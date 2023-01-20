Read full article on original website
Joe Harper
4d ago
She seemed like the best choice when she ran. Too bad she pulled the wool over the eyes of the residents. I do agree that some residents with their no snitch attitudes contribute to the rise in crime. But pulling the race card every time she gets called out is getting old.
16
Human Bean
4d ago
nope sorry, you're In charge lady, this is your fault, get a grip on your community, this is your toilet, clean it up
15
Yarddog121
4d ago
Owens sucks as a mayor and we can only hope that she doesn't run for re-election, because if she does & wins she'll drag this city further down than it already is.
6
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Farmington Hills PD finish phase 1 of legal review amid target image controversy
This comes after a boy scout troop snapped pictures of the department's police shooting targets that allegedly depicted black men.
Detroit News
Detroit Public Library system scammed for $685,000; dispute ensues
Detroit — The Detroit Public Library system had $685,000 of its money stolen in an email and wire fraud scam, according to city officials and documents obtained by The Detroit News. Now city and the Library Commission are fighting over who should be compensated for the pilfered cash. The...
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of spending money mother stole from Veterans Affairs, Michigan Treasury pleads no contest
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of spending money that authorities say he knew his mother stole from Veterans Affairs and the Michigan Treasury pleaded no contest, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday. Stephen Decker, 34, of Wyandotte, entered the plea for two counts of receiving stolen property...
fox2detroit.com
Former employee says Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido used 'sham' allegations to fire him
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An assistant prosecutor has accused Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido of retaliating against him by firing the employee after he spoke to investigators during an internal review of the office. Joshua VanLaan said both Lucido and Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Donald Fresard "knowingly and...
Ann Arbor Township treasurer resigns after 26 years in office
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A veteran township official first elected in 1996 is ending her time in public office in Ann Arbor Township. Township leaders voted to accept Treasurer Della DiPietro’s resignation on Monday, Jan. 23, before quickly moving to install a replacement to serve out the rest of her term.
Nazi flag outside home in Hamtramck sparks outrage in community
A Nazi flag posted outside of a Hamtramck home on Friday is fueling outrage and a response from neighbors. The Jewish community is also weighing in.
legalnews.com
Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
Hamtramck Residents Fuming After Homeowner Hangs Nazi Flag on Front Porch
Residents of Hamtramck, Michigan are furious and disgusted over a Nazi flag that was seen hanging from a homeowner's front porch last week. Imagaine driving through your neighborhood when all of a sudden you see a disgusting Nazi flag hanging from the front porch of one of your neighbors. It's something that no one wants to see. However, it's something that some Hamtramck residents were forced to see.
whmi.com
Abandoned Building To Be Demolished In City Of South Lyon
An abandoned home and building are slated for demolition in the City of South Lyon. At the last City Council meeting, a bid was awarded to take down the structures located at 464 South Lafayette Street and remove hazardous waste. City Manager Paul Zelenak stated as part of their efforts...
fox2detroit.com
'Simply incredible': Detroit police chief praises officers' actions during crime update
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White praised some of his officers while providing an update on recent crimes Monday,. The chief said he has seen heroic actions from the department, and he wants to highlight those during crime briefs. White discussed a fatal crash Saturday where officers...
fox2detroit.com
Residents worried Royal Oak has a parking enforcement problem
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak residents want the city to do something about its high parking violation rate. A study of parking enforcement in the city found that 43% of all visitors that used on-street or meter parking downtown were ticketed. That number of tickets comes with a pretty penny for the city budget - but some are worried it's giving Royal Oak a bad name.
wemu.org
Ryan Hunter appointed to Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees as some residents question process
Ryan Hunter was recently appointed to the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees. While few are questioning the quality of the choice, the process by which he was elected was questioned by residents during the public comments. When Jimmie Wilson Jr.’s seat needed to be filled, 18 people applied. The applications...
20 dollar stores across Detroit robbed in 22 days, DPD say
In 22 days, 20 Dollar Stores in Detroit have been held up and robbed. Some within minutes of each other.
voiceofdetroit.net
EULA MAE POWELL IN COURT TO REMOVE GUARDIANSHIP, RESTORE VISITS; G/SHIP ABUSE AWARENESS DAY FEB. 1
Eula Mae Powell, 85, in court to fight guardian/conservatorship Jan. 18, subject of controversy since denial of visits by long-time friends. Wayne Co. Probate Court Judge Judy Hartsfield considering petition to terminate probate supervision and TRO vs. visit denials; orders guardian from Michigan Guardianship Services. Channel 7’s Investigator Heather Cattallo...
Hamtramck residents outraged after homeowner flies Nazi flag
Hamtramck residents and officials have denounced one homeowner's decision to fly a Nazi flag, in a community lauded for its diversity and inclusion. Images of the home with the flag flying circulated on social media on Friday and were met with a chorus of outrage, prompting a statement by the city condemning the display. City officials said the flag has since been taken down on the homeowner's own accord, as the city could not intervene because...
Detroit woman accused of repeatedly stealing mail, credit cards in Troy
TROY, MI – A Detroit woman was arrested after police officers caught her stealing mail in Troy. According to the Troy Police Department, officers were conducting extra patrols in a neighborhood near Crooks Road and Big Beaver Road on Jan. 16 after receiving numerous complaints of mail theft from residents.
WNEM
Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
Wyandotte police veteran accused of stealing sandwich from fellow officer
Nearly 40 officers serve the Wyandotte Police Department, upholding the law to the T. But now, one of their very own is being accused of a deplorable act.
wsgw.com
Two People Arrested in Flint after Traffic Stop and Short Standoff
Two suspects were arrested in Flint on Sunday after police say a traffic stop turned up multiple firearms and suspected drugs. According to Michigan State Police, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested during a traffic stop for illegally possessing a handgun, as well as suspected crack cocaine and counterfeit bills.
fox2detroit.com
'I was going to die': Heroic stranger saves choking woman at Warren restaurant
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Jenn Gottschling doesn't get a lot of days out but on Monday she wanted to split some Saganaki cheese with her friend at the Leo's Coney Island in Warren. But then Jenn stood up in distress and other customers came over. "No one knew what...
