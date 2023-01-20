Read full article on original website
WSFA
Alabama church helps clear debris in Selma neighborhood
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re driving down Marie Foster Street in Selma, all you can hear is chainsaws clearing lawns covered in debris and fallen trees. " There is a lot of need in the community. This is pretty significant damage for Selma,” said Stake president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Jared Mclaughlin.
WSFA
Montgomery unveils Young Meadows Park Trail
Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 15 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
WSFA
Pine Level teacher recalls sheltering with students during tornado
PINE LEVEL, Ala. (WSFA) – Clean-up efforts continue in Pine Level after a tornado touched down in the area nearly two weeks ago. Rae Ann German was at work that day at Pine Level Elementary School. She was in the classroom trying to comfort students. “Even though I was...
WSFA
EMA director encourages Selma tornado victims to apply for assistance
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - While home and business owners in Selma clear debris, the Dallas County Emergency Management Agency is doing everything it can to support the community. It’s going to take some time to rebuild the 2,000 structures hit by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles and her team are making sure that everyone uses and is applying for assistance like FEMA.
alabamanews.net
Church Volunteers Help Selma Cleanup Storm Damage
The City of Selma is getting some much needed help while they continue to cleanup tornado damage. Over 600 volunteers with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia were in Selma Saturday helping with tornado cleanup efforts. Volunteers cleared debris, removed fallen trees, and put tarps over damaged roofs. The church also provided 2 semi-truckloads of food to Selma community pantries.
WSFA
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
WSFA
Tornado cleanup moving forward in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - There has been an overwhelming amount of support for those affected by the Jan. 12 tornado in Autauga County. The Old Kingston Community Center has been transformed into a donation site. There is everything from cleaning supplies to baby items and even food. It is all available at no charge.
WSFA
“But God”, Autauga County woman survives deadly tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County woman is recovering from her injuries after surviving a tornado on Jan. 12. Michelle Haughton said she was inside her home near County Road 140 when the tornado swept her out of her house, throwing her 100 yards across her property. “I...
WSFA
Marbury fire station recovering from tornado damage, needs volunteers
MARBURY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Marbury Volunteer Fire Department is recovering after an EF3 tornado ripped down walls and bent garage doors. “It appears that the wind and the pressure kind of has exploded the sides of the building,” said assistant chief Reed Brown. The storm caused the ceiling...
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
WSFA
Open house on Tallapoosa basin federal flood maps to be held Thursday
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Property owners in central and east Alabama may be impacted by a proposed updating of federal flood insurance rate maps. An open house at Tuskegee University this Thursday will assist property owners in the Lower Tallapoosa Watershed area determine if their properties will be affected by the newly drafted - but not finalized - maps.
WSFA
Potent system arrives tonight
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The final full week of January is here and it has started off quiet and cooler than normal. Today will feature more of the same as we’re looking at upper 50s with plenty of sunshine through the early afternoon before clouds quickly push in to end the day.
wbrc.com
New hotel coming to Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Calera is considering adding a new hotel, the idea is to bring a Comfort Inn and Suites to the city. Contractor Don Spurlin said he believes the hotel will encourage more growth and they are actively working with the city to move forward on the project as quickly as possible.
WSFA
264-unit apartment complex proposed near Chantilly Pkwy. Walmart
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A developer is proposing a 264-unit apartment project on Chantilly Parkway in Montgomery. The project, presented by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, calls for 11 three-story apartment buildings, a clubhouse, cabana area, pool and pond, according to planning documents. The planned development would also include a combined total of 415 regular, handicap and garage parking spaces.
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
WSFA
Deadly shooting Saturday night in Troy
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one and killed another on Saturday night. According to police, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the Troy Police Department responded to a call on the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in regard to a shooting.
WSFA
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate 80-year-old woman in Salem
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office located a missing woman. 80-year-old Rose Wald Rudd was last seen in the area of Lee Road 439 in Salem. Officials say Rudd has been found safe.
WSFA
Suspect arrested in Coosa County murder case
GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County authorities have arrested a man in connection to a recent fatal shooting in Goodwater. Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, 21, of Alexander City, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Robin Braswell on Jan. 14. Circuit Judge David Law set Ford’s bail at $50,000.
WSFA
FEMA: 200+ approved so far in Dallas County for disaster relief
31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
