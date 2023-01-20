Read full article on original website
Chris Blessinger
4d ago
Dea is real joke,, they really need to quit taking people's scripts, because their the ones forcing the people to turn to the streets, too junk like this
Guest
4d ago
If you bothered to look it up before you post Chris Blessinger you'd see it's the CDC. They're trying to stop addiction, which they are calling a disease, from happening and Indiana is one of the highest states
Anglo Saxon2022
4d ago
pressed pills has been going on for a good while but now u all want to make it news worthy it's killed alot of people I grew up with because sadly drugs don't discriminate it seems like everyone and there mother to brother and sister is taking it
Fox 59
Indianapolis DEA Agent Discusses Deadly, Narcan-resistant Animal Tranquilizer Xylazine
The DEA is warning of a new, deadly drug that is making the rounds across the country and right here in Indiana. It’s called Xylazine. It’s a powerful animal tranquilizer, and it’s showing up more and more in overdose cases. The DEA in Indianapolis says agents have...
Fox 59
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of an Indianapolis surgeon calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. The surgeon responded by calling himself a "scapegoat" for the hospital. Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis …. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks...
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab
KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
Court docs: Muncie brothers took money, provided only excuses in home improvement scam
What started as a Muncie man seeing an article in the local newspaper resulted in two Muncie brothers facing additional charges for what police are calling a home improvement scam.
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 23, 2023
Indianapolis DEA Agent Discusses Deadly, Narcan-resistant …. Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom …. They've got a custom program to fit your workout goals and budget, 24/7 access, and a free week trial to start. Sherman went to Greenwood to check it out. Man found shot and...
Fox 59
IMPD on deadly small plane crash
Police are providing an update after one person died in a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Police are providing an update after one person died in a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis. Indiana lawmakers...
Fox 59
K9s assist in meth bust on east side
IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis. IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis. Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top …. Indiana Senate Republicans say...
Fox 59
Teens arrested in shooting of another teen
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis DEA Agent Discusses Deadly, Narcan-resistant …. Valentines Day Dinner...
Indiana man dead in Texas crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a crash in Texas’ Bell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14. According […]
Fox 59
Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom Returns
Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom …. Indiana lawmakers consider tougher penalties for …. Some Indiana lawmakers want certain hackers to face harsher penalties. Classified documents found at former VP Pence’s home. Classified documents were discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, according to...
DEA warns about drugs laced with deadly, Narcan-resistant animal tranquilizer Xylazine
KOKOMO, Ind. — Falecita Rubow’s son Blaine battled addiction since he was in high school with heroin being his drug of choice. “He got in a lot of trouble after high school and got himself in with the wrong crowd,” Rubow said. Rubow said he had been in and out of jail and rehabilitation programs. […]
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Docs: Muncie man robs store after being denied cigarillos; ‘I wasn’t going to be disrespected like that’
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents revealed an 18-year-old Muncie man’s motive for robbing a Village Pantry was due to him being disrespected when a clerk denied him tobacco products. Police said Brayden Robben tried to buy cigarellos at the Village Pantry at 1524 W. University Avenue on Sunday morning. When asked for ID, Robben told […]
FBI 'armed and dangerous' fugitive shot by deputy and arrested in Illinois
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. — The FBI said an "armed and dangerous" fugitive behind a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana was arrested in Illinois. Jacob Robert Edwards was taken into custody Friday in Vermilion County, Illinois. Police said a deputy shot Edwards after he pointed a gun at the deputy. Edward's condition is currently unknown.
wbiw.com
Bloomington man was shot twice after confronting two people tampering with his truck
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to 7000 Block of South Walnut Street in Smithville, at 4:05 a.m. on January 23, after receiving a report that a man was shot. The caller was the victim and told dispatchers that two people were tampering with his pickup...
Fox 59
Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side
One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Push for fertility fraud act with one of Dr. Donald …. Jacoba Ballard and another fertility...
95.3 MNC
Attorney General says Marion doctor is ‘danger to public’
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is seeking to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. The AG’s investigation reported several other women have come forth...
Convicted felon arrested after being found with gun during I-65 traffic stop
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a broken headlight led to them arresting a man who illegally had a firearm in his possession. A Bartholomew County deputy was patrolling I-65 (near mile marker 72.5) around 3 a.m. Monday when he spotted a vehicle with an “inoperable” headlight. The deputy pulled the car over and smelled […]
IMPD pulls more than $270K of meth off the streets in drug bust; 2 arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis. Police said they were investigating along Parkview Avenue on Jan. 13 (just north of Willard Park) when they tried to pull Zakahia Roney, 25, over. Roney led officers on a short car chase before running […]
WISH-TV
Howard County Jail officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force, causing bodily injury against an inmate at the Howard County jail, according to police. On Jan. 3, The Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a woman inmate saying Corrections Officer Collin M....
