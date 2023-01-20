Read full article on original website
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission: Data shows success of life jacket regulation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's been more than ten years since the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) implemented a cold water life jacket wear regulation. In that time span, the agency has seen a significant decrease in the number of fatalities that happen annually between Nov. 1 through April 30.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Landmark central Pa. roadside attraction for sale for $2.4 million
A popular tourist attraction in Lancaster County, known as Route 30′s original Amish store, is closed and for sale. Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery at 2857 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, with its distinct windmill and gift shop that carried quirky souvenirs and shoofly pie, is on the market for $2.4 million, according to a real estate listing.
Why does the State Museum of Pennsylvania have the remains of nearly 1,000 Native Americans?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the 24th largest collection of unpatriated remains in the country, according to a ProPublica investigation. The remains of 908 Native Americans are housed in the museum. The collection is largely a result of excavations in the late 19th and early...
Thousands in Pa. feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Backlogs and bottlenecks have dragged out wait times for a $350 million Pennsylvania mortgage relief program.
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania
Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
Cold Case Closed: Pennsylvania State Police ID woman killed in 1987 fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
1987 Crash Victim ID'd: State police say authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man, but the woman's identity remained a mystery for over 35 years.
Winter Storm Impacts Central & Northeast PA Sunday Late Afternoon & Night
Another winter storm is starting to move through central & northeast PA. Here is the latest information!. The National Weather Service has issued WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES (purple counties) for everyone in the FOX56 viewing area across central & northeast PA. In terms of snow totals, a coating - 2" is...
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming soon
(WTAJ) — As the world continues to adapt and change to digital life, your Pennsylvania driver’s license and state ID could follow suit sooner than we thought. According to a report from Patch.com, lawmakers are looking to advance the timeline with new legislature allowing the use of digital ID for residents. However, the current bill […]
2023 Pennsylvania State Handball Tournament hosted at East Shore YMCA
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Harrisburg welcomed handball players from across the Commonwealth. This is the first time Pennsylvania has hosted the tournament since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The players competed against each other, not just for glory, but for a good cause. Hope in Handball is...
‘It doesn’t look good for motorists’: Gas prices may continue to climb
Average gas prices in the Harrisburg area are 3.4 cents higher than they were a week ago, averaging $3.71 a gallon today, Monday, Jan. 23. The national average increased 11.3 cents a gallon in the same week to $3.42 a gallon. “Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as...
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns
The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year.
West Chester TikToker Goes Viral with Pennsylvania-Themed Videos
West Chester’s Cat Janisko has achieved internet fame with Pennsylvania-themed videos she posts on TikTok as @PennsylvaniaJunkie, writes Eric Knopsnyder for the Tribune-Democrat. Janisko has nearly a quarter of a million followers and 2.8 million likes on her videos. “I do what feels good for me on this account,”...
UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds
The report cites numerous UPMC employees who told of staffing shortages that affected their jobs and their patients. The post UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Parx Casino to open in central Pa. with numerous electronic table games, dealers, TVs galore
Pennsylvania’s 17th casino, Parx Casino Shippensburg, 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township, is different than most of the state’s gaming facilities. The centerpiece is an electronic gaming area combined with live dealers. It features elegant decor and televisions galore. And its main restaurant isn’t in the casino.
How Will Russell Redding's Reappointment Affect Pennsylvania Dairy?
I am always seeking new sources of credible data to provide interesting facts about Pennsylvania’s dairy industry. In searching for some updated longitudinal information on the numbers of cows over the past few years, I came upon some other valuable statistics. USDA data on the top 10 dairy-producing states...
