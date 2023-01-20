Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's basketball team wins fifth straight conference game
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team defeated Lamar State-Port Arthur 96-87 for its fifth straight victory in Region XIV Conference play Saturday at the Kruse Center. Sophomore guard Elijah Elliott led Blinn (14-6, 8-2) with 22 points, while freshman guard Masiah Gilyard had 14. The Buccaneers will...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 10 Aggie men's swimming and diving team cruises past Tigers
The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team had little trouble topping LSU 171-129 on Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s event winners included Anze Fers Erzen (200-yard butterfly, 1:48.92; 200 backstroke, 1:46.41; 200 individual medley, 1:48.64), Victor Povzner (1-meter springboard, 385.95; 3-meter springboard, 421.65), Trey Dickey (1,000freestyle, 9:15.39; 500 freestyle, 4:31.08), Baylor Nelson (200 freestyle, 1:37.64), Ethan Gogulski (100 backstroke, 48.71) and Andres Puente (200 breaststroke, 1:58.86).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Wegiman not expected to play baseball for Aggies this spring
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is not expected to play baseball for the Aggies this spring, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed Tuesday. Weigman moved into the starting quarterback role for the Aggies midway through the season this fall and with the departure of quarterback Haynes King by way of transfer has the edge on keeping the job next season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former UTEP WR headed to Aggieland
Former UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith is transferring to Texas A&M, making the announcement Sunday via twitter. Smith, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, had 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the 5-7 Miners. The 5-foot-7, 170-pounder in 2021 had 33 receptions for 570 yards with four TDs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Janiah Barker's return spurs A&M women to victory over Georgia to end 8-game losing streak
A healthy Janiah Barker helped cure the Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s ills. The freshman forward, who missed 10 games with a broken bone in her shooting wrist, showed no rust in scoring a season-high 24 points in leading the Aggies to a 75-73 Southeastern Conference victory over Georgia on Sunday at Reed Arena .
Bryan College Station Eagle
Duke eyes Texas A&M assistant Tyler Santucci, according to reports
Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tyler Santucci could become Duke’s defensive coordinator at Duke, according to the Raleigh News & Observer and ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Duke first-year head coach Mike Elko, who was A&M’s defensive coordinator for four seasons, announced Saturday via social media that defensive coordinator Rob...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Watch: Texas A&M hosts Lunar New Year performance
Watch now as Soaring Phoenix performs a Lion Dance for Lunar New Year at Sbisa Dining Hall at Texas A&M on Monday. The beginning of the Lunar New Year was Sunday and it started the year of the rabbit.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn board receives update on Bryan Campus Administration Building
Plans are in motion for the Blinn College’s $31 million Bryan campus Administration Building. The Blinn College District Board of Trustees heard a presentation from Mark Feldhake, executive director of facilities, planning and construction, last week regarding the architectural plans for the 46,000-square-foot building. “The purpose of this building...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Police: Fetus found buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham
The Brenham Police Department has shared more details about a human fetus found buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham on Sunday. Brenham police said officers were called to Hohlt Park at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to meet witnesses who reported “suspicious circumstances.” Witnesses said several subjects walked toward the parking lot after emerging from the woods and one witness described their demeanor and behavior as “concerning.” Police said officers then searched the area and found a shallow grave which revealed the dead body of what appeared to be a small human fetus.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 28 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
birthdays
The Eagle wishes a happy birthday to Paris Mitchell and Lyndon LeUnes. Paris attends Rudder High School, where she plays volleyball, basketball and runs track for the Lady Rangers. She turns Sweet 16 today. Lyndon graduated from A&M Consolidated, where he was a three-time all-district performer in soccer. He also played collegiately at the University of Texas-Tyler. Lyndon, who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., turns 34 today.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas 6 closures in Bryan scheduled for Wednesday night
Work on Texas 6 in Bryan beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m. will cause overnight closures on all southbound lanes on Texas 6 from F.M. 2818 to Texas Avenue, as well as the entrance ramp from F.M. 2818 onto southbound Texas 6, according to Department of Transportation officials. There will also...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A concert to remember: Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's annual children's concert
When Marcelo Bussiki, music director and conductor of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, called Joseph Daigle, artistic director and conductor of the Brazos Civic Orchestra, and asked him to fill in for the symphony’s annual children’s concert, it was an offer Daigle could not resist. For Daigle, there...
