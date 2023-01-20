ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedro-woolley, WA

thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Person Found Dead in Car in Lakewood

Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in his car in Lakewood early this morning. Police were called to a gas station in Lakewood around 2:00 AM after a person was spotted in his vehicle in the parking lot for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, emergency...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
KUTV

UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Co-owner of Rusty Dog Food trucks in tragic crash

BOISE, Idaho — Two days after Christmas Robbie Greiner was in a car accident that left him paralyzed. If his name sounds familiar to you, it's because he and his family are the owners of the Rusty Dog Food trucks in the Treasure Valley. His father, Rob Greiner talked to KTVB via phone from a spinal cord rehab center in Utah, where Robbie is expected to be for the next 8 weeks.
BUHL, ID
focushillsboro.com

Man Riding Raft Washed Out To Sea Off The Coast Of Oregon

Man Riding Raft: On Monday, search workers from the Coast Guard and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a man who they believe was washed out to sea. At 8:57 this morning, a guy was pushed out to sea on a tiny inflatable raft by the outgoing tide, and his raft tipped over near the opening of the bay, which ejected him into the water. The man was swept out to sea by the outgoing tide.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
q13fox.com

Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar

SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
WASHINGTON STATE

