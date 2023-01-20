Read full article on original website
WBOC
We Get A Demonstration On How To Properly Install A Car Seat From The Princess Anne Police Department
We all know how challenging it is staying safe just driving around in our vehicles on a day-to-day basis, but have you thought about your child's car seat? There are so many different kinds of seats and cars now, getting everything set up properly isn't always easy. We're getting a hands-on demonstration courtesy of the Princess Anne Police Department on the safest way to get your kiddo strapped in.
WBOC
Over a Dozen Students Injured, One Person Killed in Laurel Crash Involving Bus
LAUREL, Del.- A crash involving a school bus killed one person and injured over a dozen students Monday afternoon in Sussex County. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Hardscrabble in Laurel. A school was going eastbound on Hardscrabble Road nearing the same intersection; there is no stop sign on Hardscrabble Road.
YAHOO!
2 separate crashes in Sussex County about 12 hours apart leave 2 people killed
In a matter of 12 hours, two people were killed in separate crashes on opposite sides of Sussex County, Delaware State Police said. The first fatal crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. Sunday as a 40-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima south on Coastal Highway (Route 1), police said.
NBC Philadelphia
9 Students in Bus Hospitalized, Person in Other Vehicle Killed in Crash
Nine students were hurt and another person was killed in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Delaware Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Hardscrabble and East Trap Pond roads in Laurel, Delaware. Nine students on the school bus, which overturned, were injured. Police...
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: DSP on scene of fatal crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Hardscrabble Road at East Trap Pond Road in Laurel. Details are limited at this time. We’re told roadways will be closed for an extended period of time, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
WMDT.com
Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest
CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
WBOC
Dorchester County Man Sentenced to 40 Years Behind Bars for Murder of His Father
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County man has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars in the murder of his father. 50-year-old Douglas McKnight was found guilty of first degree murder in the shooting death of his father, who was 77-years-old at the time of his murder in November of 2021.
WBOC
Afternoon Fire Damages Chicken House In Willards
WILLARDS, Md. - A chicken house, that was used for storage, burned down Tuesday afternoon. Homeowners Ralph and Connie Adkins say the chicken house held agricultural equipment like tractors and grass cutters. No animals were inside or harmed. But the Willards Volunteer Fire Company says there was an estimated amount of $50,000 in damage.
WDEL 1150AM
13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate
One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
WBOC
Delaware State Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday evening. Troopers say the crash happened on Route 1 near Rehoboth Avenue Extended. A section of that road was closed as the crash was investigated and cleared. Details on the number...
16-year-old previously reported missing in Accomack County found safe
Deputies in Accomack County are looking for Daniya Marie Davis, 16, who was reported missing between 1:50 and 5:00 a.m. on Friday.
WBOC
Monday Memory – Salisbury Rollergirls
Buster Skull, Ida Crazy Mama, Lawless Lucy. It's not a lineup in a thrilling action movie, but actually a lineup that you can catch at your local roller rink. We're talking about the Salisbury Rollergirls.
Aldi opening first store in Denton, Caroline County
Aldi supermarket will be opening its first location in Denton, Caroline County, at 9 a.m. Thursday. The supermarket will be in the Denton Plaza shopping center on Legion Road.
WBOC
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
Cape Gazette
Man in custody after carjacking Seaford woman in her driveway
A Salisbury, Md., man faces charges after police say he carjacked an 80-year-old woman Jan. 13 in the driveway of her Seaford home and then kidnapped her. About 10 a.m., Ralph Harmon, 23, physically assaulted the woman before tying her up and putting her inside her vehicle, Seaford police said. Harmon then took the woman to a Salisbury residence, where she was found and taken to a hospital, police said. The woman was treated for her injuries and released.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Calvert County
ST. LEONARD, Md. – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:11 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 6400 block of Broomes Island Road. Crews arrived to find a one-story home with heavy fire throughout the basement and first floor. Firefighters advanced two...
delawarepublic.org
Office of Animal Welfare makes sixth arrest in connection with Sussex County dog fighting ring
Delaware’s Office of Animal Welfare makes a sixth arrest in connection to an alleged dog fighting ring discovered in Sussex County January 8th. 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel was arrested January 12 and released on his own recognizance, but is now being held without bail for a violation of probation related to his earlier arrest.
WBOC
Three People Facing Felony Drug Charges in Delaware
MILLSBORO, Del.-Delaware State Police say they have arrested three people after a several-month-long drug investigation in Millsboro. DSP says on January 23, members of the Sussex Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence on the 25000 block of Oak Street in Millsboro. When they arrived, they took Christina Blades into custody without incident. Authorities say another suspect, Tomaris White was taken into custody after he attempted to destroy narcotics. Additionally, troopers say Stephen Tankard tried to flee from the home, but was later taken into custody after resisting arrest and hiding outside. Tankard was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
WBOC
Bridgeville Woman Arrested for Assaulting Trooper
BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- A Bridgeville woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a trooper and resisting arrest Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police say that a Honda Civic was being driven recklessly in a neighborhood near Abbys Way and Valene Drive around 1:30 p.m. Troopers found the car parked at a home in the 11000 block of Valene Drive.
