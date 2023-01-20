Read full article on original website
Thompson, Lady Lions snap beat Wisconsin, snap three-game losing skid
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Lady Lions beat Wisconsin 74-69 on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Senior guard Taniyah Thompson had a season-high 27 points. Madison-native Lelani Kapinus had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the win. She tallied her 500th career point.
Carlisle ‘hot sauce crafter’ plans to expand spicy business
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce company, Revolutionary Hot Sauce, plans to expand its local business in the near future. Revolutionary Hot Sauce is owned and operated by Tim Myers, who was born and raised in Carlisle, Pa. According to Myers, his hot sauce company was originally founded in 2018 under the name Hot Heads Sauce – the name changed to Revolutionary Hot Sauce this past year.
Dry tomorrow, snow arrives Wednesday morning
Brief period of heavy snow before we changeover to rain during the afternooon... TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 30. Winds: W 10-20 mph. TUESDAY: More Clouds Than Sun, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. WEDNESDAY: Morning Snow Changes To PM Mix/Rain. Hi 38. Winds: SE...
Central Pennsylvania energy company acquires more customers across three counties
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Employee-owned Rhoads Energy announced earlier today that they acquired customers from HB Home Services, spanning across three new counties. Rhoads Energy is a Lancaster-based energy company that was founded back in 1917, offering a multitude of energy services, such as: fuel delivery, fleet fueling, and more. Additionally, Rhoads Energy offers a variety of energy options from propane, natural gas, and heating oil, according to their website.
Cumberland County projects receive $200,000+ in funding
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners recently announced $266,000 in grant funding for nine different projects across the county. The grant funding is being provided through the Land Partnership Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to non-profit organizations and municipalities for the purpose of preserving agriculture, protecting natural resources, creating parks, trails and greenways, according to Cumberland County’s website.
Sheetz drops price of diesel exhaust fluid to 99 cents through January
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In addition to lowering the price of Diesel gas by 50 cents, restaurant and convenience chain Sheetz is lowering the cost of its Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) to 99 cents until the end of January at various stores. DEF is used in vehicles with diesel...
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Fire marshal investigating Perry County fire, one person airlifted
WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a Perry County house fire after one person was airlifted to a hospital. The fire was reported on Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township on Monday afternoon. Among the departments who responded were New Bloomfield EMS,...
Firearms stolen from Cumberland County gun shop
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A small number of firearms were stolen from a Cumberland County gun shop on Saturday morning. According to Hampden Township Police, officers responded around 5 a.m. to an alarm at SPAR Firearms on the 600 block of Carlisle Pike. Police found a pickup truck reported...
Man suffers significant injuries in Perry County house fire, investigation ongoing
WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A man suffered “significant injuries” after a house fire in Perry County on Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, firefighters responded to the home on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road and found a bedroom fire in the residence. The victim,...
Man convicted for 2021 Wormleysburg shooting flees trial
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, a Cumberland County jury submitted a guilty verdict against Joel Richard Kent regarding a 2021 shooting in Wormleysburg Borough. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says that on Aug. 25, 2021, Kent drove to a...
Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
