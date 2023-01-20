Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Woman created a disturbing Tiktok video a month before she was indicted for love triangle murder of a teenagerJade Talks CrimeJefferson County, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Beaumont mother who was paralyzed in brutal 2019 attack thanks Southeast Texas community for donations
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mother reached out for help after a brutal attack and was met with the love and support of the Southeast Texas community. "It's been very humbling to see people support me even though they don't really know me," Brittany Morris, a Beaumont mother, said.
KFDM-TV
City of Beaumont looking at properties on public nuisance list
Beaumont — Tall grass, junk, standing water, dangerous homes falling apart. No one wants that in their neighborhood. Tuesday, the City of Beaumont will hold a public hearing on properties that are deemed a public health nuisance. KFDM/Fox 4 learned the council will decide if owners will be given...
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
KFDM-TV
Pastor Randy Feldschau to run for re-election to Beaumont Council At-Large seat
Beaumont — Pastor Randy Feldschau has decided to run for re-election to his Beaumont Council At-Large seat, after telling KFDM/Fox 4 he had considered running for mayor. Feldschau has served two terms. The other At-Large seat is held by A.J. Turner, who plans to run again. Rev. Michael Cooper and Terry Roy are also running for the At-Large seat.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeking your help in finding fugitive felon sheriff says poses threat
Jefferson County — In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says poses a threat to the community, especially children. He's already been convicted, so the sheriff says he definitely belongs in prison. Angel San Juan with this week's...
KFDM-TV
LISD board to consider hybrid 4-day calendar and traditional option next month
Lumberton — The Lumberton ISD superintendent has reached out to KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan and other reporters, explaining that the board president and other trustees have decided to bring two calendar options to the full board in February. They include the hybrid 4-day option that was presented in January but didn't move forward because the vote was 3-3 with one board member abstaining. The other is a traditional calendar.
KFDM-TV
Local schools announce early release ahead of potential severe weather
TEXAS — Schools across Southeast Texas announce early dismissal and closures as the area prepares for severe weather. We will update this story as more closures are announced. Kountze ISD: Due to the threat of inclement weather, we will be releasing at 12:30 p.m. today. We will make sure...
KFDM-TV
One pill kills: U.S. Attorney and new Jefferson County D.A. sending warning about Fentanyl
Jefferson County — In the past year, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of Fentanyl. These seizures are enough to kill every American. It's a staggering statistic, but the Fentanyl epidemic doesn't seem to be causing alarm in Southeast Texas. Two men are...
KFDM-TV
West Orange Stark cancels sports and after school activities
WEST ORANGE — West Orange Stark Mustangs are canceling the Tuesday night basketball game in an abundance of caution for potential severe weather. The basketball game is rescheduled for Wednesday, January 25th. All other after school activities are also canceled for January 24th. Stay with your Local Weather Authority...
Fisherman finds human remains in 'advanced state of decomposition' in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after human remains were found near the Neches River in the North end of the city on Sunday evening. A fisherman discovered human remains off Bigner Rd near one of the fishing ponds near the salt water barrier on the Neches River on Sunday evening according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
KFDM-TV
Micah Tyler visits The Morning Show to talk about his book, Walking Free
BEAUMONT — Micah Tyler, a Christian music recording artist and former Youth Pastor from Buna visits with Dan about his book Walking Free. Micah will be performing some of his top songs as well as signing copies of his book tonight (Tuesday, January 24th) at Mardel Christian & Education store at 6pm.
KFDM-TV
Wrecker service owner's complaint against city spurs run for Port Arthur City Council
Port Arthur — He first hinted at a run for office in an interview with KFDM/Fox 4 earlier this week, but the owner of a well-known wrecker service in Port Arthur is now making it official. Allen Valka, nicknamed Opie and who operates Opie's Towing and Transport, tells us...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Sachi's Cakes and Desserts Lab
BEAUMONT — The owner of Sachi's Cakes and Desserts Lab creates her menu based on her life in the Philippines and world travels. Sachi's offers a wide variety of treats from cheesecake to potato chip chocolate cookies, there is sure to be something for everyone. You can visit Sachi's...
KFDM-TV
Storms knock out power to thousands in Southeast Texas
Southeast Texas — Fast-moving storms packing strong winds have knocked out power to thousands of Southeast Texans. At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Entergy outage map showed about 1,700 people without power in Beaumont, roughly 2,300 in Port Arthur and close to 1,300 in Orange. Check out some of our...
KFDM-TV
Best-selling Book 'Grace for President' comes to The Lutcher Theater stage
ORANGE — The children's book, "Grace for President" by Kelly S. DiPucchio come to life on The Lutcher Theater stage January 31st for two performances at 9:30 and 11:30a.m. This performance tells the story of Grace who grows frustrated at the sight of 44 presidents and not one is a girl. "Grace for President" takes the opportunity of entertainment to teach basics of elections, campaigns, and complexity of the electoral college in a way that is clear and age appropriate. The Lutcher Theater invites you to, "Join Grace and her classmates on a musical theater journey through the throes of campaigning and pep rallies, service projects and posters, as Grace and her classmates discover what it takes to be the best candidate."
Woman accused in deadly 2019 stabbing at Port Arthur apartment complex set for trial Tuesday
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who had her bond revoked after missing a 2022 court appearance will stand trial this week for murder. Amesty Smith was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday, December 5, 2022 morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up. She was arrested that evening and has been in custody ever since.
12newsnow.com
Do you know them? | Police asking for help identifying person of interest in Beaumont theft
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department needs the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect. Detectives released a picture of a person of interest who they believe was involved in a theft near the area of Major Drive and West Park Circle. Police also released a picture of a white car.
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur Police Department seeks identity of aggravated robbery suspect
PORT ARTHUR — The PAPD is asking the public to check out a video of a recent aggravated robbery that occurred at what appears to be a Port Arthur gas station on January 19. If you are able to discern any identifying features, call Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Cousins at 409-983-8646.
Brutal attack leaves Beaumont mother paralyzed, she needs a car modified for her disability
BEAUMONT, Texas — Brittany Morris is a single mother of twin boys. In August 2019, her ex-boyfriend stabbed her eight times. The brutal attack left her paralyzed and she now relies on a wheelchair. "Once I made it to the ICU, the doctor told me I wouldn't be able...
kjas.com
Human remains found at fishing ponds in northeast Beaumont
Beaumont Police say they’re investigating after human remains were found at the fishing ponds on Bigner Road, near the Neches River Salt Water Barrier in northeast Beaumont. Police say the body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was discovered shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday by a man who was there to do some fishing.
Comments / 0