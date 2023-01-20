ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

LMPD investigating shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Monday night. Police said that around 10 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd and East Chestnut Street. There was a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Teen injured in shooting at Russell apartment complex, near 2 schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen was shot Thursday in the Russell neighborhood at an apartment complex near two schools, officials said. MetroSafe said that calls of someone being shot in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street came in around 3 p.m. Officials confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital by private means to be treated for a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at UofL Hospital two weeks after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was shot two weeks ago in Louisville has died. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Timothy Greer died on Tuesday at the University of Louisville Hospital from a gunshot wound. Louisville Metro police officers found Greer had been shot in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police investigating after man shot at South Central Park in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot at South Central Park in the city's Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday evening. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive around 6:45 p.m. While they were headed to the report, Ellis said, it was "upgraded to a shooting" at South Central Park, which is in the same area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 38-year-old man killed in Shively hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Shively last week. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 38-year-old Robert Patterson. Shively Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit on Jan. 19 around 8:40 p.m. at Dixie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man pleads guilty in shooting death of girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in the 2020 shooting death of a woman which he said was an accident has pleaded guilty. Demond Alvin Haynes, Jr., 23, of Louisville, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter second degree, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun along with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2

Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lester Terry, Louisville’s serial burglar, is in LMPD’s custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -There has been rash of burglaries and break-ins across Louisville with some of them caught on camera. Saturday, the man charged in connection to those burglaries went before a judge. LMPD has arrested and charged Lester Terry, Jr. with several counts of burglary. His latest alleged string...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Germantown Social closes after one year in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A restaurant near the Germantown Mill Lofts apartment complex has closed after one year in business,according to Louisville Business First. Germantown Social, located at 1318 McHenry St. in the Germantown neighborhood, announced it was closing for good through social media on Tuesday. The restaurant opened in September 2021 in a building previously occupied by a different restaurant, Couvillion, which closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
LOUISVILLE, KY

