State College, PA

Penn State’s Pickett, SFU’s Cohen named to Robertson watchlist

By Andrew Clay
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, and Saint Francis’s Josh Cohen are both among the 50 players named to the Oscar Robertson watchlist, an award handed out to the nations’ top player by the USBWA.

Pickett, a senior guard for Penn State, is the only player in the nation averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists this season, something that hasn’t bee accomplished in a season since Michigan State’s Denzel Valentine in 2016. Pickett is among six players on the watchlist from the Big Ten.

Second half struggles doom Penn State in 63-60 loss at Wisconsin

Meanwhile Josh Cohen is not only the lone NEC representative on the watchlist, but is the first from the Northeast Conference to be added to it. Cohen is averaging 21.5 points-per-game, fifth in the nations. Only Cohen, Purdue’s Zach Edey and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme average better than 21-points, while converting 60 percent of their shots.

The award is handed out at the conclusion of the season.

WTAJ

