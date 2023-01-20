ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Beefs Up Defamation War Against New York Prosecutor, Apple Weighs Content Deals With Disney, Likely Lawsuit On Google For Influencing Online Ad Market: Today's Top Stories

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly hired trial lawyer Joe Tacopina in a matter about alleged defamatory statements made by the former criminal division chief at the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, Mark Pomerantz. The alleged defamatory statements were made in Pomerantz's resignation letter, according to the letter sent by...
Tesla, Amazon, Lucid, Wayfair, Sumo Logic: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Monday as investors and traders began considering the possibility of a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. A report in The Wall Street Journal indicated central bank officials are preparing to slow the rate hike pace for a second straight meeting in early February on growing hopes of easing inflation. Comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Friday that indicated a favor toward a quarter-percentage-point rate hike at the next meeting boosted investor sentiments, according to CNBC. The following stocks drew heavy investors’ attention:
Can Netflix Win A Best Picture Like Apple? Will Big Box Office Movies Have Their Day In The Awards Spotlight Again? 2 Big Questions From The Academy Award Nominations

On Tuesday, the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced. Several critical darlings received numerous nominations and many of the top nominated movies from the recent Golden Globes awards show also heard their names called again. Two of the big questions from the nominations centered around the awards success...
This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Boost PT On Netflix; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft, Cassava Sciences, Intuitive Surgical: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday as a disparate set of corporate earnings dampened the existing euphoria over the possibility of a slowdown in rate hikes. Although the Dow Jones closed 0.31% higher, the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.27% lower and the S&P 500, too, closed marginally in the red. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing investors’ attention:
Insiders Selling DocuSign, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks

The Nasdaq settled higher by 2% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Splunk Likely To Significantly Improve Cash Flow After New CFO Appointment, Analyst Says

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy rated Splunk Inc SPLK shares at Buy with a price target of $130. Splunk appointed Brian Roberts as CFO, effective immediately. On September 26, Splunk disclosed that the former CFO Jason Child stepped down to take another position in early November. Softbank Group Corp SFTBY owned British chipmaker Arm Ltd appointed Splunk Inc's SPLK Jason Child as its new CFO.
Trading Strategies for Microsoft Stock Before And After Q2 Earnings

Analysts estimate Microsoft will print earnings per share of $2.30 on revenues of $52.97 billion. On Tuesday, the stock was forming an inside bar pattern within its uptrend. Microsoft Corporation MSFT is set to print its second-quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday. The stock was trading slightly lower heading into the event.
Kimberly-Clark Q4 Earnings To Bare Impact Of Market Contraction, FX & High Pulp Prices, Analyst Says

RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi reiterated a Sector Perform rating on the shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB with a price target of $118. The analyst said that input costs have had a significant impact on KMB in 2022. While resin costs and U.S. gas prices have continued to decline sequentially since Q2’22, EU energy costs have remained elevated throughout the winter, the analyst noted.
Dow Rises 80 Points; Altamira Therapeutics Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 80 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.24% to 33,710.06 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 11,340.24. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 4,015.51. Check This Out: Microsoft Set To Report Earnings...
