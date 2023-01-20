ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

fox5ny.com

Seafood Kingz 2 brings soul food to City Island

NEW YORK - When visitors cross the bridge onto City Island, they’re typically greeted by boats, gulls, and a scenic view. A feast for the taste buds lies just around the corner, at Seafood Kingz 2. It is owned by Darryl Lelie and is located along the island’s main thoroughfare.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings.  The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teenage boy stabbed to death in Coney Island: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

An inside look: Massive entertainment venue Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson

After five years of planning, New Jersey’s newest sports and entertainment complex Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson opened today to the public. News 12 New Jersey’s Jim Murdoch visited the 100,000-square-foot dome, which opened this morning. WATCH: Giant dome at Adventure Crossing USA fully inflated; one of the...
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704 in Yonkers is listed at $140,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx bodega owners chaining up merchandise to deter thieves

NEW YORK - Bodega owners in the Bronx say shoplifting and theft have gotten so bad that they are being forced to literally chain up merchandise to stop those who enter their stores to steal. Members of the United Bodega Association gathered at a press conference on Sunday to demand...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man

NEW YORK, NY – A deadly shooting at the New York City public housing project known as the Carver Houses claimed the life of a 25-year-old Brooklyn man on last Friday. Today, the NYPD released the man’s identity as John Dubois, of Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Police located Dubois with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 50 East 102nd Street at around 10:15 pm on January 13th. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, but was pronounced dead. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The post 25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC teen shot on city bus in the Bronx

A teenager was shot on a city bus in the Bronx on Saturday, according to police. The shooting happened aboard a BX5 bus near Metcalf and Story Avenue in Soundview shortly before 6 p.m., according to police and sources. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, sources said. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.
BRONX, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] What Happened to Millionaire's Row in Manhattan?

What was life like in Manhattan before skyscrapers dominated the skyline? Join as we explore millionaire's row mansions in Manhattan! Join us on a tour of 5th Avenue in New York City, specifically a section of the avenue known as Millionaire's Row. This area was once home to some of the wealthiest families in the United States and was located in midtown Manhattan, near Central Park. While many of the mansions that once stood on this street have been demolished, a few still remain and are the focus of the tour. The passage mentions that the area is now known as Billionaire's Row and is still a very wealthy part of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

14-year-old Bronx girl missing since last weekend

NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old Bronx girl has been missing since last Saturday, and today, the NYPD is asking the public for assistance in locating her. 16-year-old Taniah Gale was last seen Saturday night after leaving her home on East 181st Street in the Bronx at around 8pm. She is described as a female, approximately 5’0″ tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, beige and white pajama pants, and red, black, and white sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s The post 14-year-old Bronx girl missing since last weekend appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body of NYC woman found tied up under pile of clothing in apartment

NEW YORK — A New York City woman was found dead in her Upper West Side apartment on Wednesday, bound and gagged and underneath a pile of clothing, authorities said Friday. According to police, Maria Hernandez, 74, was discovered by her sister, Maria Terrero, who also lives in the Manhattan apartment building, at about 10 p.m. EST, WNBC-TV reported. The apartment had been ransacked, and Terrero found her sister with her hands and feet tied and unresponsive under the pile of clothes, according to WABC-TV.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

