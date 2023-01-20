Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Former L.A. Councilman Pleads Guilty to Racketeering, Tax EvasionTaxBuzzLos Angeles, CA
Homeowner Shoots at Suspects Attempting Home Invasion Robbery
Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: Sometime after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Claremont Police Department received a 911 call of a possible home invasion and shots fired… Read more "Homeowner Shoots at Suspects Attempting Home Invasion Robbery"
foxla.com
LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
signalscv.com
Man detained using brother’s ID, brother turns him in
On Saturday, a 34-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of identity theft after he allegedly used his brother’s ID during a traffic stop that resulted in his detainment, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man apparently presented deputies with his...
signalscv.com
Two men arrested on suspicion of trespassing and other crimes
Two men were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of trespassing and attempted grand theft after law enforcement found them with a cut catalytic converter in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. Deputies received a call for trespassing at approximately 5 a.m. on the 14300 block...
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of grand theft
A 30-year-old Valencia resident was arrested on suspicion of grand theft following an incident at a Stevenson Ranch Walmart on Thursday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The incident, which reportedly occurred at about 3 p.m., started when deputies received a call reporting...
Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Officer-Involved Shooting
Altadena, Los Angeles County, CA: An officer-Involved fatal shooting of a male occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the intersection of Woodbury Road and El… Read more "Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Officer-Involved Shooting"
Man found fatally wounded outside Lancaster medical building
A man was found mortally wounded this morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
4 people charged in connection with deadly Santa Barbara shooting
Four people have officially been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Stearn's Wharf in Santa Barbara.
signalscv.com
GoFundMe set up for deputy who fatally shot himself
Friends and family of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Buchan set up a GoFundMe for his memorial service, after Buchan fatally shot himself in Saugus at Mabel’s Roadhouse Friday. “It is with profound sadness to announce the unforeseen passing of Deputy Johnathan Buchan,” wrote Refugio Ibarra, who...
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of loaded firearm, narcotics
A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, being armed with a loaded firearm, and in violation of a domestic violence restraining order while under probation, according to law enforcement officials. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Juvenile Intervention Team conducted a probation compliance search at...
Jealousy possible suspect motive in Monterey Park mass shooting, says community leader
Community leader Chester Chong told ABC7 that he believes a domestic dispute may be a possible motive for the mass shooting that occurred Saturday night at a dance studio in Monterey Park.
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Ontario
A man was shot to death inside Coastal Pacific Food Distributors in Ontario on Jan. 21, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the Ontario Police Department. The shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Mission Boulevard, where the...
WeHo deputies open fire at vehicle
West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Release Photo of Homicide Suspect That Was Involved in Shooting and Killing of Ten People in Monterey Park
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report the shooter is dead. The man responsible for the deadly shooting identified as 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. January 22, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured...
Saugus Shooting Victim Airlifted to Hospital
Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: One man was shot at least twice at Bee Canyon Ranch on the 35700 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in north Saugus Saturday afternoon. A 911 caller reported the shooting shortly before 1:53 p.m., Jan. 21, and said someone had been shot several times. Santa...
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: Beloved dance instructor rushed gunman before he was killed, witnesses say
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A beloved dance instructor was identified by the community as one of the eleven people killedin a mass shooting in Monterey Park. Dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, also known as Mr. Ma, was killed in a final act of selflessness, according to witnesses, as he was the first to rush the suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.
Victim of nursing-home stabbing identified as 61-year-old resident of Los Angeles facility
A man who was stabbed to death at a Mid-City Los Angeles nursing home Friday has been identified as a 61-year-old resident of the facility.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Norwalk
NORWALK, Calif. – A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. “Upon arriving at the scene,...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
