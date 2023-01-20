Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Winter Storm Potential (as of 1/24/23)
A major winter storm will be moving into our area late tonight and will last into Wednesday morning. We’re on the very southeastern edge of this storm, so all of the warnings and advisories end directly over the middle of the KBSI viewing area. Those in the Winter Storm...
kbsi23.com
Quiet until winter comes Wednesday (1/22/23)
Overnight Saturday into Sunday small accumulations were mostly seen in southern Illinois and just to the east. Mount Vernon recorded one of the higher totals based on reports, with other southern counties seeing just under 1″ or so. Snowfall accumulations across southeast Missouri and western Kentucky were nonexistent through...
kbsi23.com
Red Cross offers safety tips for midweek winter storm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is offering safety tips ahead of the upcoming snow expected Tuesday into Wednesday of this week. Snowfall is predicted across much of Missouri and in portions of northern Arkansas. Ahead of weather events, the Red Cross connects...
kbsi23.com
Know the dangers of carbon monoxide
(KBSI) – The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Illinois warns Illinoisans about the dangers of carbon monoxide. Unlike smoke, carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas only detectable by special devices and CO alarms. The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) encourages residents to have their furnaces checked, change furnace filters, and make sure carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are functioning properly.
kbsi23.com
No PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU license plates in Illinois
(KBSI) – Sorry Illinois drivers, there will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for your license plates. Nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. Last year, 54,236 Illinoisans...
kbsi23.com
2 from southeast MO appointed to state boards, commissions
(KBSI) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced seven appointments to various boards and commissions on Monday, January 23. Two of those appointees are from southeast Missouri. Lisa Newcomer, of Jackson, was appointed to the Missouri Board for Respiratory Care. Ms. Newcomer currently serves as Vice President of Regional Operations...
kbsi23.com
$261 million awarded to 60 recipients to expand broadband in MO
(KBSI) – The Department of Economic Development awarded a total of $261 million through the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients for projects that will expand and improve internet access statewide. Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that the projects receiving funds are expected to create more than...
kbsi23.com
4 teens accused of firearms crimes, shots fired in Mt. Vernon
MT. VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – Four teenagers face charges after Mount Vernon police say they were involved in multiple offenses involving illegal firearms or shots being fired. A search warrant was served at a home on Oakland Street in Mt Vernon on January 6. During the last month the...
Comments / 0