Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills AFC divisional showdown | Jason Williams

By Jason Williams, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

The third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals and No. 2 Buffalo Bills should be playing Sunday’s AFC Divisional game at a neutral site. The cancellation of the Jan. 2 Bengals-Bills game in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency had ramifications on the No. 2 seed.

The Bengals would be the No. 2 seed if the game had been completed and Cincinnati won. (The Bengals held a 7-3 lead when Hamlin went down late in the first quarter.) Nonetheless, Highmark Stadium in suburban Buffalo is the site. Here is my weekly Bengals prediction:

NFL playoff prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (13-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (14-3), 3 p.m., Sunday, CBS

The injuries. The critics. The winning streak. The Super Bowl appearance.

The Bengals have repeatedly proven they can overcome adversity, silence the naysayers, buck the odds and thrive on the big stage.

Brian Callahan: Colts request interview with Bengals offensive coordinator for vacant head coach job

Jackson Carman: OL is back in the spotlight for the Bengals

And yet it seems like the Bengals have to prove themselves all over again in the AFC divisional showdown. The Bengals spent the week answering questions about it.

Quarterback Joe Burrow: “I never feel like an underdog.” Running back Joe Mixon made a point to say the Bengals aren’t underdogs.

“We’re not an underdog to anybody,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

The Bengals are the defending AFC champs. They’re riding an AFC-best nine-game winning streak. Cincinnati is 3-0 vs. Kansas City since last January. After leading the franchise out of the wilderness of mediocrity last year, Burrow has emerged as a bona fide MVP candidate.

The Bengals know the outside world – well, beyond the I-275 loop – sees them differently. Why is that?

Why are the Bengals perpetually third fiddle in a national narrative that promotes the Chiefs and Bills as the AFC darlings? Is it because the Chiefs and Bills didn’t go three decades without winning a playoff game like the Bengals did? Or that the original AFL franchises weren't a circus act like the Bengals were for so long? Or that the Chiefs and Bills have fan bases regarded among the most fervent and loyal in American sports?

Buffalo and Kansas City get the big-market treatment in the national narrative. But both cities and metropolitan regions are similar in size to Cincinnati.

Bengals vs. Bills: How Joe Burrow is preparing to hit the road in playoffs

Jason Williams: Why injury-riddled Bengals may reach end of line vs. Buffalo

Greater Cincinnatians love to worry about what the rest of America thinks of us. They’ve wondered why this is. I’ve often wondered it, especially this season as the Bengals have proven to be better than they were in 2021.

My best conclusion: The rest of America, the national media and fans, are still trying to decide if the Bengals are for real or a fluke. It’s hard to change your image after 30 years of being a punchline.

A win Sunday would be another big step for the Bengals franchise. But it’s probably going to take a Super Bowl title – or at least another appearance in the big game soon – to change the national perception.

Regardless, the Bengals are a different organization. They’re committed to winning. They showed that by going out in the offseason and investing nearly $80 million in three veteran free-agent offensive linemen. The Bengals addressed the weakest position group on the team, believing center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins were key players to helping Cincinnati return to the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, the offensive line has recently been hit hard by injuries. Cappa, Collins and left tackle Jonah Williams won’t play against the Bills.

Analysis: Can Bengals overcome another loss on the offensive line?

It’s difficult seeing the Bengals overcoming the triple-whammy of injuries. Run-blocking is typically less complex, and the Bengals could help their cause by running the ball effectively. But the Bengals haven’t been consistent on the ground all season, even when the offensive line was fully healthy.

There’s no reason to believe the Bengals can flip the switch and rely on their running backs to lead them to victory. The Bills were top-five in the NFL against the run during the regular season.

The Bills, who are favored by 5.5 points, are 12-1 in December and January home games the last three seasons − including 4-0 in the playoffs. And they’ll be motivated to win it for Hamlin, who showed up at the Bills’ training facility this week as the safety continues his remarkable recovery from suffering cardiac arrest.

Prediction: Bengals lose, 27-24

Last week: Cincinnati defeated Baltimore in an AFC Wild Card game, 24-17. I predicted the Bengals would win, 23-17.

My season record: 14-3

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prediction for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills AFC divisional showdown | Jason Williams

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

