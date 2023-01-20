MILLSBORO, Del.-Delaware State Police say they have arrested three people after a several-month-long drug investigation in Millsboro. DSP says on January 23, members of the Sussex Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence on the 25000 block of Oak Street in Millsboro. When they arrived, they took Christina Blades into custody without incident. Authorities say another suspect, Tomaris White was taken into custody after he attempted to destroy narcotics. Additionally, troopers say Stephen Tankard tried to flee from the home, but was later taken into custody after resisting arrest and hiding outside. Tankard was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 9 HOURS AGO