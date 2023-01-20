ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Alabama sees record number of tornadoes in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2022 was a record-breaking year for severe weather in Alabama. Last year, there were 98 tornadoes across Alabama according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service. That’s the second greatest number of tornadoes in the state on record. 2011 saw the most with 145...
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday

Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather returns Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a welcome dose of sunshine for Monday, temperatures are falling quickly this evening under a mostly clear sky with light winds in place. We have a First Alert for a frosty and freezing start on Tuesday morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s. Make sure you bundle up when walking out the door tomorrow morning! More chilly sunshine will greet us for the start of the day, and we should stay dry through at least mid-afternoon. Cloud cover will likely increase Tuesday afternoon though as our next storm system develops to our west. We will likely end up partly sunny by the end of Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Winds are forecast to come from the east at 5-10 mph. By Tuesday evening, winds will likely increase from the southeast at 15-25 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. CST Tuesday night to 3 p.m. CST Wednesday afternoon. Gusts up to 40 MPH will be possible, even outside of any rain or storms around. We could see scattered showers roll into west Alabama after 4 p.m. By 6-7 p.m., showers will become more likely in west Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTOK-TV

FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday. The biggest...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

New hotel coming to Calera

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Calera is considering adding a new hotel, the idea is to bring a Comfort Inn and Suites to the city. Contractor Don Spurlin said he believes the hotel will encourage more growth and they are actively working with the city to move forward on the project as quickly as possible.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian killed on I-65 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed Friday in Hoover after he was hit by a car on the interstate according to the Jefferson County coroner. 33-year-old Cedric Eugene Walker was walking along I-65 N near the Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass around 9 p.m. when he was struck.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Mashonda Taylor appointed to Birmingham Water Works Board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Mashonda Taylor to the Birmingham Water Works Board. The appointment is effective immediately and her term expires on December 31, 2024. Taylor serves as executive director of Woodlawn United. She is a member of multiple boards including the Birmingham Civil...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

First Alert Weather Extra: Southern Skin Divers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Southern Skin Divers started in Downtown Birmingham in 1953, SCUBA (Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus) was a new invention by none other than Jacque Cousteau himself. Now 70 years later, Forrest Phillips and his brother Spencer are keeping the tradition alive. Surprisingly, they are the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
AUBURN, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes. It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m. Officials are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries. Please use caution in this area. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking

An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Missing Oxford woman found safe

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A missing woman from Oxford has been found safe according to police. ORIGINAL: The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle is 25 years old, about 176 pounds and 6 feet tall. She was...
OXFORD, AL
FOX54 News

Alabama legislators prepare for new sesion by focusing on the people of Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With the 2023 legislative session approaching, leaders from across Alabama are looking to take care of the people of Alabama with jobs and the working class was as the primary focus. "We got to get the Alabama Jobs Act to come out quickly," House speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter shares. "You know, it's been very positive for the state, certainly been positive for north Alabama."
ALABAMA STATE
wltz.com

Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers get their wallets ready because in the next few months, gas prices could be hitting four dollars again at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.19, while in Georgia, we see prices at $3.26. AAA...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy