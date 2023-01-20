Read full article on original website
Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers' rally to beat Bulls 116-110
Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 26 points and Mathurin's short, go-ahead basket with 29.1 seconds left helped the Indiana Pacers close out a rally from 21 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-110
Georgetown ends 29-game losing skid in Big East at DePaul’s expense
Primo Spears scored 21 points to help Georgetown snap its record 29-game conference losing streak with an 81-76 win over
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
