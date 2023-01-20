Read full article on original website
20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses
20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Love Winter? You Can Now Take a Yoga Class in the Snow in Minnesota
People in the midwest are so funny. We have a pile, and I mean MULTIPLE INCHES of snow on the ground right now and a group in Minnesota is throwing down their yoga mats and sporting a downward dog. Yes, outside...in the snow. If you missed out on this winter experience, don't worry, you've got another shot on Saturday.
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
Best 20 Buffets In America Includes Unique Restaurants From Minnesota And WI
While buffets may cater to quantity over quality, sometimes you just can’t go wrong with going to a buffet for dinner and piling up a plate of goodies. And then maybe pilling up a couple more. Although, one national site just gave us a list of the 20 best...
Why You’ve Never Even Heard of Minnesota’s Coolest Secret Location
A new national survey lists the Coolest Secret Locations in each state, but Minnesota's apparently is SUCH a secret, you've probably never even heard of it!. Now while I'm a Wisconsin native who's been a fully-naturalized Minnesotan for over a decade now, I realize there are still many places in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that I've never been to. I try to brush up on my Minnesota geography, too, but I've gotta say, I've never heard of this place.
Bundle Up and Take a Candlelit Hike in Rochester this Weekend
A little over a week ago I wrote about candlelit hikes that are going on around Minnesota at different state parks. But I recently learned that we also have a candlelit hike right here in Rochester, Minnesota! The next candlelit hike in Rochester is coming up this weekend. Minnesota State...
How Old Are Minnesota’s Houses Compared to Other States?
There are some classic homes here in Minnesota, but just how old are our houses here compared to other states?. I confess to being a history buff and am fascinated by many things about our past here in Minnesota. And while the Land of 10,000 Lakes has been a state for, oh, 164 years now (we were admitted to the union back on May 11th of 1858), our history here is relatively recent when you compare us to some of the states that were the original 13 colonies on the east coast.
Fans of Popular Restaurant in Minnesota Furious At HUGE Announcement
Who knew that the world would get their panties in a bunch when you took their favorite type of soda away? Oh wait, we live in America. This is where grown adults act like toddlers on Twitter when something changes and they don't get their way. And those adult temper tantrums were fun to watch after a popular Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin restaurant announced a HUGE change for our taste buds.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
10 Charming Wisconsin Small Towns You Will Fall in Love With
When you're itching to get away from the traffic, the crowds, and the hectic big city, it's nice to know you're only a short drive away from taking refuge in one of Wisconsin's delightful little communities. There are unlimited gems to discover when you explore the backroads less traveled on...
7 Romantic Hotels in Minnesota to Take Your Valentine to This Year
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:. Superior Shores - Two Harbors, MN. Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a...
Minnesota Gov. Walz Looking For a New Place to Live
Got some extra room at your place? Minnesota Governor Walz could be calling. One of the perks of being elected governor here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is getting to live in the Governor's Mansion in Saint Paul while you're in office. Well, according to the Minnesota Historical Society (MHS), it's officially called the Minnesota Governor's Residence and is also known as the Executive Mansion.
See the One Funny Meme That Pretty Much Sums Up Minnesota Winters!
Anyone else feel like winter is dragging on longer than usual this year? I know, I know, we aren't even through January yet, so we've got a long way to go. Pretty sure every year around this time, here in Minnesota we start to get into a funk or at least I do.
This 81 Year Old Ship Still Operates On Great Lakes Between Minnesota, Wisconsin + Illinois
I couldn't help but notice that one of my favorite local YouTubers posted a video of a laker coming in under the lift bridge. It was posted in December, and it already has over 200,000 views. That's by far way more than any other content coming out of Duluth, Minnesota in recent months. What's the big deal?
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You
There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
Danger is Lurking for Homeowners after Recent Snowfall in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Thursday was a full day of snow and dangerous weather in the Midwest. Nearly 200 vehicles were reported to spin out and there were over 110 crashes that happened, including one that was extremely scary and caught on video. Unfortunately, the snow has caused another danger for those in Minnesota,...
A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa
A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
Did You Know Minnesota Goodwill Locations Will Not Accept These 19 Items?
While cleaning and organizing the house, a lot of people will choose to donate items to Goodwill. Do you know what items you cannot donate to Minnesota Goodwill locations?. There are about 56 Goodwill locations over 38 different Minnesota cities. From Minneapolis, to Saint Paul, to Duluth, and more. A...
