Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

City of Beaumont looking at properties on public nuisance list

Beaumont — Tall grass, junk, standing water, dangerous homes falling apart. No one wants that in their neighborhood. Tuesday, the City of Beaumont will hold a public hearing on properties that are deemed a public health nuisance. KFDM/Fox 4 learned the council will decide if owners will be given...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Pastor Randy Feldschau to run for re-election to Beaumont Council At-Large seat

Beaumont — Pastor Randy Feldschau has decided to run for re-election to his Beaumont Council At-Large seat, after telling KFDM/Fox 4 he had considered running for mayor. Feldschau has served two terms. The other At-Large seat is held by A.J. Turner, who plans to run again. Rev. Michael Cooper and Terry Roy are also running for the At-Large seat.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

LISD board to consider hybrid 4-day calendar and traditional option next month

Lumberton — The Lumberton ISD superintendent has reached out to KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan and other reporters, explaining that the board president and other trustees have decided to bring two calendar options to the full board in February. They include the hybrid 4-day option that was presented in January but didn't move forward because the vote was 3-3 with one board member abstaining. The other is a traditional calendar.
LUMBERTON, TX
KFDM-TV

West Orange Stark cancels sports and after school activities

WEST ORANGE — West Orange Stark Mustangs are canceling the Tuesday night basketball game in an abundance of caution for potential severe weather. The basketball game is rescheduled for Wednesday, January 25th. All other after school activities are also canceled for January 24th. Stay with your Local Weather Authority...
KFDM-TV

Micah Tyler visits The Morning Show to talk about his book, Walking Free

BEAUMONT — Micah Tyler, a Christian music recording artist and former Youth Pastor from Buna visits with Dan about his book Walking Free. Micah will be performing some of his top songs as well as signing copies of his book tonight (Tuesday, January 24th) at Mardel Christian & Education store at 6pm.
BUNA, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Sachi's Cakes and Desserts Lab

BEAUMONT — The owner of Sachi's Cakes and Desserts Lab creates her menu based on her life in the Philippines and world travels. Sachi's offers a wide variety of treats from cheesecake to potato chip chocolate cookies, there is sure to be something for everyone. You can visit Sachi's...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Storms knock out power to thousands in Southeast Texas

Southeast Texas — Fast-moving storms packing strong winds have knocked out power to thousands of Southeast Texans. At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Entergy outage map showed about 1,700 people without power in Beaumont, roughly 2,300 in Port Arthur and close to 1,300 in Orange. Check out some of our...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Best-selling Book 'Grace for President' comes to The Lutcher Theater stage

ORANGE — The children's book, "Grace for President" by Kelly S. DiPucchio come to life on The Lutcher Theater stage January 31st for two performances at 9:30 and 11:30a.m. This performance tells the story of Grace who grows frustrated at the sight of 44 presidents and not one is a girl. "Grace for President" takes the opportunity of entertainment to teach basics of elections, campaigns, and complexity of the electoral college in a way that is clear and age appropriate. The Lutcher Theater invites you to, "Join Grace and her classmates on a musical theater journey through the throes of campaigning and pep rallies, service projects and posters, as Grace and her classmates discover what it takes to be the best candidate."
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Woman accused in deadly 2019 stabbing at Port Arthur apartment complex set for trial Tuesday

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who had her bond revoked after missing a 2022 court appearance will stand trial this week for murder. Amesty Smith was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday, December 5, 2022 morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up. She was arrested that evening and has been in custody ever since.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Human remains found at fishing ponds in northeast Beaumont

Beaumont Police say they’re investigating after human remains were found at the fishing ponds on Bigner Road, near the Neches River Salt Water Barrier in northeast Beaumont. Police say the body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was discovered shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday by a man who was there to do some fishing.
BEAUMONT, TX

