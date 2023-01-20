Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Jan. 25
"Annie" opens a four-performance run when the College Station High School fine arts department presents the musical in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, available online at cshstheatre.ludus.com/index.php or at the door. Economic...
Bryan College Station Eagle
birthdays
The Eagle wishes a happy birthday to Paris Mitchell and Lyndon LeUnes. Paris attends Rudder High School, where she plays volleyball, basketball and runs track for the Lady Rangers. She turns Sweet 16 today. Lyndon graduated from A&M Consolidated, where he was a three-time all-district performer in soccer. He also played collegiately at the University of Texas-Tyler. Lyndon, who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., turns 34 today.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Police: Fetus found buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham
The Brenham Police Department has shared more details about a human fetus found buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham on Sunday. Brenham police said officers were called to Hohlt Park at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to meet witnesses who reported “suspicious circumstances.” Witnesses said several subjects walked toward the parking lot after emerging from the woods and one witness described their demeanor and behavior as “concerning.” Police said officers then searched the area and found a shallow grave which revealed the dead body of what appeared to be a small human fetus.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn board receives update on Bryan Campus Administration Building
Plans are in motion for the Blinn College’s $31 million Bryan campus Administration Building. The Blinn College District Board of Trustees heard a presentation from Mark Feldhake, executive director of facilities, planning and construction, last week regarding the architectural plans for the 46,000-square-foot building. “The purpose of this building...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas 6 closures in Bryan scheduled for Wednesday night
Work on Texas 6 in Bryan beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m. will cause overnight closures on all southbound lanes on Texas 6 from F.M. 2818 to Texas Avenue, as well as the entrance ramp from F.M. 2818 onto southbound Texas 6, according to Department of Transportation officials. There will also...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sadberry Intermediate announces mascot and colors
After much anticipation, the Bryan school district community learned what its newest mascot was going to be on Tuesday. The O.W. Sadberry, Sr. Intermediate Mustangs will welcome its first class of fifth grade students in August with royal blue and white as the school colors. Principal Alfred Scott was joined...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Watch: Texas A&M hosts Lunar New Year performance
Watch now as Soaring Phoenix performs a Lion Dance for Lunar New Year at Sbisa Dining Hall at Texas A&M on Monday. The beginning of the Lunar New Year was Sunday and it started the year of the rabbit.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former UTEP WR headed to Aggieland
Former UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith is transferring to Texas A&M, making the announcement Sunday via twitter. Smith, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, had 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the 5-7 Miners. The 5-foot-7, 170-pounder in 2021 had 33 receptions for 570 yards with four TDs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain later at night. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Duke eyes Texas A&M assistant Tyler Santucci, according to reports
Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tyler Santucci could become Duke’s defensive coordinator at Duke, according to the Raleigh News & Observer and ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Duke first-year head coach Mike Elko, who was A&M’s defensive coordinator for four seasons, announced Saturday via social media that defensive coordinator Rob...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 19 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team defeats LSU 177-123
The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team beat LSU 177-123 on Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s winners included Alyssa Clairmont (1-meter springboard, 310.20; 3-meter springboard, 358.65), Chloe Stepanek (200 freestyle, 1:47.46; 100 freestyle, 49.88), Bobbi Kennett (100 breaststroke, 1:01.41; 200 individual medley, 2:01.98), Abby Grottle (1,000 freestyle, 9:58.59; 500 freestyle, 4:53.01), Jordan Buechler (100 backstroke, 55.20), Joelle Reddin (200 breaststroke, 2:16.75) and Olivia Theall (200 butterfly, 1:59.28).
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 10 Aggie men's swimming and diving team cruises past Tigers
The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team had little trouble topping LSU 171-129 on Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. A&M’s event winners included Anze Fers Erzen (200-yard butterfly, 1:48.92; 200 backstroke, 1:46.41; 200 individual medley, 1:48.64), Victor Povzner (1-meter springboard, 385.95; 3-meter springboard, 421.65), Trey Dickey (1,000freestyle, 9:15.39; 500 freestyle, 4:31.08), Baylor Nelson (200 freestyle, 1:37.64), Ethan Gogulski (100 backstroke, 48.71) and Andres Puente (200 breaststroke, 1:58.86).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's basketball team wins fifth straight conference game
BRENHAM — The Blinn men’s basketball team defeated Lamar State-Port Arthur 96-87 for its fifth straight victory in Region XIV Conference play Saturday at the Kruse Center. Sophomore guard Elijah Elliott led Blinn (14-6, 8-2) with 22 points, while freshman guard Masiah Gilyard had 14. The Buccaneers will...
Comments / 0