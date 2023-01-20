ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

6 displaced after fire in Chelsea apartment building

CHELSEA, Mass — Six people were displaced after a fire spread through three apartments in Chelsea Saturday night. Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese told Boston 25 that when fire crews responded to Buckley Apartments on Bloomington Ave, smoke was pouring out of the enflamed apartments. It took over an...
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Police responding to serious crash on I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police shut down a stretch of I-290 in Worcester on Sunday as a serious crash tied up traffic amid slick and slippery driving conditions. Emergency crews could be responding to the two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the highway. There were reported injuries. No...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Car crashes into Shrewsbury pond amid wintry conditions

SHREWSBURY, Mass. - It was a scary scene in Shrewsbury Monday as an SUV slid into Jordan Pond amid the winter weather and slippery roads. The driver was able to exit the vehicle with help from a nearby resident. Shrewsbury Fire Captain Aaron Roy said their biggest concern now is fuel from the car leaking into the pond.
SHREWSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Teen hospitalized after fight breaks out at Back Bay Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a teenager was hospitalized after a fight broke out at Back Bay Station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities told 7NEWS the scuffle appeared to happen on the Orange Line platform between multiple 18- and 19-year-olds. At least one of the teens needed medical attention after...
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 dead following shooting on Main Street in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Indian Orchard. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and a shooting victim. Police arrived and found...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Investigators resume search for missing Brookfield woman two weeks after her disappearance

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are resuming a search Tuesday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. Authorities say a special emergency response team, trained search and rescue unit, and state police canines will continue searching the wooded area near Brittany Tee’s home Tuesday morning. Divers were also seen searching a nearby pond.
BROOKFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Latest on search for Brittany Tee

BROOKFIELD - The search for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street, will resume Tuesday morning, according to authorities. A state police search and rescue unit, with tracking dogs, and a state police dive team will be...
BROOKFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Search continues for Brittany Tee, now missing for two weeks

BROOKFIELD, Mass. - Police resumed their search Tuesday for 35-year-old Brittany Tee, who hasn't been seen since January 10. The State Police Underwater Recovery Unit was brought to the Brookfield Boat Ramp at Quaboag Pond. Police are planning to search through multiple ponds in the woods around Lewis Field, where...
BROOKFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after police fire at suspect in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Norwood following a domestic incident overnight that led to an officer firing at a suspect as they drove toward responding police, an official said. Multiple police officers could be seen gathering on Folan Avenue, a dead-end street where an area...
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Police: 60-year-old Fall River shooting victim in ‘stable condition’

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a 60-year-old man who was shot multiple times in Fall River Saturday is in stable condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting on St. Joseph Street around 5:45 p.m. found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Fall River police. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Car gets stuck on Green Line tracks in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got stuck on the Green Line tracks in Brookline Sunday night, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Officers responded to the C-branch tracks at Beacon Street/Dean Road around 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle on the tracks. The operator told police she accidentally turned onto...
BROOKLINE, MA

