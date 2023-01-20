Read full article on original website
KPD: Two charged after pointing BB gun at car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were charged after pointing a BB gun at a car Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 19-year-old Amelia Hamilton and 20-year-old Raven Oldham were arrested following a high-risk traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue near Castle Street, KPD said. Officers performed the traffic stop...
Second suspect from drag racing crash in jail
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records.
Armed man suspected of assaulting Jefferson County couple arrested
An armed man was taken into custody after leading Jefferson County deputies on a manhunt this weekend.
Tennessee man facing 12 charges after chase in 2 counties
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies said he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Jamal Allen Huley, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, financial responsibility law, headlight on motor vehicle required, no drivers license, improper passing of vehicle, disregarding traffic control signals, reckless endangerment, speeding, driving on roadways laned for traffic and evading arrest.
Knoxville shooting suspect sought, victim to face weapons charges
Following a shooting in Knoxville early Sunday, a suspected gunman remains at large while investigators say the victim will face weapons charges after his release from the hospital.
Alcoa spokesperson says false report led to heavy police presence at a Walmart
ALCOA, Tenn. — Social media swirled with rumors after a heavy police presence at an Alcoa Walmart. The Alcoa Police Department and the Blount County Sheriff's Office said they responded to an "incident" Tuesday afternoon. They said later that authorities were responding to a call claiming employees were being held at gunpoint in the store.
TBI investigating assault complaint against Campbell Co. teacher
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a situation involving a Campbell County teacher and a student, Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart told WVLT News Monday. The student, who was not identified, made an assault complaint against the teacher in December of 2022, Campbell County...
Veteran KPD officer facing misdemeanor theft charge retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department veteran facing a misdemeanor theft charge submitted his retirement letter Monday to the police chief. Kenno E. Carlos, 57, said his retirement takes effect Feb. 1. He's been with the department since 1994, generally working as a patrol officer or a community liaison officer.
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County and Alcoa city law enforcement responded to a situation at the Walmart at 1020 Hunters Crossing Drive Tuesday, officials told WVLT News. That response was later confirmed to have been sparked by a false call, Emily Assenmacher with the city of Alcoa said. Assenmacher...
APD: Suspect in custody after bank robbery in Alcoa
ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department said that a suspect was in custody Tuesday afternoon after a bank robbery on Topside Road. They said the robbery was at the CBBC Bank, near the Life Care Center of Blount County. Additional information about the bank robbery, such as the...
Two juveniles arrested in Tennessee for gun store burglaries in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two juveniles have been arrested in Tennessee for a string of burglaries at Warner Robins gun stores, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. The two men broke into a pair of gun stores on Jan. 16 and attempted to break into a third one on the same morning. Police say they stole four cars to help commit the burglaries. They stole multiple guns and ammo from both locations.
JCSO: Suspect charged, arrested following manhunt in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect following a manhunt in Strawberry Plains on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from JCSO. Deputies were dispatched to Davis Road on a report of an assault that resulted from a "domestic disturbance," JCSO said. When they...
Knoxville man leads deputies on cross-county car chase, sheriff says
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after he fled from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a media release from LCSO officials. Deputies originally saw Jamal Huley, 25, driving at 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County, according to the release. When deputies attempted...
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating
A Campbell County student made an assault complaint against a teacher in December. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning shooting. Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville. Updated: 6 hours ago. Fans can grab...
TBI: Investigation underway of assault at Campbell County school
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into allegations of an assault involving a Campbell County teacher is currently underway. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a complaint made by a Campbell County High School student against a teacher. This comes after a request from the 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
THP: Morgan Co. wreck leaves one dead
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one man was killed in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The THP reports that 20-year-old Kaleb Moore had been driving a 2001 Chevy Camaro east in the 6100 block of Knoxville Highway shortly after 2:30 pm when his car went off the right side of the road. Troopers reported that car struck a utility pole and rolled several times before colliding with a building and coming to a stop.
Cases of three children who disappeared in Tennessee decades ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases still remain unsolved in 2023. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children map shows that three children were missing for a long period of time in Jefferson County, Hamilton County and Blount County. All of them were under the age of 18. One child has not been found since the 60s.
KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department and Police Department officials responded to an overturned semi-truck on I-40 East Monday, dispatch representatives told WVLT News. The wreck happened near the I-640 split, causing traffic backups along the interstate. Officials were not able to share many details but did say at...
Knoxville, TN
