FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
fox5ny.com
Seafood Kingz 2 brings soul food to City Island
NEW YORK - When visitors cross the bridge onto City Island, they’re typically greeted by boats, gulls, and a scenic view. A feast for the taste buds lies just around the corner, at Seafood Kingz 2. It is owned by Darryl Lelie and is located along the island’s main thoroughfare.
Rapper French Montana holds winter jacket giveaway in South Bronx and Mott Haven
The "Ain't Worried 'Bout Nothin" rapper ensured that kids in the South Bronx and Mott Haven have one less thing to worry about as the colder weather arrives.
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
Math Hoffa "My Expert Opinion" #1 Hip Hop Podcast In New York Co-Hosted by Sean Bigga, Mecca, & YKTV Located in Harlem.
Math Hoffa who's well known for entering the Hip Hop forum as a Battle rapper has excelled beyond imagination. What started as a way for industry insiders to get the scoop, has now become the new extension of the Hip Hop culture. Tax Stone who was one of the pioneers of the Podcast game can rest assured his legacy lives on.
Teenage boy stabbed to death in Coney Island: NYPD
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the […]
News 12
An inside look: Massive entertainment venue Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson
After five years of planning, New Jersey’s newest sports and entertainment complex Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson opened today to the public. News 12 New Jersey’s Jim Murdoch visited the 100,000-square-foot dome, which opened this morning. WATCH: Giant dome at Adventure Crossing USA fully inflated; one of the...
MTA bus strikes 2 pedestrians near Bronx Zoo
The pedestrians were hit by the bus at East Fordham Road and Crotona Avenue in the Belmont section just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704 in Yonkers is listed at $140,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
'Let them keep complaining': Adams dismisses critics of NYPD taking videos of Drake concertgoers in Harlem
Drake performed at the Apollo Theater on Jan. 21. The NYPD was spotted recording concert-goers outside the venue. An NYPD spokesperson says the video of concertgoers should only be used to promote community events, but some are expressing concerns of racist surveillance. [ more › ]
NYC man, 38, reportedly shot to death in Chile vacation horror
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 38-year-old Staten Island man who disappeared on a vacation in Santiago, Chile, was found shot to death, according to his family. U.S. officials confirmed the death of Eric Garvin of Stapleton. A source with close knowledge of the investigation told SIlive.com that the United...
Teenage boy dead after dispute with stepfather in Bronx
Detectives are looking into whether the boy's neck injuries were the result of the stepfather trying to defend himself.
fox5ny.com
Bronx bodega owners chaining up merchandise to deter thieves
NEW YORK - Bodega owners in the Bronx say shoplifting and theft have gotten so bad that they are being forced to literally chain up merchandise to stop those who enter their stores to steal. Members of the United Bodega Association gathered at a press conference on Sunday to demand...
25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man
NEW YORK, NY – A deadly shooting at the New York City public housing project known as the Carver Houses claimed the life of a 25-year-old Brooklyn man on last Friday. Today, the NYPD released the man’s identity as John Dubois, of Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Police located Dubois with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 50 East 102nd Street at around 10:15 pm on January 13th. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, but was pronounced dead. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The post 25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC teen shot on city bus in the Bronx
A teenager was shot on a city bus in the Bronx on Saturday, according to police. The shooting happened aboard a BX5 bus near Metcalf and Story Avenue in Soundview shortly before 6 p.m., according to police and sources. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, sources said. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] What Happened to Millionaire's Row in Manhattan?
What was life like in Manhattan before skyscrapers dominated the skyline? Join as we explore millionaire's row mansions in Manhattan! Join us on a tour of 5th Avenue in New York City, specifically a section of the avenue known as Millionaire's Row. This area was once home to some of the wealthiest families in the United States and was located in midtown Manhattan, near Central Park. While many of the mansions that once stood on this street have been demolished, a few still remain and are the focus of the tour. The passage mentions that the area is now known as Billionaire's Row and is still a very wealthy part of Manhattan.
14-year-old Bronx girl missing since last weekend
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old Bronx girl has been missing since last Saturday, and today, the NYPD is asking the public for assistance in locating her. 16-year-old Taniah Gale was last seen Saturday night after leaving her home on East 181st Street in the Bronx at around 8pm. She is described as a female, approximately 5’0″ tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, beige and white pajama pants, and red, black, and white sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s The post 14-year-old Bronx girl missing since last weekend appeared first on Shore News Network.
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!
If crime-doers haven't yet realized, perhaps Operation North Star that was applied to 10 cities throughout the United States was an eye-opener that crime doesn't pay. The 30-day mission was a joint effort amongst federal and local authorities to take down an estimated 1,500 bad guys.
Unexpected cleaning of graffiti-covered tunnel spurs controversy in Washington Heights
The walls of the 191st Street pedestrian tunnel are painted white over the weekend. News of the surprise scrubbing sparked widespread outrage. [ more › ]
Police: Man in hazmat suit at Glen Rock florist was attempting social media prank
Police say the person in the hazmat suit was carrying a handheld sprayer and began spraying the plants and flowers with an unknown substance at a Glen Rock florist.
Body of NYC woman found tied up under pile of clothing in apartment
NEW YORK — A New York City woman was found dead in her Upper West Side apartment on Wednesday, bound and gagged and underneath a pile of clothing, authorities said Friday. According to police, Maria Hernandez, 74, was discovered by her sister, Maria Terrero, who also lives in the Manhattan apartment building, at about 10 p.m. EST, WNBC-TV reported. The apartment had been ransacked, and Terrero found her sister with her hands and feet tied and unresponsive under the pile of clothes, according to WABC-TV.
