This is how Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned crypto working
Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), originally envisioned cryptocurrency as a form of payment between two people. This is a key reason why blockchain, the underlying technology of the crypto ecosystem, found its best use cases within the payments sector. Blockchain-based payment solutions, widely known as crypto payments, allow...
Genesis Coin, powering 35% of global Bitcoin ATM TXs, acquired by Bitstop founders
Miami, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023 – Genesis Coin, the first and largest Bitcoin ATM software platform worldwide, announced today that they have been acquired by early Bitcoin ATM pioneers Andrew Barnard and Doug Carrillo. Founded in 2013, Genesis Coin’s technology powers approximately 35% of global Bitcoin ATM transactions. Barnard...
Coinbase cut costs and bolstered rep, but profits remain challenged: Analysts
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase won’t escape from the profitability challenges it will face from the crypto market downturn, despite having a strong brand and credibility in the crypto market, according to investment analysts. Credit rating firm Moody’s released a note on Coinbase on Jan. 19 discussing its downgrade of the...
British authorities split on banning sale of crypto investment products
The policy decision-makers in the United Kingdom are divided on whether the sale, marketing, and distribution of derivatives and exchange-traded notes (ETNs) tied with cryptocurrencies should be prohibited when it comes to retail investors. The Regulatory Policy Committee believes the measure, adopted in 2021, is unjustified under the current circumstances.
Opinion: Crypto exchanges keep failing, so why do we still trust Changpeng Zhao?
Cryptocurrency has faced more than its fair share of catastrophes, nearly all of which seemed as though they might end or at least seriously impede the continued growth of the sector. Yet despite the many “teachable moments,” the social layer of crypto refuses to learn its lesson and continues to place its trust in the hands of individuals rather than fully utilize the technologies it claims to support.
QuickNode raises $60M Series B round to further fuel blockchain adoption
Miami, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023 — QuickNode, the most performant end-to-end development platform for Web3 builders, announced on Jan. 24 the closing of a $60 million Series B funding round led by 10T Holdings, LLC and with participation from Tiger Global, 776, Protocol Labs, and QED, among others. This latest round values QuickNode at $800 million and will be used to accelerate the company’s global expansion and further empower the builders laying the groundwork for a decentralized, globally connected future.
What is the Bitcoin Loophole, and how does it work?
Bitcoin Loophole facilitates Bitcoin (BTC) trading through automated crypto trading software. It uses trading bots to help users make financially sound decisions in the crypto markets to make large chunks of profits. Cryptocurrency trading has gone mainstream, with traders making large sums of money in the market. Bitcoin Loophole takes this experience one step further.
BlockFi exec argues bankruptcy court should approve bonuses to retain talent
Megan Crowell, the chief people officer at crypto lending firm BlockFi, has petitioned a court to allow bonuses for “key employees” amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. In a Jan. 23 declaration for United State Bankruptcy Court in the District of New Jersey, Crowell said that without giving certain financial incentives, BlockFi might be unable to retain employees in a “highly competitive” crypto industry. According to the BlockFi executive, many staff were “highly likely to leave the company” during the Chapter 11 process without “competitive compensation,” potentially adding to costs down the road.
SEC commissioner reiterates ‘the point of crypto’ as market aims for recovery
Hester Peirce, a commissioner on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that after a terrible year, industry players need to remember what crypto is really about. In a speech at the Digital Assets at Duke conference, Peirce laid down some lessons to be learned from the issues that the crypto industry had to face last year. According to the commissioner, 2022 was a “terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year” for both the crypto space and regulators. However, Peirce believed there were valuable takeaways from the series of problems that arose last year. She explained:
BlockFi to sell $160M in Bitcoin miner-backed loans: Report
Bankrupt crypto lending firm BlockFi reportedly has plans to sell off $160 million in loans backed by around 68,000 Bitcoin mining machines as part of bankruptcy proceedings. In a Bloomberg report on Jan. 24, two people “familiar with the matter” claimed that BlockFi started the process of selling off the loans last year.
5 quick steps Markets Pro members used for 120x returns trading the news in 2021 & 2022
Want to learn a real strategy to potentially make a lot of money buying and selling cryptocurrencies?. These secrets can’t be found anywhere else — but they are able to turn one’s entire financial situation around for the better in a very short period of time. Here’s...
ARK Invest CEO sees potential crypto rebound amid whiffs of a Fed pivot
The chief executive from crypto and tech investment firm ARK Invest believes crypto assets will see a huge turnaround this year as inflation falls and the Fed pivots. In a company video blog on Jan. 23, ARK Invest CEO and chief investment officer Cathie Wood began with an overview of the macroeconomic outlook. She said there was all kind of signals pointing to lower inflation, which “suggests that the Fed should pivot soon.”
New ‘Celsius token’ may be used to repay creditors: Report
Bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius may issue its own token to repay creditors, according to a Jan. 24 report from Bloomberg that cites a video court hearing as the source of its information. According to the report, Celsius attorney Ross M. Kwasteniet told the court that the firm is negotiating...
Genesis creditors file securities lawsuit against Barry Silbert and DCG
Troubled cryptocurrency company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is facing more legal issues as its subsidiary Genesis Capital got slapped with a new class action lawsuit. A group of Genesis creditors filed a securities class action (SCA) lawsuit against DCG and its founder and CEO Barry Silbert, alleging violations of the federal securities laws.
Binance holds token collateral and user funds on same wallet by ‘mistake’
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance reportedly admitted that it mistakenly stores some customer funds in the same wallet with its collateral for some in-house tokens. After the revelation, Binance started the process of transferring the assets in question to dedicated collateral wallets. Binance mistakenly put collateral for some of the Binance-minted...
Bitcoin miner Argo regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price rule
Amid bullish action on cryptocurrency markets, Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Argo Blockchain has regained stock listing compliance with Nasdaq. Argo officially announced on Jan. 23 that the company regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule amid the share price recovery. The Nasdaq stock market listing qualifications department has...
Central African Republic eyes legal framework for crypto adoption
Central African Republic (CAR), a developing country in Central Africa, set up a 15-member committee responsible for drafting a bill on the use of cryptocurrencies and tokenization in the region. According to Faustin-Archange Touadéra, the president of CAR, cryptocurrencies can potentially help eradicate the country’s financial barriers. He believed in...
7 people who could be Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto
Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonym used by the creator(s) of Bitcoin, whose true identity remains unknown. The name was used to author the original Bitcoin (BTC) white paper in 2008 and to create and deploy the first Bitcoin software in 2009. Nakamoto’s true identity has never been revealed, and they have remained an enigma in the world of cryptocurrency. They are estimated to have mined around 1 million BTC in the early days of the network, which would make them one of the wealthiest people in the world.
Bitcoin price consolidation opens the door for APE, MANA, AAVE and FIL to move higher
After nearly a 20% rally last week, Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to end this week with gains of roughly 10%. Bitcoin’s rally has improved sentiment and attracted buying in several altcoins. This sent the total crypto market capitalization firmly above the $1 trillion mark. The strong recovery in...
