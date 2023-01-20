I know they’re sad their daughter died.. but blaming a social media app bc your daughter wanted to chase a high is a little ridiculous..
Bad Consequences come from Bad Choices. She Chose Poorly. Lesson for the Day. Make Better Choices before you make your last Bad One. Use the death of this young girl. As an example for yourself and your children, if you have them. Taking illegal street drugs and drugs bought on the internet will only lead one place. The cemetery. It's not a matter of if. Only When. Class Dismissed.
It’s much more then this unfortunately this platform has cost many many lives young and old and they turn a blind eye to the sell of drugs, sex, planed killings and assaults and refuse to put up safe guards. Educate yourself but it’s easy to comment until it’s your family member 😢
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
Comments / 7