Indianapolis, IN

Chris Blessinger
4d ago

Dea is real joke,, they really need to quit taking people's scripts, because their the ones forcing the people to turn to the streets, too junk like this

Guest
4d ago

If you bothered to look it up before you post Chris Blessinger you'd see it's the CDC. They're trying to stop addiction, which they are calling a disease, from happening and Indiana is one of the highest states

Anglo Saxon2022
4d ago

pressed pills has been going on for a good while but now u all want to make it news worthy it's killed alot of people I grew up with because sadly drugs don't discriminate it seems like everyone and there mother to brother and sister is taking it

