FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
New hotel coming to Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Calera is considering adding a new hotel, the idea is to bring a Comfort Inn and Suites to the city. Contractor Don Spurlin said he believes the hotel will encourage more growth and they are actively working with the city to move forward on the project as quickly as possible.
wbrc.com
Birmingham transit authority shares plan to improve travel experience
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you came to us with concerns about delayed or canceled routes with the BJCTA. Now the Executive Director of the authority is telling city council members how it plans to improve rider experiences. BJCTA Executive Director Charlotte Shaw updated transportation committee members on her...
wbrc.com
UA kicks off Books for Black Belt campaign
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is giving back this week, as the school’s Center for Economic Development will launch their Books for the Black Belt campaign on January 30. This is the 17th annual installment of the campaign, which encourages UA students, faculty, staff and local...
wbrc.com
New parental leave policy providing “huge relief” to expecting city employees
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bringing a child in to the world is no easy task and now the City of Birmingham is looking to make that challenge slightly easier on all city employees. Mayor Randall Woodfin recently announced that the city is adopting a full paid parental leave of 12...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather returns Tuesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a welcome dose of sunshine for Monday, temperatures are falling quickly this evening under a mostly clear sky with light winds in place. We have a First Alert for a frosty and freezing start on Tuesday morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s. Make sure you bundle up when walking out the door tomorrow morning! More chilly sunshine will greet us for the start of the day, and we should stay dry through at least mid-afternoon. Cloud cover will likely increase Tuesday afternoon though as our next storm system develops to our west. We will likely end up partly sunny by the end of Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Winds are forecast to come from the east at 5-10 mph. By Tuesday evening, winds will likely increase from the southeast at 15-25 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. CST Tuesday night to 3 p.m. CST Wednesday afternoon. Gusts up to 40 MPH will be possible, even outside of any rain or storms around. We could see scattered showers roll into west Alabama after 4 p.m. By 6-7 p.m., showers will become more likely in west Alabama.
wbrc.com
Braised short ribs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Private chef Jonathan Harrison is walking us through how to make tender delicious beef short short ribs. Salt short ribs on all sides and rub with oil. Sear ribs on all sides in a high sided ditch oven until beautifully golden brown. Remove from pan. Add...
wbrc.com
Mashonda Taylor appointed to Birmingham Water Works Board
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Mashonda Taylor to the Birmingham Water Works Board. The appointment is effective immediately and her term expires on December 31, 2024. Taylor serves as executive director of Woodlawn United. She is a member of multiple boards including the Birmingham Civil...
wbrc.com
Baking News: Oatmeal energy bites
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for a guilt-free dessert to help maintain those new years healthy resolutions, this is the baked good for you! These oatmeal bites are simple and quick to make. What you need:. 3 cups oats. 1 cup peanut butter or any nut butter.
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How do free Chick-fil-A nuggets sound?. Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the Chick-fil-A app now through Saturday, Jan. 28. Simply open the Chick-fil-A app and you will see a popup for the reward. Click...
wbrc.com
Gov. Ivey to participate in Craig Crisis Care Center grand opening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Craig Crisis Care Center for its grand opening Tuesday. Following the program, Gov. Ivey will participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony and receive a brief tour of the facility. The 16,000-square-foot facility, housing 32 recliners and 16 observations beds, will...
wbrc.com
Mental health access expands in Jefferson County following ribbon cutting on state’s fourth crisis care center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Jan. 24, state and local leaders helped cut the ribbon at the Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham. This is the fourth crisis center to open in the state, offering proper care for mental health and substance use disorders. Commissioner Kimberly Boswell with the...
wbrc.com
Lottery open for Shelton State Pre-K program
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents in West Alabama who want a chance to better prepare their child for school can now register for a Pre-Kindergarten lottery for this Fall. Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa organized the online event for their Pre-K class hosted at the C A. Fredd Campus.
wbrc.com
Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes. It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m. Officials are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries. Please use caution in this area. Get...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Dept. of Health distributed 9,000 fentanyl test strips in 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner’s office is reporting six suspected drug overdose deaths in 24 hours over the weekend. This is after 416 people died last year to confirmed drug fatalities in Jefferson County. Jefferson County health leaders said opioids, like fentanyl, are killing people locally...
wbrc.com
Community leaders gather to discuss violence intervention strategies
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Community leaders, both near and far, gathered at the Western Health Department in Bessemer Monday to discuss a topic we’ve become all too familiar with recently: gun violence. This two-day event is designed to give community leaders strategies to develop a holistic vision of what...
wbrc.com
Stevie Nicks coming to Legacy Area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rock and Roll Hall of famer Stevie Nicks is bringing her tour to Birmingham. The legendary singer will be at Legacy Area Wednesday April 5. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Missing Oxford woman found safe
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A missing woman from Oxford has been found safe according to police. ORIGINAL: The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle is 25 years old, about 176 pounds and 6 feet tall. She was...
wbrc.com
City of B’ham to host free mom’s night out event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham and The Penny Foundation have teamed up to host a free event to celebrate and honor all that mothers do with its ‘Embrace Mothers Mom’s Night Out’ event. Birmingham-area moms are invited to attend an evening featuring a film...
wbrc.com
Father using heartache to help stop fentanyl deaths with nonprofit Families Against Fentanyl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More people are dying from fentanyl each year, including children. In a new study, nonprofit Families Against Fentanyl (FAF) says they took a deep dive into CDC data to discover fentanyl deaths among kids are rising faster than any other age group. FAF was founded just...
wbrc.com
Crime Stoppers of Metro Ala. seeing increase in anonymous tips
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said they saw a big response in anonymous tips over the weekend about different shootings in Jefferson County. Organizers said they are happy to see these tips coming in. Executive Director Bob Copus said they have actually been seeing...
