Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
cbs2iowa.com
WATCH: Chasing the historic January tornado near Williamsburg
Iowa's News Now WeatherFirst Meteorologist Nick Stewart spent Monday, January 16 doing something he has never done before: chase a tornado in Iowa in the middle of January. The EF-1 tornado that touched down near Williamsburg in Iowa County is the earliest on record in a calendar year in the state of Iowa.
cbs2iowa.com
Fall Out Boy places clue for scavenger hunt at the Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One lucky fan found a clue for a scavenger hunt for pop punk band Fall Out Boy in Iowa. The band posted on Twitter a photo of a box outside of the Field of Dreams movie site. One fan posted video from the...
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored
An Iowa nursing home resident was allegedly left in a vegetative state after the facility ignored her screams of pain and her pleas to be taken to a hospital, according to state records. State inspectors say another resident of the same southern Iowa care facility was evicted last August when the staff dumped his belongings […] The post Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County had $4.1 Million reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt in 2022
In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb. 1, State Treasurer Roby Smith shared the newest report of unclaimed funds in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Linn Co. In 2022, more than $4.1 million was reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Linn County residents,...
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
Iowa Musician To Make National TV Debut
One of Iowa's favorite musicians is making her debut tv performance on Wednesday, January 25th. After being honored as having the best country music album, in 2022, by Taste of Country Music, the wave of time in the national spotlight keeps on trucking for this Shueyville native. In 2022, she...
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
cbs2iowa.com
Apartment fire doused quickly by Dubuque firefighters
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Firefighter in Dubuque made quick work of a call to an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Just after 6:30am crews were called to the six-unit complex along Rhomberg Avenue. Firefighters reportedly put the fire out within 10 minutes of arrival, containing the flames to one unit.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Fair announces Niko Moon as headliner for Thursday night concert
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Fair announced their second night of national entertainment for the 2023 fair. Niko Moon, the voice behind the 2-time Platinum No. 1 debut single “GOOD TIME” will be in Linn County this summer. Moon will be joined...
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Has A New Location
When you want tacos and margaritas but the kids want pancakes and bacon do you go to a buffet or order Door Dash? Well now, there are three places open in the Quad Cities to satisfy all those cravings. More of the Quad Cities can now have chips and salsa...
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
cbs2iowa.com
Official made "racially-charged comment" towards City High basketball coach, district says
An official directed a "racially-charged comment" at an Iowa City High boys basketball coach Monday night during a Little Hawk game against Fairfield. That's according to an email sent to parents from City High Principal John Bacon and ICCSD Superintendent Matt Degner. It happened in the aftermath of Monday night's...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Area Chinese Association: 2023 Lunar New Year Gala kicks off at Englert
Iowa City — Sunday evening, the Iowa City Area Chinese Association (ICACA) kicked off their 2023 Lunar New Year Gala at the Englert Theatre. This event was funded by the City of Iowa City's 2022 Racial Equity and Social Justice grant allocation and featured music and dance performances ranging from traditional Chinese drum performances to modern K-pop dance featuring members from:
KCJJ
Suspect accused of stealing copper, aluminum from IC business
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole copper and aluminum from a local business last month. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Southgate Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail last Friday after police say he tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. He now faces charges relating to an unrelated incident on December 11th. Investigators say an employee of Brandt Heating & Air Conditioning on Heinz Road found Kelley on the property around 10am that day. Kelley was reportedly transporting air conditioner parts to his vehicle parked nearby.
1650thefan.com
Dysart Man Hurt in a Truck vs. Snow Plow Crash
One person was injured earlier today after a crash between a snow plow and another vehicle in Black Hawk County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just before noon at Dysart Rd. and Washburn Rd in La Porte City. 25-year-old Austin Ludwig of Dysart was southbound on Dysart Rd. when his pickup truck was hit by a Black Hawk County snow plow that was westbound on Washburn Rd. Ludwig was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The snowplow driver, 28-year-old Lucas Gerholdt of Cedar Falls, was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
KCRG.com
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
The company says it found out the gravy mix used in the meals made between December 26th through yesterday January 17th, contain a wheat allergen that wasn't listed on the ingredient list. Dubuque County residents head to nations capitol for "March for Life" Updated: 6 hours ago. More than two...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
cbs2iowa.com
ICPD look for person of interest in vandalism case
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Police Dept. (ICPD) is in need of the public's help to identify someone with multiple reports of attempted break ins and vandalism to cars. ICPD sent out a press release on Tuesday with information and a picture of the person of interest.
Comments / 0