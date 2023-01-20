ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

cbs12.com

$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Man accused of stalking Palm Beach County woman

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after being accused of stalking a woman in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 13, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic incident. The victim, who enacted Marsy's Law, told deputies that she has...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
FELLSMERE, FL
cbs12.com

Police investigate homicide in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The Riviera Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon. Around 3:39 p.m., Riviera Beach Police Department’s patrol units responded to shots fired in the 100 block of West 18th Street. Upon arrival, patrol units located a 49-year-old Black male suffering from...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO searching for missing man with alzheimer's

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with Alzheimer's. The sheriff's office said Howard Lubetkin, 84, drove away from his home in a 2017 Burgundy Lincoln MKX with Florida tag II14AV. Anyone with information about Howard's whereabouts is...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO searching for missing 25-year-old in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are seeking help in locating a missing woman in the Lake Worth Beach area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Cassandra Eagle was reported missing by her mother and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, around 9 a.m. in Lauderhill.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Medical episode leads to fatal crash on Okeechobee Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal traffic crash on Okeechobee Boulevard caused major delays during rush hour. The West Palm Beach Police Department said on Monday afternoon three cars were involved in a crash on Okeechobee Boulevard headed onto I-95 northbound. All westbound lanes onto Okeechobee Boulevard will be closed through rush hour while officers conduct an on-scene investigation.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MURDER SUICIDE WELLINGTON? Police Investigating Two Dead From Gunshots

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 3:34 p.m. ET: According to police, the suspect’s name is Stephen Smith, DOB: 7/19/1977.  The victim’s family has invoked Marsy’s Law. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two people were found dead in a house in Wellington early Friday evening and now police are […]
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

4 dogs rescued from residential fire in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four dogs were rescued from a burning home by the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. On Sunday morning, Battalions 3 and 4 responded to a residential structure fire. However, with the added stress of battling the flames, firefighters had to rescue the dogs inside.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

