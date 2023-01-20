Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Monday night. Police said that around 10 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd and East Chestnut Street. There was a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
WLKY.com
Teen injured in shooting at Russell apartment complex, near 2 schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen was shot Thursday in the Russell neighborhood at an apartment complex near two schools, officials said. MetroSafe said that calls of someone being shot in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street came in around 3 p.m. Officials confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital by private means to be treated for a gunshot wound.
Wave 3
Man dies at UofL Hospital two weeks after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was shot two weeks ago in Louisville has died. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Timothy Greer died on Tuesday at the University of Louisville Hospital from a gunshot wound. Louisville Metro police officers found Greer had been shot in...
wdrb.com
Louisville police investigating after man shot at South Central Park in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot at South Central Park in the city's Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday evening. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive around 6:45 p.m. While they were headed to the report, Ellis said, it was "upgraded to a shooting" at South Central Park, which is in the same area.
WLKY.com
Man dies 2 weeks after being injured in residential neighborhood shooting off Breckinridge Lane
The man shot two weeks ago in a residential area near Breckinridge Lane has died. Timothy Greer, 42, was injured in a shooting on Jan. 10 in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the shooting report around 7:17 a.m. that morning, and when they got there, they found Greer shot.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 38-year-old man killed in Shively hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Shively last week. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 38-year-old Robert Patterson. Shively Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit on Jan. 19 around 8:40 p.m. at Dixie...
WLKY.com
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a ShotSpotter run near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive, but as they were on their way it was changed to a shooting at South Central Park.
WLKY.com
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
Wave 3
Man pleads guilty in shooting death of girlfriend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in the 2020 shooting death of a woman which he said was an accident has pleaded guilty. Demond Alvin Haynes, Jr., 23, of Louisville, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter second degree, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun along with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
WLKY.com
Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
WKYT 27
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
k105.com
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
Wave 3
Lester Terry, Louisville’s serial burglar, is in LMPD’s custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -There has been rash of burglaries and break-ins across Louisville with some of them caught on camera. Saturday, the man charged in connection to those burglaries went before a judge. LMPD has arrested and charged Lester Terry, Jr. with several counts of burglary. His latest alleged string...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
WLKY.com
Family member says these two unsolved Bardstown murders not getting as much attention as others
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Sarah Hardin was hopeful when she saw a news article about a new special prosecutor in a series of unsolved murders in Nelson County. "And then I read it and me personally, I took it as a spit in the face," she said. "Because it's like, why exclude my family? Are we not important?"
WLKY.com
Man charged in series of burglaries in the Highlands and NuLu appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man wanted in connection to a series of burglaries in the Highlands and NuLu pleads not guilty to the charges, despite video surveillance police say links him to the crimes. Investigators say Lester Terry, Jr. went on a crime spree this week breaking into ShopBar...
Wave 3
‘A total loss’: Louisville firefighters respond to structure fire in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville firefighters spent 40 minutes battling a structure fire in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to respond to the 2200 block of West Street around 12:27 p.m. and found a heavy fire coming from a vacant house. Major Bobby Cooper said crews went inside...
'It was really just invasive': LMPD arrests man in connection to 3 Louisville burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man previously charged with breaking into several NuLu businesses is facing new burglary charges. Officers arrested Lester Terry on three counts of burglary Friday. According to the arrest citation and Louisville Metro Police data Terry is charged for burglaries at Shop Bar on Barret Avenue,...
WLKY.com
Germantown Social closes after one year in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A restaurant near the Germantown Mill Lofts apartment complex has closed after one year in business,according to Louisville Business First. Germantown Social, located at 1318 McHenry St. in the Germantown neighborhood, announced it was closing for good through social media on Tuesday. The restaurant opened in September 2021 in a building previously occupied by a different restaurant, Couvillion, which closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
