Wisconsin State

20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses

20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
MINNESOTA STATE
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
MINNESOTA STATE
Why You’ve Never Even Heard of Minnesota’s Coolest Secret Location

A new national survey lists the Coolest Secret Locations in each state, but Minnesota's apparently is SUCH a secret, you've probably never even heard of it!. Now while I'm a Wisconsin native who's been a fully-naturalized Minnesotan for over a decade now, I realize there are still many places in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that I've never been to. I try to brush up on my Minnesota geography, too, but I've gotta say, I've never heard of this place.
MINNESOTA STATE
How Old Are Minnesota’s Houses Compared to Other States?

There are some classic homes here in Minnesota, but just how old are our houses here compared to other states?. I confess to being a history buff and am fascinated by many things about our past here in Minnesota. And while the Land of 10,000 Lakes has been a state for, oh, 164 years now (we were admitted to the union back on May 11th of 1858), our history here is relatively recent when you compare us to some of the states that were the original 13 colonies on the east coast.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fans of Popular Restaurant in Minnesota Furious At HUGE Announcement

Who knew that the world would get their panties in a bunch when you took their favorite type of soda away? Oh wait, we live in America. This is where grown adults act like toddlers on Twitter when something changes and they don't get their way. And those adult temper tantrums were fun to watch after a popular Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin restaurant announced a HUGE change for our taste buds.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award

A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Minnesota Gov. Walz Looking For a New Place to Live

Got some extra room at your place? Minnesota Governor Walz could be calling. One of the perks of being elected governor here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is getting to live in the Governor's Mansion in Saint Paul while you're in office. Well, according to the Minnesota Historical Society (MHS), it's officially called the Minnesota Governor's Residence and is also known as the Executive Mansion.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You

There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa

A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
IOWA STATE
