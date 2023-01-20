Read full article on original website
Related
Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash
The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State Patrol searching for witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) Detectives are seeking witnesses to the motorcycle crash that killed one person late on Jan. 20. WSP says the crash occurred on the westbound I-90 on-ramp off of Sprague around 11:58 p.m. As Washington State Patrol holds an investigation, they are asking...
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: Person Found Dead in Car in Lakewood
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in his car in Lakewood early this morning. Police were called to a gas station in Lakewood around 2:00 AM after a person was spotted in his vehicle in the parking lot for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, emergency...
Neighborhood Moose Attack Leaves Idaho Woman Severely Injured
After multiple neighborhood sightings, an encounter between her small, unleashed dog and a moose prompted an Idaho woman to intervene. As she did, the moose switched its focus to her, charging her while she stood in her driveway. There it attacked and knocked her unconscious. The victim’s identity is not...
St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins
The city of St. Paul is investigating after a snow plow driver knocked over several garbage bins and left trash strewn throughout the snow Friday during the city's snow emergency. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our residents," the city's Public Works department stated. "We take the residents’...
Drivers Could Soon Pay 2.5 Cents Per Mile Under 'Road Usage Charge' Via Tracking Device Installed in Vehicles
The Washington State Transportation Commission has voted to propose a pay-by-mile system, referred to as a "Road Usage Charge," to fund road projects. Under the recommendation, drivers would pay 2.5 cents per mile driven on publicly-funded roads.
745 people died from traffic accidents in Washington in 2022, the highest number since 1990
PARKLAND, Wash. — The number of people killed on Washington roads reached levels the state hasn’t seen in decades. Preliminary reports from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission showed 745 people were killed in crashes in 2022. Amber Weilert’s son Michael loved to make people smile and loved to...
KUTV
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah: Dangerous Conditions Cause Road Closures Off Of I-15 (Pics)
With the record snow and rainfall Utah is having in January 2023 comes some dangerous conditions. Flooding roadways, structures and homes and creating a muddy mess. Just off of exit 36 between St George and Cedar City, Utah the road has been closed because of dangerous conditions. Road Closed. Because...
Officials Struggling to Find Space to Store Bodies From Overdose Deaths in Western Washington
The latest drug epidemic in King County has worsened to a point that the county is struggling to store bodies. The county this year has had 41 confirmed deaths by drug overdose through Jan. 18. Last year saw a record-shattering 1,019 deaths by overdose. That is a 43% increase over the county's previous high of 709 cases in 2021.
Co-owner of Rusty Dog Food trucks in tragic crash
BOISE, Idaho — Two days after Christmas Robbie Greiner was in a car accident that left him paralyzed. If his name sounds familiar to you, it's because he and his family are the owners of the Rusty Dog Food trucks in the Treasure Valley. His father, Rob Greiner talked to KTVB via phone from a spinal cord rehab center in Utah, where Robbie is expected to be for the next 8 weeks.
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
CAUTION: Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Photo of Bull Elk Near I-80 by Evanston
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a photo of a number of Bull Elk near Interstate 80 by the Evanston Port of Entry. They shared the photo in the hopes of alerting drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving near that area, or anywhere on the interstate for that matter.
focushillsboro.com
Man Riding Raft Washed Out To Sea Off The Coast Of Oregon
Man Riding Raft: On Monday, search workers from the Coast Guard and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a man who they believe was washed out to sea. At 8:57 this morning, a guy was pushed out to sea on a tiny inflatable raft by the outgoing tide, and his raft tipped over near the opening of the bay, which ejected him into the water. The man was swept out to sea by the outgoing tide.
Tri-Cities travelers had highest rate of guns found in carry-ons in WA
Forgetting to check a firearm could lead to steep fines.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
Gov. Inslee in Bellingham to see the ‘future of electric transportation in Washington’
“It is a milestone, a joint effort to develop a cleaner maritime industry and to speed up the green transition.”
nbcrightnow.com
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
q13fox.com
Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar
SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
