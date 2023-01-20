Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 displaced after fire in Chelsea apartment building
CHELSEA, Mass — Six people were displaced after a fire spread through three apartments in Chelsea Saturday night. Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese told Boston 25 that when fire crews responded to Buckley Apartments on Bloomington Ave, smoke was pouring out of the enflamed apartments. It took over an...
whdh.com
Police responding to serious crash on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police shut down a stretch of I-290 in Worcester on Sunday as a serious crash tied up traffic amid slick and slippery driving conditions. Emergency crews could be responding to the two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the highway. There were reported injuries. No...
spectrumnews1.com
Car crashes into Shrewsbury pond amid wintry conditions
SHREWSBURY, Mass. - It was a scary scene in Shrewsbury Monday as an SUV slid into Jordan Pond amid the winter weather and slippery roads. The driver was able to exit the vehicle with help from a nearby resident. Shrewsbury Fire Captain Aaron Roy said their biggest concern now is fuel from the car leaking into the pond.
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Fire Department responds to early morning rollover accident
“Dartmouth Fire Department crews were busy Saturday morning at 3:00 am working a rollover crash on Elm St. The car managed to knock down 2 telephone poles.” -Dartmouth Fire District 1.
whdh.com
Teen hospitalized after fight breaks out at Back Bay Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a teenager was hospitalized after a fight broke out at Back Bay Station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities told 7NEWS the scuffle appeared to happen on the Orange Line platform between multiple 18- and 19-year-olds. At least one of the teens needed medical attention after...
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
westernmassnews.com
1 dead following shooting on Main Street in Indian Orchard
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Indian Orchard. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and a shooting victim. Police arrived and found...
One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on I-91 in Springfield
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Springfield.
whdh.com
Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
whdh.com
Investigators resume search for missing Brookfield woman two weeks after her disappearance
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are resuming a search Tuesday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. Authorities say a special emergency response team, trained search and rescue unit, and state police canines will continue searching the wooded area near Brittany Tee’s home Tuesday morning. Divers were also seen searching a nearby pond.
Latest on search for Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD - The search for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street, will resume Tuesday morning, according to authorities. A state police search and rescue unit, with tracking dogs, and a state police dive team will be...
whdh.com
Fatal hit-and-run crash in Acton under investigation after pedestrian struck dies of injuries
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a van in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. Interim Police Chief James Cogan said officers and Acton Fire Department crews were originally called to the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
Two rollover accidents within one mile of each other in West Springfield
The weather conditions caused two separate rollover accidents overnight in West Springfield.
spectrumnews1.com
Search continues for Brittany Tee, now missing for two weeks
BROOKFIELD, Mass. - Police resumed their search Tuesday for 35-year-old Brittany Tee, who hasn't been seen since January 10. The State Police Underwater Recovery Unit was brought to the Brookfield Boat Ramp at Quaboag Pond. Police are planning to search through multiple ponds in the woods around Lewis Field, where...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after police fire at suspect in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Norwood following a domestic incident overnight that led to an officer firing at a suspect as they drove toward responding police, an official said. Multiple police officers could be seen gathering on Folan Avenue, a dead-end street where an area...
whdh.com
Police: 60-year-old Fall River shooting victim in ‘stable condition’
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a 60-year-old man who was shot multiple times in Fall River Saturday is in stable condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting on St. Joseph Street around 5:45 p.m. found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Fall River police. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
Car crash leads to drug arrest on East Main Street in Chicopee
A Thorndike man was arrested in Chicopee after crashing his car into a light post, which lead to a foot chase and drug charges.
whdh.com
Car gets stuck on Green Line tracks in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got stuck on the Green Line tracks in Brookline Sunday night, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Officers responded to the C-branch tracks at Beacon Street/Dean Road around 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle on the tracks. The operator told police she accidentally turned onto...
nbcboston.com
Power Outages, School Closings and Icy Roads: Clean Up Underway After Monday's Storm
Clean up was ongoing for much of New England on Tuesday morning, following the winter storm that brought snow and rain to the region on Monday. Before rain switched to snow, there was flooding in some areas, like the Cole Parkway at the Harbor in Scituate. But even though the snow has stopped, the work isn't quite over yet.
Boston 25 News
Man spits on McDonalds worker, returns to restaurant three hours later with axe
MANCHESTER, NH — A Webster man is under arrest after he spit on a McDonalds worker and later returned to the restaurant with an axe. On January 22, around 10 p.m., Manchester police responded to the McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street for a report of a customer who was causing trouble at the drive through window.
