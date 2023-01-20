Read full article on original website
Former UTEP WR headed to Aggieland
Former UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith is transferring to Texas A&M, making the announcement Sunday via twitter. Smith, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, had 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the 5-7 Miners. The 5-foot-7, 170-pounder in 2021 had 33 receptions for 570 yards with four TDs.
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Wegiman not expected to play baseball for Aggies this spring
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is not expected to play baseball for the Aggies this spring, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed Tuesday. Weigman moved into the starting quarterback role for the Aggies midway through the season this fall and with the departure of quarterback Haynes King by way of transfer has the edge on keeping the job next season.
Duke eyes Texas A&M assistant Tyler Santucci, according to reports
Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tyler Santucci could become Duke’s defensive coordinator at Duke, according to the Raleigh News & Observer and ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Duke first-year head coach Mike Elko, who was A&M’s defensive coordinator for four seasons, announced Saturday via social media that defensive coordinator Rob...
No. 19 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team defeats LSU 177-123
The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team beat LSU 177-123 on Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s winners included Alyssa Clairmont (1-meter springboard, 310.20; 3-meter springboard, 358.65), Chloe Stepanek (200 freestyle, 1:47.46; 100 freestyle, 49.88), Bobbi Kennett (100 breaststroke, 1:01.41; 200 individual medley, 2:01.98), Abby Grottle (1,000 freestyle, 9:58.59; 500 freestyle, 4:53.01), Jordan Buechler (100 backstroke, 55.20), Joelle Reddin (200 breaststroke, 2:16.75) and Olivia Theall (200 butterfly, 1:59.28).
Watch: Texas A&M hosts Lunar New Year performance
Watch now as Soaring Phoenix performs a Lion Dance for Lunar New Year at Sbisa Dining Hall at Texas A&M on Monday. The beginning of the Lunar New Year was Sunday and it started the year of the rabbit.
No. 10 Aggie men's swimming and diving team cruises past Tigers
The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team had little trouble topping LSU 171-129 on Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s event winners included Anze Fers Erzen (200-yard butterfly, 1:48.92; 200 backstroke, 1:46.41; 200 individual medley, 1:48.64), Victor Povzner (1-meter springboard, 385.95; 3-meter springboard, 421.65), Trey Dickey (1,000freestyle, 9:15.39; 500 freestyle, 4:31.08), Baylor Nelson (200 freestyle, 1:37.64), Ethan Gogulski (100 backstroke, 48.71) and Andres Puente (200 breaststroke, 1:58.86).
Blinn men's basketball team wins fifth straight conference game
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team defeated Lamar State-Port Arthur 96-87 for its fifth straight victory in Region XIV Conference play Saturday at the Kruse Center. Sophomore guard Elijah Elliott led Blinn (14-6, 8-2) with 22 points, while freshman guard Masiah Gilyard had 14. The Buccaneers will...
Texas 6 closures in Bryan scheduled for Wednesday night
Work on Texas 6 in Bryan beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m. will cause overnight closures on all southbound lanes on Texas 6 from F.M. 2818 to Texas Avenue, as well as the entrance ramp from F.M. 2818 onto southbound Texas 6, according to Department of Transportation officials. There will also...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
birthdays
The Eagle wishes a happy birthday to Paris Mitchell and Lyndon LeUnes. Paris attends Rudder High School, where she plays volleyball, basketball and runs track for the Lady Rangers. She turns Sweet 16 today. Lyndon graduated from A&M Consolidated, where he was a three-time all-district performer in soccer. He also played collegiately at the University of Texas-Tyler. Lyndon, who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., turns 34 today.
Sadberry Intermediate announces mascot and colors
After much anticipation, the Bryan school district community learned what its newest mascot was going to be on Tuesday. The O.W. Sadberry, Sr. Intermediate Mustangs will welcome its first class of fifth grade students in August with royal blue and white as the school colors. Principal Alfred Scott was joined...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Police: Fetus found buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham
The Brenham Police Department has shared more details about a human fetus found buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham on Sunday. Brenham police said officers were called to Hohlt Park at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to meet witnesses who reported “suspicious circumstances.” Witnesses said several subjects walked toward the parking lot after emerging from the woods and one witness described their demeanor and behavior as “concerning.” Police said officers then searched the area and found a shallow grave which revealed the dead body of what appeared to be a small human fetus.
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
A concert to remember: Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's annual children's concert
When Marcelo Bussiki, music director and conductor of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, called Joseph Daigle, artistic director and conductor of the Brazos Civic Orchestra, and asked him to fill in for the symphony’s annual children’s concert, it was an offer Daigle could not resist. For Daigle, there...
