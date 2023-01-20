Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama Skies Bulletin: Parts of the state upgraded to Level 3 severe risk
Parts of Alabama are facing a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Even in areas not expecting severe weather, winds could gust up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center is expecting a very strong cold front to make its...
wbrc.com
Alabama sees record number of tornadoes in 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2022 was a record-breaking year for severe weather in Alabama. Last year, there were 98 tornadoes across Alabama according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service. That’s the second greatest number of tornadoes in the state on record. 2011 saw the most with 145...
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
Time to Save Some Money! Here are 3 Places Offering Family Meals With Multiple Locations in the State of Alabama
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual information provided via each company's official website as of January 23, 2023. Please be sure to visit each company's official website for any new updates; permission given to use.
Father and son’s Thanksgiving fishing tradition leads to new Alabama record
A father and son have a long-time tradition of fishing on Thanksgiving — and it led to a state record in Alabama. The record was recognized in January, more than a month after their routine holiday outing took a surprising turn. Keith Dees said he was bass fishing with his son, Huntley, when he realized something was on the other end of the line.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather returns Tuesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a welcome dose of sunshine for Monday, temperatures are falling quickly this evening under a mostly clear sky with light winds in place. We have a First Alert for a frosty and freezing start on Tuesday morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s. Make sure you bundle up when walking out the door tomorrow morning! More chilly sunshine will greet us for the start of the day, and we should stay dry through at least mid-afternoon. Cloud cover will likely increase Tuesday afternoon though as our next storm system develops to our west. We will likely end up partly sunny by the end of Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Winds are forecast to come from the east at 5-10 mph. By Tuesday evening, winds will likely increase from the southeast at 15-25 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. CST Tuesday night to 3 p.m. CST Wednesday afternoon. Gusts up to 40 MPH will be possible, even outside of any rain or storms around. We could see scattered showers roll into west Alabama after 4 p.m. By 6-7 p.m., showers will become more likely in west Alabama.
Iconic Saturn 1B Rocket in Alabama to be Taken Down
For Tennesseans who travel down I-65 South headed to the beach, you’ve probably seen the Saturn 1B rocket and stopped at the Alabama Welcome Center that sits adjacent to the rocket. Currently, the Alabama Welcome Center is closed for renovations and Alabama officials say the rocket needs to be...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday. The biggest...
wbrc.com
New hotel coming to Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Calera is considering adding a new hotel, the idea is to bring a Comfort Inn and Suites to the city. Contractor Don Spurlin said he believes the hotel will encourage more growth and they are actively working with the city to move forward on the project as quickly as possible.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on I-65 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed Friday in Hoover after he was hit by a car on the interstate according to the Jefferson County coroner. 33-year-old Cedric Eugene Walker was walking along I-65 N near the Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass around 9 p.m. when he was struck.
wbrc.com
Mashonda Taylor appointed to Birmingham Water Works Board
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Mashonda Taylor to the Birmingham Water Works Board. The appointment is effective immediately and her term expires on December 31, 2024. Taylor serves as executive director of Woodlawn United. She is a member of multiple boards including the Birmingham Civil...
wbrc.com
First Alert Weather Extra: Southern Skin Divers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Southern Skin Divers started in Downtown Birmingham in 1953, SCUBA (Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus) was a new invention by none other than Jacque Cousteau himself. Now 70 years later, Forrest Phillips and his brother Spencer are keeping the tradition alive. Surprisingly, they are the...
Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
wbrc.com
Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes. It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m. Officials are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries. Please use caution in this area. Get...
Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking
An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Missing Oxford woman found safe
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A missing woman from Oxford has been found safe according to police. ORIGINAL: The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle is 25 years old, about 176 pounds and 6 feet tall. She was...
Alabama legislators prepare for new sesion by focusing on the people of Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With the 2023 legislative session approaching, leaders from across Alabama are looking to take care of the people of Alabama with jobs and the working class was as the primary focus. "We got to get the Alabama Jobs Act to come out quickly," House speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter shares. "You know, it's been very positive for the state, certainly been positive for north Alabama."
wltz.com
Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers get their wallets ready because in the next few months, gas prices could be hitting four dollars again at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.19, while in Georgia, we see prices at $3.26. AAA...
Here are Alabama’s 10 highest paid school superintendents: See what your district pays
Alabama school superintendents salaries saw a record increase this year. Some local leaders received more than $50,000 in raises. One out-earns the state’s schools chief. The average local superintendent salary for fiscal year 2023 is $163,260, up from $152,279 last year, according to recent earnings reports from the Alabama State Department of Education.
