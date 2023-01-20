ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, MD

WBOC

We Get A Demonstration On How To Properly Install A Car Seat From The Princess Anne Police Department

We all know how challenging it is staying safe just driving around in our vehicles on a day-to-day basis, but have you thought about your child's car seat? There are so many different kinds of seats and cars now, getting everything set up properly isn't always easy. We're getting a hands-on demonstration courtesy of the Princess Anne Police Department on the safest way to get your kiddo strapped in.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WBOC

Over a Dozen Students Injured, One Person Killed in Laurel Crash Involving Bus

LAUREL, Del.- A crash involving a school bus killed one person and injured over a dozen students Monday afternoon in Sussex County. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Hardscrabble in Laurel. A school was going eastbound on Hardscrabble Road nearing the same intersection; there is no stop sign on Hardscrabble Road.
LAUREL, DE
NBC Philadelphia

9 Students in Bus Hospitalized, Person in Other Vehicle Killed in Crash

Nine students were hurt and another person was killed in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Delaware Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Hardscrabble and East Trap Pond roads in Laurel, Delaware. Nine students on the school bus, which overturned, were injured. Police...
LAUREL, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Carnage continues on Delaware roads

Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

DEVELOPING: DSP on scene of fatal crash in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Hardscrabble Road at East Trap Pond Road in Laurel. Details are limited at this time. We’re told roadways will be closed for an extended period of time, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest

CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
CRISFIELD, MD
WBOC

Afternoon Fire Damages Chicken House In Willards

WILLARDS, Md. - A chicken house, that was used for storage, burned down Tuesday afternoon. Homeowners Ralph and Connie Adkins say the chicken house held agricultural equipment like tractors and grass cutters. No animals were inside or harmed. But the Willards Volunteer Fire Company says there was an estimated amount of $50,000 in damage.
WILLARDS, MD
WDEL 1150AM

13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate

One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Delaware State Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday evening. Troopers say the crash happened on Route 1 near Rehoboth Avenue Extended. A section of that road was closed as the crash was investigated and cleared. Details on the number...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Monday Memory – Salisbury Rollergirls

Buster Skull, Ida Crazy Mama, Lawless Lucy. It's not a lineup in a thrilling action movie, but actually a lineup that you can catch at your local roller rink. We're talking about the Salisbury Rollergirls.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified

SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Man in custody after carjacking Seaford woman in her driveway

A Salisbury, Md., man faces charges after police say he carjacked an 80-year-old woman Jan. 13 in the driveway of her Seaford home and then kidnapped her. About 10 a.m., Ralph Harmon, 23, physically assaulted the woman before tying her up and putting her inside her vehicle, Seaford police said. Harmon then took the woman to a Salisbury residence, where she was found and taken to a hospital, police said. The woman was treated for her injuries and released.
SEAFORD, DE
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Calvert County

ST. LEONARD, Md. – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:11 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 6400 block of Broomes Island Road. Crews arrived to find a one-story home with heavy fire throughout the basement and first floor. Firefighters advanced two...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Three People Facing Felony Drug Charges in Delaware

MILLSBORO, Del.-Delaware State Police say they have arrested three people after a several-month-long drug investigation in Millsboro. DSP says on January 23, members of the Sussex Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence on the 25000 block of Oak Street in Millsboro. When they arrived, they took Christina Blades into custody without incident. Authorities say another suspect, Tomaris White was taken into custody after he attempted to destroy narcotics. Additionally, troopers say Stephen Tankard tried to flee from the home, but was later taken into custody after resisting arrest and hiding outside. Tankard was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Bridgeville Woman Arrested for Assaulting Trooper

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- A Bridgeville woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a trooper and resisting arrest Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police say that a Honda Civic was being driven recklessly in a neighborhood near Abbys Way and Valene Drive around 1:30 p.m. Troopers found the car parked at a home in the 11000 block of Valene Drive.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE

