ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 7

kzaddé
4d ago

I know they’re sad their daughter died.. but blaming a social media app bc your daughter wanted to chase a high is a little ridiculous..

Reply(1)
10
TSmith
4d ago

Bad Consequences come from Bad Choices. She Chose Poorly. Lesson for the Day. Make Better Choices before you make your last Bad One. Use the death of this young girl. As an example for yourself and your children, if you have them. Taking illegal street drugs and drugs bought on the internet will only lead one place. The cemetery. It's not a matter of if. Only When. Class Dismissed.

Reply
4
Karletha Gilliam
4d ago

It’s much more then this unfortunately this platform has cost many many lives young and old and they turn a blind eye to the sell of drugs, sex, planed killings and assaults and refuse to put up safe guards. Educate yourself but it’s easy to comment until it’s your family member 😢

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

2 detained after deadly Des Moines shooting have been released

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have released the remaining two people who were detained following adeadly shooting at a Des Moines outreach center on Monday. Police arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to the shooting. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. The other two people detained by police have been released without charges.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Two students killed in shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

Governor Kim Reynolds signed “The Students First Act” into law after the state Senate passed it in a 31-18 vote early Tuesday morning. Details of contract between union workers and CNH released. Updated: 5 hours ago. We are learning new details about a contract deal between the United...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire starts in West Des Moines apartment overnight

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out overnight at Carriage Park Apartments in West Des Moines. It happened between the West Mixmaster and Valley High School and left several residents looking for a place to stay overnight. The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters found...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two Students Dead After Shooting in Des Moines

**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

DMPD Identify Teens Killed In Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police are releasing the names of two teens who died after a shooting yesterday (Monday). Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, both of Des Moines died at the hospital. Will Keeps, who founded the non-profit organization where the shooting happened, is hospitalized in serious condition. He is expected to recover. Police say the shooting was gang-related.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police not releasing video of teenager's shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police tell KCCI they are not planning to release any video or audio in connection with adeadly shooting where multiple officers fired their weapons and killed a teenager. Officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute in December. It happened...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: 18-Year-Old Charged with Murder Accused of Killing Two Teens in Des Moines Southside

(Des Moines, IA) An 18-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Des Moines’ southside. Preston Walls is also charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation, according to a statement from the DMPD. Two students, ages 18 and 16, were killed in the shooting. 49-year-old William Holmes, known as Will Keeps, of Altoona, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Keeps is the founder of the non-profit Starts Right Here, working with at-risk youth.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Police investigate homicide on Sunday morning

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department are investigating a death early Sunday morning as a homicide. Police say that at 6:23 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers responded to 3700 block of E. 39th Court Avenue after reports of a person down near the area. Upon arrival the first responders found an adult […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy