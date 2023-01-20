ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

Joe Harper
4d ago

She seemed like the best choice when she ran. Too bad she pulled the wool over the eyes of the residents. I do agree that some residents with their no snitch attitudes contribute to the rise in crime. But pulling the race card every time she gets called out is getting old.

Human Bean
4d ago

nope sorry, you're In charge lady, this is your fault, get a grip on your community, this is your toilet, clean it up

Yarddog121
4d ago

Owens sucks as a mayor and we can only hope that she doesn't run for re-election, because if she does & wins she'll drag this city further down than it already is.

