This event is designed for El Centro residents who are unable to have their trash picked up by the waste and cleaning company. The post CR&R holds first community clean up event of 2023 appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

300+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Mecca

(CNS) – Nearly 400 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Mecca area lost power Monday, but while electricity was restored for almost half of them, it could take eight to 12 hours to get all of the power turned back on. The utility first announced the outage affecting an...
MECCA, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Queers and Beers Event Looks to Expand

EL CENTRO – Beer, pizza and dancing successfully combined for the latest Queers and Beers event that took place in downtown El Centro the night of Saturday, Jan. 21. Organizers Joey Espinoza and Lesley Lee Martinez worked in conjunction with Mexca Brew Co. to host the event. The event...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Restaurant Owners Indicted for Fraud

EL CENTRO – The owners of Las Palmitas taco shops in the Valley have been charged in a state indictment for allegedly defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county District Attorney’s Office reported. Owners Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras and Juan Diego Tom...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Brisket contest winners "Dig Deep" at 4th Annual Brisket Cook Off

BRAWLEY — Main Street was closed from both the North and South intersections of Plaza Street in observance of the Fourth Annual Brawley Brisket Cook-Off presented by the Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association Saturday, January 21. The event was sponsored by One World Beef and The Chamber of...
BRAWLEY, CA
yumadailynews.com

Two men in Yuma are shot from drive-by incident, shooters still out there

YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy