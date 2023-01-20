ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxla.com

LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Man detained using brother’s ID, brother turns him in

On Saturday, a 34-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of identity theft after he allegedly used his brother’s ID during a traffic stop that resulted in his detainment, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man apparently presented deputies with his...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Two men arrested on suspicion of trespassing and other crimes

Two men were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of trespassing and attempted grand theft after law enforcement found them with a cut catalytic converter in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. Deputies received a call for trespassing at approximately 5 a.m. on the 14300 block...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of grand theft

A 30-year-old Valencia resident was arrested on suspicion of grand theft following an incident at a Stevenson Ranch Walmart on Thursday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The incident, which reportedly occurred at about 3 p.m., started when deputies received a call reporting...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting

Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

GoFundMe set up for deputy who fatally shot himself

Friends and family of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Buchan set up a GoFundMe for his memorial service, after Buchan fatally shot himself in Saugus at Mabel’s Roadhouse Friday. “It is with profound sadness to announce the unforeseen passing of Deputy Johnathan Buchan,” wrote Refugio Ibarra, who...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of loaded firearm, narcotics

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, being armed with a loaded firearm, and in violation of a domestic violence restraining order while under probation, according to law enforcement officials. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Juvenile Intervention Team conducted a probation compliance search at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Ontario

A man was shot to death inside Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Ontario on Jan. 21, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department. The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Mission Boulevard, where the...
ONTARIO, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo deputies open fire at vehicle

West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Release Photo of Homicide Suspect That Was Involved in Shooting and Killing of Ten People in Monterey Park

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report the shooter is dead. The man responsible for the deadly shooting identified as 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. January 22, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Key News Network

Saugus Shooting Victim Airlifted to Hospital

Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: One man was shot at least twice at Bee Canyon Ranch on the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in north Saugus Saturday afternoon. A 911 caller reported the shooting shortly before 1:53 p.m., Jan. 21, and said someone had been shot several times. Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. – A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. “Upon arriving at the scene,...
NORWALK, CA

